Latest Astros rumor sets stage for this last-minute blockbuster trade package

The Houston Astros think their lineup is a bit too righty-heavy. Thankfully, they have plenty of time to take care of that problem. The first and most obvious solution is to trade infielder Isaac Paredes, who is slated to split time with Christian Walker at first base. Both players are right-handed, and while Paredes can play third base, that position has been cleared for Carlos Correa, who remains a productive enough player and is a franchise icon.

Paredes is a two-time All-Star and a valuable trade chip. Houston, however, plans to compete in the AL West this season with the likes of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. They don't want to rebuild and stock the farm. Rather, they'd be looking for an MLB piece in return.

Why do the Houston Astros want to trade Isaac Paredes?

At Astros FanFest, general manager Dana Brown did not sound like someone who was satisfied with the current state of the roster.

“We’re still having conversations about certain moves that we could make to make the team better,” Brown said, per The Athletic. “We’re going to continue to grind all the way up until spring training and maybe even in spring training. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned for making this team a better team.”

Assuming the Astros do want some flexibility in their lineup in the form of a left-handed bat, the Red Sox make sense as a logical trade partner. Paredes would land the most significant return out of any of the Astros bats who are readily available.

Season WAR OPS 2022 2.5 .740 2023 4.2 .840 2024 2.7 .739 2025 2.3 .809

Paredes is still in arbitration and headed towards a hearing. He is under team control through the 2027 season which, barring a lockout, makes him a valuable resource for any team. The Red Sox, fresh off losing Alex Bregman in free agency, could use an upgrade at either of the corner infield spots.

What Boston has to offer in return are left-handed outfield bats. Per Chandler Rome, Houston does have interest in two of the Red Sox left-handed outfield bats in Wilyer Abreu, a former Astros farmhand, as well as Jarren Duran. However, they have more interest in Abreu because of their familiarity with him.

So, what would a trade look like?

A Red Sox-Astros trade for Isaac Paredes could include Wilyer Abreu

The Red Sox would much rather trade Duran than Abreu, who is just 26 years old and a two-time Gold Glove winner. Abreu has also posted an OPS above .780 and a bWAR above three in each of his big-league seasons. He was an AL Rookie of the Year candidate in 2024, as well.

Trading Paredes, a proven MLB hitter, would go a long way in prying Abreu from the Red Sox, but the Astros would need to throw in some filler. Mayer is one of Houston's top pitching prospects, though their farm system is hardly a strength. Cole is a center fielder with some MLB experience, as well, who could help with organizational depth at a valuable position.

Would the Astros make this trade?

The Astros should take this trade if it's on the table. Jim Crane and Brown want to contend this season, and adding a young player like Abreu would give them another young centerpiece to build around in the outfield. Abreu can slide in anywhere in the outfield, or the Astros could move some of their current outfielders around like Cam Smith or Jake Meyers. Yordan Alvarez, who is listed as the team's starting left fielder, can be a liability defensively and is better-suited at designated hitter.

Would the Red Sox make this trade?

Whether the Red Sox make this trade depends on how much they value Abreu. Based on the intel many of MLB's prominent insiders have received, they believe he could be the cream of the crop in a crowded outfield group. Boston knows they should deal from a strength – which is their young outfield – but that doesn't mean they ought to part with the best of the bunch. If the Astros were willing to deal for Duran, that'd be a more attractive fit for the Red Sox. However, if Houston were willing to throw in a couple of promising prospects such as those listed above, perhaps the two sides could have a real conversation about such a deal before spring training.