Sources: Cubs had Zoom meeting with free-agent star Alex Bregman

The Chicago Cubs had a Zoom meeting with free-agent infielder Alex Bregman a few weeks ago, sources familiar with the situation say. Bregman has had “several” Zoom meetings with other teams, a source said.

Last offseason, the Cubs showed strong interest in Bregman, making a four-year, $115 million offer that includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons. But he ultimately signed with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract, which he opted out of after he hit .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI.

Why the Cubs have interest in Alex Bregman

The Cubs’ interest in Bregman was first reported by Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

Bregman, 31, is an ideal Cubs target. He can hit at a high level and play Gold Glove caliber defense while being a leader in the clubhouse. Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly are all scheduled to be free agents after the 2026 season, meaning that Dansby Swanson is the only position player signed to a guaranteed contract after the 2026 season.

At the Winter Meetings, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was caught off guard by the reports linking the franchise to Bregman.

What the Cubs interest in Alex Bregman means for Matt Shaw

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Five | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

When Hoyer was asked about Matt Shaw, the teams’ former top prospect and current third baseman, and responded: “Honestly, I’ve been surprised by the number of media reports that link us to different guys. There’s zero lack of confidence in Matt. Actually, I would say the opposite.”

Shaw, 24, was one of the Cubs’ best players in the second half of the season and showcased why the franchise drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft. In the final 63 games of the regular season, he hit .258/.317/.522 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI.

Among the other teams involved with Bregman include the Red Sox, who have made it clear they are looking for a big bat this offseason. Besides Bregman, the Cubs are looking to add to the rotation and the bullpen.