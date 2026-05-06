MLB insider talks trade deadline rumors: Robbie Ray, Michael Wacha and 3 players who could be moved

The MLB trade deadline won't arrive until August 3, so there are still three months for teams struggling across the league to bounce back — and for strong starts to fade back to the pack.

Still, we've seen some separation in the standings in recent days, so as we get a better sense of who'll be buying and selling this summer, let’s take an early look at the deadline landscape. With teams such as the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants all struggling, it could be one of the most intriguing deadlines in years — and it’s something that teams across the league are already monitoring, with Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski recently saying that he’s had trade conversations earlier than ever.

So who could be on the move? Here are five names to monitor.

LHP Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

The first year of Tony Vitello’s tenure with the Giants has gotten off to a brutal start, and unless something changes, they look like obvious sellers at the deadline. And Ray feels like a legitimate candidate to head elsewhere.

Ray, 34, is on an expiring contract and remains one of the best left-handed arms in baseball, posting a 2.95 ERA across his first seven starts. He’s in his 13th season in the Majors and won a Cy Young in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays. While he’s no longer that dominant level of pitcher, he’s still highly effective and should draw widespread interest from contending teams in need of pitching.

RHP Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

Wacha’s teammate, Kris Bubic, will get most of the headlines because he’s on an expiring contract. But Wacha will also draw plenty of interest should the Kansas City Royals remain out of contention.

Wacha, 34, is signed through 2027 on a three-year, $51 million contract. He’s not the flashiest pitcher, but he’s dependable, and he's posted four consecutive seasons with an ERA in the 3s. This year is no different, with the right-hander recording a 3.05 ERA in seven starts. His numbers, and his controllability, should make him highly sought after in July and August.

RHP Clay Holmes, New York Mets

New York Mets v Los Angeles Angels | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

When Clay Holmes was a free agent during the 2024 offseason, he was highly sought after as both a starting pitcher and reliever. And it wouldn’t be surprising if that was once again the case at the deadline.

To be clear: The Mets have not decided they are going to sell. They want to give this season as much time to play out as possible, and to finally have Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto healthy together. But if they are out of postseason contention come July, Holmes and his 1.69 ERA over seven starts would be an incredibly intriguing option. He’s signed to a two-year, $26 million contract with a 2027 player option, which seems likely to be declined.

But that won’t stop teams from calling. In fact, he could be one of the most coveted arms on the entire market if he is in fact available.

OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

New York Mets v Los Angeles Angels | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

I’m not listing Trout because I believe he’s going to be traded. But I’ve seen his name mentioned in rumors online, and I want the opportunity to talk about it.

I’m incredibly skeptical that Trout will be on the move. He’s had numerous opportunities to approach the Angels in years past to say he wants out of Anaheim and has yet to do so; he’s incredibly loyal. He also has a full no-trade clause, and his contract, which pays him $37.1 million per season through 2030, remains a huge obstacle.

Many folks want to see Trout play elsewhere, possibly even for his hometown Phillies. But it would come as a shock if it happens anytime soon, let alone at this deadline. Any talk of Trout being moved this year feels like a waste of air.

INF Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

If you want to know how the Giants feel about Luis Arraez, read these words from Vitello: “For Giants fans that have young people in their family … that is exactly how you want your son or nephew or anyone you know or coach, to play baseball — the way he played baseball tonight."

Arraez has been very good with his bat, but also surprisingly very good with his glove. His +6 Outs Above Average ranks fourth-best among all MLB players, perhaps a testament to his work with noted defensive guru Ron Washington at second base. He’s signed for one year at $12 million and could be an attractive asset for teams looking for a boost in the lineup … and also defensively as well.