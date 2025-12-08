Who are the top Alex Bregman suitors with the Tigers likely out of the running?

The Detroit Tigers made Alex Bregman their top priority last offseason, but after getting left at the altar in very public (and more than a little humiliating) fashion, it looks like Scott Harris might not be willing to get hurt again. At least, that’s according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, who reports that while Detroit has at least considered swiping Bregman out from under the Boston Red Sox in free agency, their interest is “lukewarm” right now.

The Tigers were considered among the favorites to land Bregman heading into the winter; they were reportedly willing to hand him a six-year, $171.5 million contract last go around for a reason, after all, and they fit the bill as a contending team with money to spend and an acute need in the infield. So the fact that they’re apparently not too motivated right now is a surprise — one that has major ramifications both for where Bregman ultimately ends up and free agency at large.

Why the Tigers could be cooling on Alex Bregman

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Two | Alika Jenner/GettyImages

For starters, this is sort of Harris’ M.O., much to Tigers fans’ chagrin. He’s been notoriously loath to hand out long-term contracts, and while he reportedly made a healthy offer for Bregman last offseason, the three-time All-Star is now entering his age-32 season and missed a large chunk of the 2025 season due to injury. It’s entirely possible that Harris has decided his (more limited than they should be) resources are better spent elsewhere, as he aims to bolster pitching depth and try to keep Tarik Skubal around for the long haul.

It’s also possible that this is simply Detroit trying to save face. Everything we’ve heard about Bregman over the years is that, while he no doubt wants to get paid, he also prioritizes winning over just about everything else. He may well have looked at the Tigers’ present and future, saw the writing on the wall with Skubal’s apparently inevitable departure and decided that his best chance at another World Series run lay elsewhere. If Detroit put some feelers out and got word that Bregman was once again not interested – remember, he sacrificed both money and long-term security because he didn’t want to become a Tiger last offseason – they’d be well served to move on now rather than waste their time.

Whatever the case, it begs the question: If Detroit isn’t looking like a likely Bregman landing spot, what does that mean for where he’ll ultimately end up?

Alex Bregman frontrunners in MLB free agency as Winter Meetings begin

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

Boston Red Sox

We have to start with the incumbent here. Bregman by all accounts loved his year in Boston, and Boston by all accounts loved having him — both on the field and in a clubhouse full of budding young stars in need of a role model.

One of those young stars, top prospect Marcelo Mayer, seems ticketed for either second or third base next season, but that still leaves the Red Sox one infielder short given Ceddanne Rafaela’s value in center field and the uncertainty around Kristian Campbell. Maybe the Red Sox try to poach Bo Bichette from their division rivals, but a reunion with Bregman feels much more likely. The two sides already know and trust each other, he’s an excellent offensive fit in Fenway Park and he remains a rock-solid defender at third. Boston has every reason to give him what he asks for this winter – they did choose him over Rafael Devers, after all — and he has every reason to commit long term.

Chicago Cubs

Of course, Boston is far from alone in this race. On the surface, the Cubs have a full infield already, with Nico Hoerner at second, Dansby Swanson at short and Matt Shaw at third. But Hoerner has just one year of team control remaining, while Shaw is far from a sure thing – and could become trade bait for a starting pitcher in the event that Bregman comes to the North Side.

Chicago showed plenty of interest in Bregman last winter, and The Athletic reported back on Dec. 4 that they have interest in him once again this time around. It’s a big-market team ready to win now, and if the Cubs are already out on Kyle Tucker, Bregman could be a nice consolation prize — while allowing Jed Hoyer flexibility to trade for rotation help rather than throw a bag at someone like Framber Valdez.

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Four | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays have already overhauled their starting rotation, so now it’s time to focus on position players. Sure, Tucker might be priority No. 1, but what if Toronto misses out? Bregman makes a ton of sense as a fallback option — especially if Bichette is headed elsewhere in free agency.

If Bichette returns, the fit is a lot more complicated. If Bichette walks, though, Andres Gimenez can move to third, with Bregman either filling in at second base or manning third while Ernie Clement shifts around and Addison Barger becomes a full-time outfielder. The Jays mean business after their World Series run, so we know money is no object, and Bregman might wind up being the most realistic star available.

Seattle Mariners

Don’t rule out the Mariners as a potential dark horse here, even after re-signing Josh Naylor at first base. Both second and third could use an upgrade, and the benefit of this homegrown rotation being locked in for the long haul is that Jerry Dipoto should have plenty of money to throw around elsewhere.

Bregman is exactly the sort of impact two-way player that could help push Seattle over the hump after falling short in the ALCS last year. Are they willing to pony up? And would Bregman be willing to move all the way across the country, and join the team he used to go to war against as a member of the Houston Astros?

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

Philadelphia Phillies

Never count Dave Dombrowski out, especially not when his back's against the wall. The Phillies need to find some way to shake this offense up after three straight postseason disappearing acts, and if they don't have the firepower to make a run at Tucker or Bichette, Bregman makes a lot of sense as an upgrade over either Bryson Stott at second base or Alec Bohm at third.

Neither player moves the needle too much for such a championship-or-bust team, but both figure to be able to at least fetch something on the trade market. If Dombrowski finds a home for one of them, Bregman would balance out this lineup nicely as a contact-oriented righty bat who also happens to play excellent defense.