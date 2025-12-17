Even though Bo Bichette is the best shortstop available in free agency by far, he is reportedly telling teams that he'd be open to playing second base, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The reason for this is quite simple. While Bichette is a gifted hitter, his defense makes it difficult to play him at shortstop, the most valuable position on the infield. He was tied for last among shortstops with -13 outs above average per Baseball Savant and dead last with -12 defensive runs saved according to FanGraphs.

Poor defense at the shortstop position won't improve with age. He should, however, be a decent second baseman at worst, as we saw in the World Series. Given his defensive deficiencies and his openness to playing second base, here's a look at the teams that make the most sense in the Bo Bichette sweepstakes.

8. Seattle Mariners

If there's one area of their roster that the Seattle Mariners must address, it's their infield. J.P. Crawford is their shortstop, and they re-signed Josh Naylor to play first base, but second base and third base are wide open. Sure, Cole Young, one of their top prospects, can potentially be the answer at second base, but should a team vying to win a World Series title really be betting on an unproven rookie to be their everyday solution at that position?

Bichette would really help lengthen their lineup, and stealing him away from the Blue Jays, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs, would make signing him even sweeter.

It's definitely unlikely that the Mariners spend what it'll take to sign Bichette, but this is the kind of move a team eager to win right now would make. Signing Bichette could make the Mariners AL favorites. A fan can dream, right?

7. Philadelphia Phillies

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 3 | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Admittedly, it's unlikely that the Philadelphia Phillies will express serious interest in Bo Bichette, but you can't say it doesn't make sense, especially with Bichette's willingness to play second base. As concerning as his defense might be, the Phillies need to improve their offense.

With Dave Dombrowski saying that the Phillies are just about done adding to their outfield, the only way for them to really upgrade their lineup would be to add an infielder. Re-signing Kyle Schwraber only means a lot if the Phillies bolster the lineup around him.

Bichette would be a massive upgrade over Bryson Stott at the keystone, would give their lineup more balance, and turns Stott into an intriguing trade piece that can help improve another area of the roster. Again, it's unlikely, but shouldn't be ruled out completely.

6. New York Yankees

It's unlikely that the New York Yankees would pursue Bichette to play shortstop for them, given his subpar glove and their belief in Anthony Volpe, but his willingness to play second base makes them an interesting sleeper. Sure, they have Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the position now, but he's on an expiring contract and has been in trade rumors this offseason.

Is it at all possible that the Yankees would trade Chisholm and then sign Bichette to play second base? That really shouldn't be ruled out. Replacing Chisholm with Bichette would be a downgrade in the field and on the base paths, but Bichette is a better all-around hitter, and happens to be right-handed as well, which would help them field a more well-rounded lineup.

There are a lot of moving parts, and I'm not sold that they'd be willing to spend the money on Bichette, especially since they're prioritizing Cody Bellinger right now, but never say never.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers and Blue Jays in game 6 of the world series at Rogers Centre. | Robert Gauthier/GettyImages

Do the Los Angeles Dodgers need Bo Bichette? Absolutely not. Whether they sign him or not, they'll still be favored to three-peat. Bichette would make them better, though, so why shouldn't the Dodgers be on this list? They've proven time and time again that they'll stop at nothing to try and win the World Series each and every year.

The Dodgers have Mookie Betts locked in at shortstop, but can easily make room for Bichette at second base by playing Tommy Edman in center field. I don't know how willing the Dodgers will be to do this, knowing Edman will be coming off offseason ankle surgery, but when a talent like Bichette is out there, they might just be willing to take the risk.

Chances are, Bichette would have to accept a short-term, high-AAV deal with the Dodgers like Edwin Diaz did, for them to be seriously interested. As unlikely as that might be, crazier things have happened. The Dodgers signing Bichette after narrowly beating him and the Jays in the World Series would be a brutal blow for Blue Jays fans.

4. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants didn't make much sense for Bichette earlier this offseason since they just signed Willy Adames to a massive seven-year deal last offseason, but his willingness to play second base changes things quite a bit.

As of now, Casey Schmitt is the Giants' projected starter at second base. It goes without saying that Bichette would be a substantial upgrade there. The question is ultimately will the Giants meet Bichette's lofty asking price knowing they already have Adames, Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman, three infielders, locked in long-term? I'm skeptical.

Adding Bichette's bat to a lineup in need of a table setter would go a long way toward getting the Giants back to the postseason. His willingness to play second base makes it a possibility, even if it's probably unlikely.

3. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles | Greg Fiume/GettyImages

Now we've arrived at the teams I think have the best chances of signing Bo Bichette. The Boston Red Sox will need to do something position player-wise this winter, and is there a better fit for them in free agency than Bichette, especially if he'd play second base?

As great a player and locker room presence as Alex Bregman is, Bichette is a better hitter and is four years younger. Both players will most likely require long-term deals. In that case, why not pursue the younger option who is more likely to be an effective player throughout the length of the contract?

The Red Sox have money to spend and can use Marcelo Mayer as the Bregman replacement at third base. The Red Sox will probably prefer to re-sign Bregman, a player who fit seamlessly with the team both on and off the field, but it's fair to wonder if Bichette is a better option. Regardless, it feels likely that Boston will sign one of the two.

2. Detroit Tigers

Perhaps I'm being too optimistic putting the Detroit Tigers as high as I am, but why, exactly, can't this happen? There isn't a team out there that should be more aggressive pursuing Bichette than them.

As good as the Tigers have been the last couple of years, they simply haven't had enough offense in the postseason to advance past the ALDS. Adding Bichette, a proven star hitter who'd add much-needed balance to a left-handed-heavy group, makes too much sense. Sure, Gleyber Torres did accept the Qualifying Offer and is back in Detroit, but the Tigers could choose to play Bichette at shortstop, third base, or could even DH Torres and replace him with Bichette at the keystone. Even if Bichette wouldn't be at second base in 2026, Torres is on a one-year deal, so he'd presumably be there in 2027 and beyond.

There are ways to get creative and make it work. The Tigers need offense, and Bichette is as good as it gets on that front. If they want to keep Tarik Skubal for 2026, they have to do whatever it takes to win with him. Bichette would make a huge difference.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Cincinnati Reds | Jason Mowry/GettyImages

Why would a team other than the Toronto Blue Jays be considered clear-cut favorites to re-sign Bichette? They're a team trying to win it all in 2026, they have money to spend, they need another big bat to add to their lineup, and Bichette has made it clear that he'd like to remain in Toronto alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bichette's willingness to play second base only makes him more attractive to Toronto. They can play the better defender, Andres Gimenez, at shortstop, and use Bichette at second base, making a very good defensive team even better.

The question with the Jays is, will they make Bichette their No. 1 target, or will Kyle Tucker, the consensus best free agent available, be more appealing? Regardless, Bichette is a perfect fit in Toronto, especially at second base, and the Blue Jays should be considered the favorites to sign him until they sign Tucker and/or he ends up elsewhere.