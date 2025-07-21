Mets fans coming to David Stearns realization that could tank their trade deadline

As of this writing, the New York Mets are a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in what promises to be one of the most exhilarating divisional races of the next few months. Both teams are excellent, but both teams also need substantial upgrades in a few key spots. The Mets' need rotation help and ideally a new third baseman. The Phillies could use a real outfielder and a few bullpen arms.

Dave Dombrowski has his reputation for big, aggressive swings. I'm not sure he has earned that reputation in recent years, but it sounds like he's waking up for a pressure-packed 2025 deadline. But what about David Stearns? Will the Mets' young, hot-shot GM deliver the necessary additions to vault New York into pole position in the NL East? You know the Dodgers are going to leave it all on the table, so the Mets and Phillies both ought to feel the heat.

Unfortunately for Mets fans, Stearns' latest comments do not inspire much confidence.

When asked if he expects the Mets to continue relying on the same third base options down the stretch, Stearns' answer was blunt and to the point: "That would be my expectation."

David Stearns pours ice water on dreams of major 3B upgrade for Mets

At present, New York is relying on Ronny Mauricio (.665 OPS), Mark Vientos (.628 OPS), Brett Baty (.711 OPS) and on exceedingly rare occasions Luisangel Acuña (.579 OPS) to fulfill their needs at third base. It's safe to say none of 'em are particularly great options. Not this season, at the very least.

The Mets can bank on Vientos or one of New York's younger options breaking out of their collective slump eventually, but it'd be much easier to feel good about things if the Mets just went out and traded for a game-changer at third base.

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez has come out of the All-Star break on a heater, knocking four home runs in a two-game span. He's up to 35 homers on the season, which leads the National League, and he has a healthy .928 OPS. Since he is 33 years old and on an expiring contract, the Mets might not even need to break the bank. But Stearns doesn't even sound willing to, I don't know, open the bank? Use his mobile app? It's not ideal.

Suárez isn't the only third baseman expected to change teams either. Colorado's Ryan McMahon and Los Angeles' Yoán Moncada are worth a gander. Even Pittsburgh's Ke'Bryan Hayes might be worth kicking the tires on thanks to his elite defense. But it sounds like the Mets will stand pat instead.

3B isn't the only position of need David Stearns sounds reluctant to address

The Mets will presumably poke around for bullpen upgrades, like most contenders, but Stearrns has another trick up his sleeve. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, New York's GM is comfortable deploying the Mets' top pitching prospects — Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, Blade Tidwell — as relievers down the stretch. It's a strategy he once used in Milwaukee, where financial maneuverability was much harder to come by.

McLean, Sproat and Tidwell are all fine options in the bullpen, but you're forcing your top prospects, all of whom will be MLB starters one day, to change their routine and adjust to MLB pressure on the fly — with designs on using them in high-leverage spots come October. That does not seem like the best recipe for success when names like Mason Miller, Jhoan Durán, Emmanuel Clase and Félix Bautista are floating around the rumor mill.

Stearns needs to realize he has Steve Cohen's deep pockets behind him and start acting like a big-market GM in trades, as well as free agency. If not, New York could end up wasting opportunities in Juan Soto's debut campaign.