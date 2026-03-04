MLB Rumors: Cubs revenge thwarted and Freddy Peralta extension update

Leaving an organization is never easy, especially when you don't see it coming. Just ask David Ross, who was told in no uncertain terms that he'd be back as manager of the Chicago Cubs in 2023, only to be unceremoniously dumped in favor of Craig Counsell. Now, it's tough to blame the Cubs for such a decision considering Counsell's resume, but Ross wasn't thrilled with how it went down.

The same can be said of players who are dealt elsewhere, or free agents who don't receive an enticing offer from their original teams. For example, the Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in a perplexing move. Now, Peralta could sign an extension in Queens, despite making his way up the ranks in Milwaukee. Life comes at you fast. Ross and Peralta aren't the only MLB lifers who've had to adjust on the fly.

David Ross returns to ESPN two years after Cubs firing

Former Cubs manager David Ross has a new gig that's the same as his old job, as he's returning to ESPN.

Rossy will always be beloved in Chicago, not only for his time as the Cubs manager, but also for his role in bringing the franchise its first World Series in over a decade back in 2016. That's why there was so much excitement when Ross was initially hired as the team's manager shortly after his retirement, and so much disappointment and regret that it didn't work out.

He's back! ESPN has reached a multi-year deal with 2x World Series champion David Ross



He will serve as an #MLB analyst across game & studio coverage beginning this season



Ross previously served as an ESPN analyst from 2017-2019

Ross was dumped in favor of Counsell, as detailed above. The former catcher has given several interviews since, many of which sounded as though Ross remained upset at the franchise. He even admitted he still gets angry from time to time. In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Ross even went as far as to say Jed Hoyer didn't think he was a good manager.

"If my boss doesn't think I am a good manager, then he should move on. I don't fault him for that. If he doesn't think I am the right guy, that's his job. That's his choice. I have my own thoughts and opinions that I will keep to myself," Ross said.

Ross did have opportunities to manage again, as he's been interviewed a few times since his Cubs dismissal. The Yankees also reportedly pursued Ross for a bench coach role, but it wasn't a match. Perhaps being in the public light again will give Ross more chances. But for now, he finally seems at peace with his time in Chicago.

Freddy Peralta unlikely to sign an extension with the Mets (for now)

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51)

The New York Mets traded for Freddy Peralta this winter despite the former Brewers ace entering the final year of his contract. Steve Cohen has a lot of money to throw around – and could very well make Peralta an offer he cannot refuse – but for now, the two sides aren't talking extension.

FanSided's Robert Murray confirmed that a Peralta extension will have to wait. Many clubs have a firm deadline of Opening Day to sign players to contract extensions. It's unclear if the Mets follow that system.

Peralta will lead a Mets rotation that features young talent like Nolan McLean and perhaps even Jonah Tong. David Stearns believes in his farm system and player development, and will not be backed into a corner with Peralta.

Padres emerge as a suitor for Lucas Giolito

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54)

As Murray wrote in Tuesday's Baseball Insiders newsletter, the San Diego Padres are a fit for Lucas Giolito, who remains the best starting pitching option on the free agent market.

Why Giolito is still available is a guessing game I don't have an answer for. Last season, Giolito had a 3.41 ERA and 2.1 bWAR with the Boston Red Sox, making 26 starts on a playoff team. Perhaps this is his agent's fault, as at this point in the offseason it's time for Giolito to lower his expectations. A one-year deal that gives Giolito the chance to test free agency again next season should be the way to go. It gives teams a chance to add a high-profile starting pitcher on a short-term deal, and provides Giolito his value in AAV.

As for why the Padres would be interested, their rotation has taken a hit in recent weeks. Yu Darvish and Matt Waldron are both hurt, and while Giolito had a shoulder ailment and returned from Tommy John just last season, he's healthy now, which is what matters. Beggers can't be choosers, and the Friars are out of options as Opening Day approaches.

Braves save $15 million with Jurickson Profar suspension

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar (17)

Jurickson Profar tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs on Tuesday, putting the Atlanta Braves in a bind. It's Profar's second positive test, meaning he will face a season-long suspension, and is frankly out of excuses.

Profar's absence means the Braves need a new designated hitter, and some outfield depth at that. I pitched a trade for Byron Buxton on Tuesday, but we all know that's going to cost an arm and a leg. A more likely option, as Robert Murray theorized, is to sign Andrew McCutchen:

"One option that makes sense is Andrew McCutchen, who seems primed to leave the Pittsburgh Pirates. At 39, he is not the same player he once was. He’s coming off a season in which he hit .239/.333/.367 with a .700 OPS, 13 home runs and 57 RBI. It is clear that he wants to continue playing and sticking in the National League, and having an opportunity to compete against the Piratesafter an ugly offseason breakup would surely appeal to him," Murray wrote.

Cutch still wants to play, and the chance to actually compete in the National League – something that is not guaranteed in Pittsburgh – make the Braves an attractive fit.