These 6 Mets will be gone by the MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets sit at 13-22, the worst record in MLB, putting them on track to be deadline sellers.

Even after winning three of their last four games, the New York Mets are 13-22, holding sole possession of the worst record in the majors. They're far more talented than this, obviously, but it's getting late early in Queens. Assuming things continue on this trajectory, the Mets will be deadline sellers and need to entertain the thought of trading guys like Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes and Bo Bichette.

The Mets turning their season around would ensure that the star trio above wouldn't go anywhere, but whether the Mets are competitive or not, there's a good chance these six players won't last in Flushing past the deadline.

LHP David Peterson

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson | John Jones-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list is David Peterson, the longest-tenured member of the team who started the Mets' second game of the season. The Mets expected great things from Peterson, an All-Star in 2025 and a key piece of their 2024 run to the NLCS, but unfortunately, his second-half struggles from last season have carried into 2026.

The southpaw has a 6.29 ERA in eight appearances (five starts) and 34.1 innings of work. He's pitched a bit better in a bulk reliever role, but as a starter, he has a jarring 8.10 ERA. He has been unusable in the role he is here to perform, posting a 6.32 ERA overall since last year's All-Star break, and that's made life challenging for the Mets.

It feels like no matter which direction the Mets go in, Peterson's time with the Mets is running out. If they're deadline sellers, Peterson is a free agent after the year, and teams always seek starting pitching this time of year, even desiring pitchers who are struggling. If the Mets are competing, is this version of Peterson really going to cut it? The Mets have young starters like Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger they can turn to, and trading Peterson will be much easier than finding a taker for Sean Manaea or Kodai Senga.

INF/OF Vidal Brujan

New York Mets infielder Vidal Brujan | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Mets have been bad, yes, but also incredibly injured. Francisco Lindor, their Opening Day shortstop, is out for a while with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Ronny Mauricio, is out for a while with a fractured thumb. The Mets have Bo Bichette, but there's a reason teams didn't desire him to play shortstop; he's a lackluster defender at the position. Vidal Brujan's role is to play shortstop when the Mets need him, but I'm not sure how long that'll be.

By the deadline, there's reason to believe that at least one of Lindor or Mauricio will be back. Even if they aren't, Brujan's track record isn't good enough to suggest he'll be able to stick around in the majors, especially when the Mets have other comparable options worth a look in Triple-A.

INF/OF Andy Ibanez

Athletics third baseman Andy Ibanez | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mets claimed Andy Ibanez off waivers less than a week ago to do one thing: hit left-handed pitching. This makes sense, considering the Mets have a 79 wRC+ against lefties this season (T-25th in MLB) and Ibanez has a solid .759 mark against them in his career while also possessing the ability to play several positions. While Ibanez has a role on the team right now, I'm not sure how long that'll last.

The Mets are going to get healthier. Luis Robert Jr. isn't expected to be out for too long. Guys like Lindor, Mauricio and Jorge Polanco should be back well before the deadline. Plus, while Ibanez has hit lefties in his career, he's gone just 2-for-19 this season. Assuming he doesn't hit much and the Mets get some of their guys back soon, I don't see Ibanez sticking around for too long.

OF Austin Slater

New York Mets right fielder Austin Slater | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Austin Slater is in virtually the same exact boat as Ibanez. The Mets signed him after he was DFA'd by the Miami Marlins, hoping he'd give them some thump against lefties, and to his credit, he's gone 3-for-9 with New York.

Unfortunately, he's here as a reinforcement with all of the injuries the Mets are dealing with, and while he's had a decent week with the Mets, he wasn't hitting with Miami, and didn't have a great year in 2025 either. Slater is a short-term band-aid, and once the Mets are healthier, he's likely going to be replaced.

RHP Craig Kimbrel

New York Mets relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Craig Kimbrel has been better than anyone could've expected this season for the Mets. Despite diminished velocity and stuff, Kimbrel has been finding ways to get outs, allowing just three earned runs in 7.1 innings of work and posting a 1.92 FIP. While he's helped the Mets out and has earned the right to stick around, at least for now, will he?

There's a chance Kimbrel will lose his spot on the roster when A.J. Minter returns from his rehab assignment in the coming days. Even if the Mets make the wrong decision and choose to option a guy like Austin Warren or Huascar Brazoban instead, it's hard to see Kimbrel lasting through the deadline.

If the Mets are good, they'll need to add at least one reliever, and that'd put Kimbrel's spot in jeopardy. If they're selling, why bother keeping Kimbrel, a soon-to-be 38-year-old, around, when they could give his spot to a younger reliever who has more of a future in Queens?

OF Tyrone Taylor

New York Mets pinch runner Tyrone Taylor | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyrone Taylor was acquired by the Mets to be a fourth outfielder ahead of the 2024 season, and to his credit, he's played that role quite well, mostly. Not only does Taylor run exceptionally well, but his ability to play all three outfield positions at a high level has come in handy. Unfortunately, he offers next to nothing at the plate.

Taylor was a near league-average hitter for the Mets in 2024, but he had a 70 OPS+ in 2025 and has been even worse this season, hitting just .197 with a .534 OPS. Taylor can provide value as a late-game defensive replacement or pinch runner, but he's such a negative at the plate that it's worth the Mets contemplating a replacement.

If the Mets are competing, they probably shouldn't want Taylor to take many at-bats. If they're sellers, why not trade him, a pending free agent, for anything they can acquire? Good defensive center fielders are hard to find, and can make Taylor somewhat valuable. Plus, with in-house replacements like Nick Morabito and A.J. Ewing in Triple-A, moving on from Taylor gets even easier.

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