Skubal, Skenes and more MLB stars who will cause the most drama this winter

From the second the Detroit Tigers were eliminated from the 2025 postseason, Tarik Skubal's name floated around in trade rumors. Sure, just about every superstar finds himself in trade rumors of some kind in the winter, but these felt different because of Skubal's contract situation. The two-time Cy Young winner is slated to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign.

No matter how unlikely a Skubal trade is made out to be, his name will be in rumors all winter. That's just the nature of the beast, especially with the offseason now in full swing. While Skubal is going to be the best player talked about in trades, he's far from the only star who could cause drama this offseason.

Why Tarik Skubal will cause drama this offseason, no matter what

To be clear, this is not in Skubal's control at all. He's said repeatedly that he's a Tiger and is not demanding a trade or anything, but he's still going to be at the center of attention all winter. This is what comes with being the best pitcher on the planet on an expiring contract. MLB fans will be wondering what's going to happen with the southpaw.

Will the Tigers trade him? Possibly. It'd be foolish for them to shut down talks entirely, knowing Skubal can leave as a free agent this time next year. Is it likely? Of course not. They'd need to be completely overwhelmed to part with Skubal, even knowing his contract status. Still, the fact that they cannot fully shut down trade talks means teams and fans will bring his name up at any chance they get.

It'll be fascinating to see how it all unfolds.

Other MLB stars likely to cause offseason drama

Alex Bregman

It took until mid-February for Alex Bregman to sign a deal, and he created at least one enemy in the process. I'm not sure whether Tigers fans have forgiven Bregman for joining the Boston Red Sox for less term and total dollars than what the Tigers were willing to offer.

This offseason should be fascinating with Bregman. We know he, a Scott Boras client, will take his sweet time, hoping to find the perfect deal from the perfect team. If months go by without said perfect offer, what's the outcome? Would Bregman be willing to settle for another short-term, high-AAV deal with his ideal suitor? Would Bregman be willing to pass on more money and/or years from a team he doesn't want to join? Regardless, as is the case with any high-profile Boras client, Bregman's free agency should be fun to follow.

Nolan Arenado

Nobody caused more drama last offseason than Nolan Arenado, who rejected trades to at least two teams. The St. Louis Cardinals tried their hardest to trade Arenado, but for reasons mostly out of their control, failed to do so. They'll attempt to do so again, and who knows how it'll end up?

It's being reported that Arenado, an owner of a full no-trade clause, will be open to more teams, but will he be open to waiving the no-trade clause no matter what? Would Arenado be willing to join a losing team in a hypothetical world? There's a very real possibility that the third baseman will veto yet another trade, putting the Cardinals in an even worse position.

Willson Contreras

Speaking of Cardinals infielders with a no-trade clause, Willson Contreras is another player who is in full control regarding where he'll play in 2026. Contreras is still a potent hitter and was one of the game's best defensive first basemen in 2025, but his contract isn't cheap, and he has a full no-trade clause. He should generate more interest than Arenado, but the interest generated also makes it easier for Contreras to "handpick" his landing spot.

Contreras, with the no-trade clause, has complete leverage. He's said in the past that he loves St. Louis, so even with his increased willingness to waive his no-trade clause, Contreras could decide he wants to stay with the Cardinals, whether St. Louis wants that or not.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso's free agency was awfully similar to Bregman's. He didn't re-sign with the New York Mets until early February, and the deal was structured so it'd be likely that he'd opt out after 2025. A lot of drama, particularly between Alonso and the Mets, unfolded before he re-signed. Alonso had a much better year in 2025 than he did in 2024, and should generate more interest, particularly without the qualifying offer attached, but what are the odds he gets his lavish asking price met?

Alonso, represented by Boras, is likely to hold out until a team meets his asking price, as Boras clients typically do, but it's tough to envision a first baseman on the wrong side of 30 who happens to also be one of the worst defenders in the sport generating too much interest. The Mets would bring him back, but at their price, as we saw last winter. Who else is there? It feels like we're headed towards another long waiting game with Alonso.

Paul Skenes

The Pittsburgh Pirates are not going to trade Paul Skenes this offseason. They've made that abundantly clear. Still, this has not stopped people from wondering just how happy Skenes is in Pittsburgh. In fact, a report circulated this offseason saying that one of Skenes' ex-teammates said that the Cy Young winner would like to play with the New York Yankees one day.

We can debate whether this is true or not, but two things that cannot be discussed is that Skenes wants to win and that the Pirates are not contenders right now. Another rough offseason could lead to some outward frustration expressed by Skenes. He won't get traded, but if anyone can put pressure on owner Bob Nutting to spend this winter, it's Skenes.