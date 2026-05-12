Mets on the trade block who need a statement series against the Tigers

Performance this week will determine whether these athletes remain with the team or become trade chips

It's getting late early for a New York Mets team that enters Tuesday's action against the Detroit Tigers with the worst record not only in the National League, but in the majors. The organization isn't waving the white flag yet, but at 15-25, the Mets are going to have to start stringing wins together sooner rather than later to avoid what could be a massive trade deadline sell-off.

These players hope to help lead the Mets to wins this week, simultaneously making it less likely they wind up getting traded at the August deadline.

3B/SS Bo Bichette

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Admittedly, trading Bo Bichette would be easier said than done, considering the massive contract he's on, but the Mets are struggling, and there's certainly a chance a team from around the league will be interested in buying low, given Bichette's season-long struggles. Many people can be blamed for the Mets' lackluster offense, but Bichette, a two-time All-Star who has been healthy all year, is near or at the top of that list.

Bichette is slashing .222/.269/.290 with two home runs and 16 RBI on the year. His defense at third base has been better than expected, but he's been a black hole in a lineup full of them. For the Mets to win this series, they'll have to score runs. For the Mets to score runs, they'll need Bichette to show up. Here's hoping.

LHP Brooks Raley

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooks Raley is one of the few blameless players for how this season has gone, as he's arguably been the Mets' most consistent performer. The southpaw has a 1.20 ERA in 16 appearances, allowing just two runs on eight hits and striking out 18 batters in 15 innings of work. Left-handed hitters have gone just 1-for-18 against him while righties have been held to a .560 OPS. He's been utterly dominant.

This is nothing new for Raley, who has quietly been one of MLB's best left-handed relievers since 2022 when healthy. Obviously, the Mets would prefer to keep a reliever this good, but it's hard to ignore the fact that he's on an expiring contract. If the Mets are deadline sellers, Raley is a prime trade candidate.

Facing a Tigers team littered with left-handed hitters like Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle and Colt Keith, to name a few, the Mets will need Raley to record some key outs in some big spots. If he's unable to do so, the season might be more doomed than we thought.

OF/DH MJ Melendez

New York Mets left fielder Mj Melendez | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

MJ Melendez has been a pleasant surprise for the Mets, slashing .271/.352/.500 with two home runs and six RBI in 20 games and 55 plate appearances. He didn't begin the year on the Mets' Opening Day roster, but he's been one of their most consistent hitters since being called up, which speaks to how lackluster the Mets' offense has truly been.

As good as Melendez's numbers are, though, he's only gone 3-for-19 in May, which has contributed to the Mets' continued offensive struggles. With right-handers Jack Flaherty and Keider Montero expected to face the Mets this week, Melendez, a player who figures to hit somewhere in the middle of the order, needs to come through. If he's unable to, as a player on an expiring contract having a pretty solid year, trade talks will only grow louder.

RHP Freddy Peralta

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The most obvious Mets trade candidate is Freddy Peralta, whom the Mets acquired in an offseason deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta has been as advertised thus far, posting a 3.12 ERA in eight starts, but as a player on an expiring deal, nothing regarding trades can be ruled out.

Sure, he hasn't gone as deep into games as Mets fans might have liked, but Peralta is still performing like an All-Star, and with Tarik Skubal's injury in mind, he might be the best starting pitcher on the block. Now, the Mets would love to keep him, but how Peralta does in his start will go a long way towards dictating that.

A strong outing won't guarantee a win with how the Mets' offense has been, but it'd certainly put them in a position to win. A victory on Tuesday could help set the tone for the entire series. A lot of pressure is on Peralta to come through.

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