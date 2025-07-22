Marlins should keep Sandy Alcantara, trade young star to these 4 contenders

For much of the MLB season, it's felt as if it's been a matter of when, not if, Sandy Alcantara would get traded away from the Miami Marlins. Well, as he's continued to struggle, the odds of Alcantara getting dealt get slimmer by the day. I mean, he's been arguably the worst starting pitcher in the league this season. Sure, the Marlins could just take what they can get, but they have no reason to rush into things with the former Cy Young winner. They should hold onto Alcantara, at least until the offseason, in hopes that he can recoup some of his value by pitching better. Instead, they should look to trade Edward Cabrera.

As is the case with Alcantara, the Marlins shouldn't rush into a deal, as Cabrera has an additional three years of control. If the right offer isn't out there, they shouldn't trade him away. However, that team control combined with his 2.54 ERA in 12 starts since the beginning of May, makes him an extremely valuable asset out there.

Selling high on Cabrera, a pitcher who didn't look as if he even belonged at the MLB level entering the year, makes a lot of sense in the right deal. These four contenders make sense when it comes to Cabrera landing spots.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

4) Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have dealt with numerous injuries this season, particularly on the starting pitching front. As a result, they have two rookies and Lance McCullers Jr., a veteran who has barely pitched in the last three years and has an ERA just a shade below 7.00, in their current rotation. They're expected to get Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and Spencer Arrighetti back within the next month or so, but, as we've seen with several of their players, setbacks cannot be ruled out.

With that in mind, the Astros need more certainty beyond the dynamic duo that is Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. Plus, with Valdez set to hit free agency after the season, it'd behoove the Astros to add a starting pitcher with club control, like Cabrera, at the deadline.

Whether the Astros have enough when it comes to prospect capital to entice the Marlins remains to be seen, but Dana Brown can't do much better than Cabrera at the deadline to fill their rotation need.

3) Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have shocked the MLB world by taking over first place in the AL East, but for them to win the division and go on a deep postseason run, they're going to have to upgrade their rotation. The veteran trio of Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt is solid, but Max Scherzer is unreliable at this point, and while Eric Lauer has pitched well, does anyone expect that to last into October?

Adding Cabrera would make this rotation both younger and more dynamic, and it'd give Toronto the depth it's lacked all season long. It'd be pricey, and an argument can be made that Ross Atkins shouldn't part with the prospect capital it'd take to get Cabrera, but the Jays are a first-place team and are desperate to make some noise. That sounds like an ideal scenario for the Marlins.

2) Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are one of MLB's hottest teams right now, and have solidified themselves as trade deadline buyers as a result. Adding to their starting rotation should be Craig Breslow's top priority, and Cabrera could make a lot of sense.

Red Sox fans would love for the organization to aim higher and acquire a guy like Joe Ryan or MacKenzie Gore, but Cabrera would be cheaper and far more realistic. Whether he's a No. 2 on a playoff team can be debated, but with how well both Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito have pitched lately, adding Cabrera to the mix behind Crochet gives the Red Sox four starters the fan base can realistically trust in October.

The Red Sox need to make a splash, and Cabrera might be the best starter with added control available. It'll be interesting to see if Breslow is willing to outbid the field for his services.

1) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Alcantara seemingly all season long with their rotation in need of an arm, but why shouldn't they want Cabrera? Again, he might be the best controllable starter out there. The Cubs adding as great of a pitcher as Cabrera could be what gets them over the hump in October.

Chicago's lineup is stacked and its bullpen has exceeded expectations, but the rotation clearly misses Justin Steele. Rather than hand a division rival a slew of valuable assets for Mitch Keller, the Cubs would be better off trading a haul to acquire Cabrera.

The Cubs have every incentive to do what they can to win now, in Kyle Tucker's only guaranteed year in Chicago, and their desperation could come into play for the Marlins.