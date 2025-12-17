Inside the Arizona Diamondbacks path to shockingly sign Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman's market hasn't moved much this offseason, to the point where his social media activity has even generated headlines. Things might be changing in that regard, however, based on what USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday. Nightengale says that the Arizona Diamondbacks have surprisingly joined the teams interested in signing the third baseman.

As unlikely as it might seem on paper for a team like the Diamondbacks to sign a star free agent like Bregman, it shouldn't be ruled out. Here's how they can make it happen.

The latest Alex Bregman rumors and why the Diamondbacks make sense

As mentioned above, things hadn't really moved much on the Bregman front all winter. In fact, other than the incumbent Boston Red Sox, it was hard to even definitively link a team to Bregman. That's what makes Nightengale's report so fascinating.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 16, 2025

The Diamondbacks don't really make sense as constructed as a Bregman suitor because they have Jordan Lawlar, their top prospect, penciled in at third base for now. Well, if they were to trade Ketel Marte, as they've been rumored all winter to do, they'd suddenly have a vacancy in their infield — one that'd be awfully easy for Bregman to fill by moving Lawlar to second base.

Not only can the Diamondbacks create an opening for Bregman, but there's reason to believe he'd want to sign in Arizona as well, given the fact that he is a New Mexico native who happens to currently live in Scottsdale. Who wouldn't want to play closer to home?

Bregman has spent the past couple of offseason in Scottsdale, AZ and is from Albuquerque, NM.



The fit makes sense from both sides. — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 16, 2025

What has to happen for the Diamondbacks to sign Alex Bregman

Diamondbacks must trade Ketel Marte

For the Diamondbacks to be able to fit Bregman into their starting infield, they're going to have to trade Marte. For the Diamondbacks to have the money to spend to sign Bregman, they're going to have to trade Marte. It goes without saying that if Bregman signs, Marte won't be wearing a Diamondbacks uniform in 2026.

Is this a good thing? That can be debated. There's no disputing that Marte is a better player than Bregman, and his contract will almost certainly be more team-friendly than Bregman's, but which path is better: the Diamondbacks trading Marte for several enticing assets to build a more well-rounded team while replacing him with Bregman in the infield, or the Diamondbacks keeping Marte?

Depending on what Marte could fetch in a return, the former could really make more sense, especially given Marte's questionable clubhouse fit in Arizona. Still, the idea of trading Marte for players who aren't as good as he is and then going out and signing a worse player than Marte is doesn't exactly sound all that enticing.

Diamondbacks must be willing to offer Alex Bregman a contract they might regret

Bregman has made it abundantly clear that he's looking for the next contract he signs to cover the remainder of his career. That means that at 31 years of age, Bregman will be looking for five or six years at minimum in free agency. Sure, he may have to settle for a short-term, high-AAV deal, as he did last winter, but all it takes is for one team to ensure that doesn't happen. It's more likely than not that Bregman will get the big deal he covets.

Would it be wise for the Diamondbacks to give Bregman a long-term deal worth nine figures? Probably not. He'll be fine for the beginning of that contract, but even now, he isn't the player he once was. Arizona would be paying for past production more than what he'll do in the future, and that rarely ever ages well.

For some players, going the extra mile to ensure they sign on the dotted line is worthwhile. They're going to have to feel that way about Bregman to get him to commit.

Diamondbacks must prove they're serious about winning now

As important as money and a long-term deal are to Bregman, winning will ultimately be factored in as well. The last thing that Bregman, a 31-year-old who has made the postseason in all but one of his 10 seasons, wants to do is join a team on the cusp of a rebuild.

Nothing suggests that the Diamondbacks, a team that's won 80+ games in each of the last three seasons and won the NL pennant in 2023, is on that trajectory, especially if they sign Bregman, but Arizona ais going to have to commit to continuing to try and field a team capable of getting to and making a run in the playoffs.

Doing so in the NL West will be easier said than done, but upgrading their pitching would go a long way.

Where the Diamondbacks really rank among Alex Bregman's suitors

The Diamondbacks are now entrenched in the Bregman sweepstakes, but will have to fend off these potential suitors to sign him.

Philadelphia Phillies

It's probably more likely that the Diamondbacks sign Bregman than the Philadelphia Phillies, but don't be surprised if the Philllies decide to seriously pursue the third baseman. They re-signed Kyle Schwarber, but adding to their lineup (rather than just running things back) feels like a must, considering how the team has performed in October in recent years. With Dave Dombrowski saying that the outfield is all but set, the infield is going to have to be addressed if the Phillies want to upgrade. Who better to pursue than Bregman?

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers should be as motivated as any team to make a big splash this offseason, and Bregman, a player they pursued heavily last winter, makes a lot of sense. The Tigers need a big right-handed bat, and Bregman is as good as it gets on that front when looking at free agency. I don't know whether the Tigers will be willing to spend what it'll take to get Bregman, but with this being Tarik Skubal's last season under club control, they're almost certainly considering a Bregman pursuit.

Chicago Cubs

It was rather surprising that the Chicago Cubs, another team that was interested in Bregman last offseason, were linked to him again this winter. In fact, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Cubs and Bregman met on a Zoom call a week ago. Matt Shaw's presence at third base makes it so that the Cubs don't need Bregman, but Bregman would be an upgrade over Shaw, and with Kyle Tucker's looming departure, the Cubs could certainly use one.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were seen as the team most likely to sign Bregman entering the offseason, and there's no reason to think anything has changed in that regard. In fact, with both Schwarber and Pete Alonso off the board, it's probably more likely now that they'll re-sign Bregman — a player who fit perfectly on and off the field with them in 2025 — than it was before. The Red Sox will need to add beyond Bregman to be true World Series contenders, but given their need for offense and the lack of other options, a Bregman reunion makes the most sense.