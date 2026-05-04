Why Mets ace Freddy Peralta could be a hot commodity at the MLB trade deadline

The Mets are facing mounting pressure with a disappointing 12-22 record through the first month of the season

The New York Mets’ season has been a disaster. Their two best players, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, have played less than a full game together through the first month. The pitching has struggled. The new core in place has underwhelmed. And it’s led to questions about manager Carlos Mendoza’s future in Queens.

Perhaps another name to monitor could be Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline.

Mets could receive trade deadline calls on Freddy Peralta

Colorado Rockies v New York Mets | Elsa/GettyImages

Peralta, 30, is not available in trade talks. The Mets would love to hold onto Peralta. But at 12-22 and in last place in the National League East, anything can be discussed when it comes to the Mets. And if they continue to struggle leading into July and are far out of the playoff hunt, then Peralta’s name is going to be asked about often. And trade discussions (not involving Peralta) have already begun happening around the league, according to Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski.

“I’ve had trade conversations earlier than I ever have … other clubs haven’t been doing very well, either. Clubs have called around,” Dombrowski said.

Peralta is a prime trade chip. He’s an elite clubhouse presence and someone who is highly regarded by his teammates. He’s a high-end pitcher who has a career 3.60 ERA in nine major-league seasons. He’s also on an expiring contract and if the Mets want to get something in return in a potential lost season, then trading the right-hander should be on the table.

Season ERA 2021 2.81 2022 3.58 2023 3.86 2024 3.68 2025 2.70 2026 3.52

Trading Peralta would also not prevent the Mets from potentially re-signing him in the winter. There is history of players being traded away at the deadline and then re-signing as a free agent, with a prime recent example being when the Yankees traded Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs and then went back to the Bronx in the offseason.

The Mets can trade Freddy Peralta — and still bring him back in free agency

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Peralta and the Mets, too, had various discussions about an extension after an offseason trade that sent the right-hander to Queens for two prospects, but never came close to an agreement. Peralta wants a long-term contract; the Mets would prefer a short-term contract.

But the Mets are not close to entertaining any thought of potentially moving Peralta. They want to let this season play out and attempt to dig themselves out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into after the first 30-plus games. That means not trading Peralta. That means not firing Mendoza. And that means not doing anything drastic, instead trying to make smaller moves to give the major-league roster a boost.

Jonah Tong is the most likely Mets player to be traded at the MLB trade deadline, said ESPN writer David Schoenfield.



Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes are also viewed as other potential trade candidates if the struggle in New York continues. pic.twitter.com/kpV7pJQuy8 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) April 20, 2026

If Peralta were to become available, almost every contending team would come calling. AJ Preller, the San Diego Padres’ ultra-aggressive executive, would surely place a phone call. The Chicago Cubs, whose manager Craig Counsell was with Peralta in Milwaukee, could use another pitcher. The Atlanta Braves have dealt with numerous injuries in the rotation, but now get Spencer Strider back. The list goes on and on.

All of this is a moot point if the Mets bounce back and get over .500 before the trade deadline. Odds are that Peralta stays put in Queens through the deadline. But expect rival teams to ask the Mets about the right-hander until they are told “he’s not getting traded” by Stearns and the front office.

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