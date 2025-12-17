Mystery teams to shake up the markets for Bregman, Tucker, Bellinger and more

The MLB offseason's pre-holiday lull got interrupted on Tuesday night by two of the most exciting words of Hot Stove season: mystery team. Out of nowhere, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Arizona Diamondbacks, of all teams, had expressed interest in third baseman Alex Bregman — interest confirmed by FanSided's own Robert Murray.

All winter, the Bregman market had focused on a potential return to the Boston Red Sox or maybe a big-market team like the Chicago Cubs. The D-backs were nowhere near the discussion; most in Arizona were focused on whether they'd lose their own star infielder, Ketel Marte, via trade. It was a helpful reminder that, while conventional wisdom can take hold at this point in the offseason, all it takes is one phone call to turn that wisdom on its ear.

So let's take that a little further. If Bregman's market can get reset like this, what about some other top free agents still available?

OF Kyle Tucker

Favorites: Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mets, Yankees

Potential surprise team: Giants

All the momentum seems to be with the Blue Jays right now, with both New York teams remaining on the periphery and the Dodgers always lurking as MLB's boogeyman. But there's another team in desperate need of both an outfielder and a big bat who can propel it back to the postseason in 2026, one that should have plenty of money to throw around: the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is currently staring down the prospect of starting Drew Gilbert in right field next season, and we know how aggressive Buster Posey is willing to get to shake this franchise out of its recent rut. Of course, convincing the biggest names on the market to actually consider the Giants has been easier said than done of late, but if Tucker is willing to listen, few teams figure to be as motivated to meet his asking price. Plus, San Francisco is a big market with competitive ambitions that wouldn't be quite as squarely in the spotlight as Los Angeles or New York.

3B Alex Bregman

Favorites: Red Sox, Cubs, Tigers

Potential surprise team (beyond Arizona): Phillies

Sure, Arizona has already thrown an interesting wrinkle into the Bregman market, which had seemed to be whittled down to basically the Red Sox and Cubs (with the Tigers apparently not too motivated after being left at the altar last winter). But who else might be willing to jump into this sweepstakes before all is said and done?

Maybe this is naive of me, but I can't help but feel like Dave Dombrowski has at least one big splash up his sleeve before the offseason is done. True, he's already thrown $150 million at Kyle Schwarber, but simply reassembling last year's team (without Ranger Suarez, most likely) isn't all that enticing a proposition. Philly needs to get over the hump, and they need to do so as quickly as possible given the aging curves of Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and the rest.

So why not Bregman? Alec Bohm has been the subject of trade speculation for years now, and we've heard Bryson Stott's name tossed around as well. If Dombrowski can flip either one of those guys for anything of value (bullpen depth, maybe?) that could clear space for Bregman to provide a major upgrade at either third or second base. This lineup needs something else, and it's not clear what other options are out there with the outfield now seemingly full.

OF Cody Bellinger

Favorites: Yankees, Dodgers, Mets

Potential surprise team: Angels

With the Phillies seemingly out of the running after signing Adolis Garcia, it's no longer clear just how Bellinger and Scott Boras are going to secure the sort of payday they no doubt dreamed of at the start of free agency. Bellinger, while certainly valuable thanks to his well-rounded skill set, has a wonky offensive profile and a scattershot track record that might be hard for teams to trust to the tune of $150 million or so. The Yankees, Mets and Dodgers all seem content to keep their powder dry and let the market come to them, meaning Bellinger might need a surprise twist to jolt his market.

Well, no one loves jolting a market quite like the Angels, who remain committed to their quixotic pursuit of contention despite all evidence to the contrary. Bellinger knows Los Angeles well, and the Halos could use another outfielder given Mike Trout's health issues and the departure of Taylor Ward. If Bellinger wants to compete for titles, he might settle for a short-term, higher-AAV deal in New York; if he wants to captalize on what might be his last, best chance to get paid, Los Angeles could surprise.

INF Bo Bichette

Favorites: Blue Jays, Red Sox

Potential surprise team: Tigers

If Tucker doesn't land in Toronto, conventional wisdom says that Bichette will be back with the Blue Jays for the long haul. But what if the Jays don't have the cash left for him? Or what if Tucker's free agency drags on, and Bichette gets tired of waiting? At least one shortstop-needy team, the Braves, seemingly took themselves out of the running this week by signing Ha-Seong Kim. Luckily for Bichette, though, another AL contender might be positioned to fill that void.

There's been curiously little buzz between these two, but really, why wouldn't the Tigers be in on Bichette? If they were willing to go north of $170 million for a 31-year-old Bregman last winter, why wouldn't they do the same for a better offensive player who won't turn 28 until March? Bichette's contact-oriented, gap-to-gap approach is a dream fit for the spacious dimensions of Comerica Park, and he can easily slide over to third base to make room for shortstop of the future Kevin McGonigle. Scott Harris is loath to go big in free agency, but Bichette's youth and rock-solid offensive profile should make him an exception.

LHP Framber Valdez

Favorites: Mets, Orioles

Potential surprise team: Athletics

Hear me out here. Yes, the odds are good that Valdez lands with a pitching-needy contender with deeper pockets like the Mets, O's or even Cubs. But the A's were willing to go north of $20 million a year for Luis Severino last winter, and they reportedly offered Kim a four-year, $48 million contract before he opted to return to Atlanta. With an intriguing young core in place, there's reason to believe that this team is finally willing to splash a little cash — and Valdez would be the perfect candidate.

Start with need: If this A's team wants to make good on Wild Card contention in 2026 (a reasonable goal, given this explosive offense), they're going to need more pitching, their Achilles heel last season. And when you consider that they play their home games in one of the game's true launching pads in Sacramento, Valdez's fit becomes even cleaner; after all, what better way to neutralize your home-run problem than by signing the game's preeminent ground-ball artist?

Of course, it's entirely possible that Valdez has no interest pitching in that park, or playing for a team that hasn't contended for anything in years now. It's also possible that he remains outside of the A's price range, even given their newfound willingness to spend a bit. But if you squint a little, it's not out of the question.