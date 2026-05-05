One trade every AL contender must make to combat the Yankees

Insert all the qualifiers you want about the fact that it's barely May, that we still have some 125 games to go in this MLB season. But man, it sure feels like the New York Yankees are in danger of running away with the American League already.

After polishing off a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night — their 14th win in their last 16 games — the Yankees are now 24-11 on the season. For context, the only other team currently more than two games above .500 in the AL are the Tampa Bay Rays, whose 22-12 record (and, let's be frank, lack of impact talent) belies a +11 run differential that suggests some close-game regression is coming.

Again, there's still plenty of time, and lord knows that this team has developed a nasty habit of suddenly and inexplicably falling apart just when it seems like they've got it all figured out. Right now, though, any other team with designs on making a pennant push needs to think about pushing the panic button sooner rather than later — and adjusting expectations when it comes to what they'll need to get over the hump come October. With that in mind, which players should would-be contenders outside the Bronx be looking to add?

Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers v Miami Marlins | Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/GettyImages

Ideal trade target: Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara

The A's are by no means a perfect team. But with the AL West stuck in neutral right now, their young lineup feels like as good a bet as any; add one reliable, frontline starter to the mix, and why can't they push the Mariners in this division or snag a Wild Card spot at the very least? Alcantara's ability to work deep into games and keep the ball on the ground is just what this team (and its Minor League ballpark) need, and his contract is friendly enough — with a team option for 2027 — that even this ownership group would be able to stomach it. It's not the deepest farm system, but there are some intriguing arms near the top (though top prospect Jamie Arnold is probably off limits) as well as a potential starting third baseman like Max Muncy or Brett Harris.

Cleveland Guardians

San Francisco Giants v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

Ideal trade target: Orioles OF Taylor Ward

I almost thought about zagging and adding an arm here — Slade Cecconi is a mess, Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo have been frustratingly inconsistent and this usually reliable bullpen has yet to find its footing. But let's be honest: The Guardians are going to be looking for what they're always looking for, and that's some offense. The infield picture feels pretty crowded right now, at least as long as Brayan Rocchio is holding down shortstop, but a lefty-heavy outfield could use some balancing out.

The Orioles surely aren't looking to sell in what began as a go-for-it season; then again, if they can't dig out of this early hole, Ward is an obvious trade candidate ahead of free agency this winter who would bring some righty pop to a lineup that needs it.

Detroit Tigers

Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Ideal trade target: Red Sox OF Wilyer Abreu

Tarik Skubal's injury certainly throws a wrench into things, but I'm operating under the not-unreasonable assumption that the lefty should be able to return after a couple months or so looking more or less like his old self. The more pressing issue in Detroit is continuing to October-proof this offense, and center field sticks out as a particular area of need with Parker Meadows once again on the IL.

Boston needs to break up its outfield logjam somehow, and while they'd probably rather move Jarren Duran than Abreu, Detroit has the sort of young infield talent — particularly someone like Max Anderson — to get a deal done if Scott Harris wants to get aggressive. Abreu should be fine transitioning to center full time, and he'd do wonders to lengthen this lineup.

Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees | Al Bello/GettyImages

Ideal trade target: Angels OF/DH Jorge Soler

The Mariners also might need some reinforcements in a bullpen that has suddenly become worryingly thin, but for the most part, pitching is not a concern in Seattle. This is one of the worst offenses in baseball against left-handers, though, so finding a righty to balance things out behind Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh should be the order of the day. Soler has power to play anywhere, even in T-Mobile Park, and he's a much cleaner fit as a platoon partner than guys like Rob Refsnyder, Mitch Garver, Connor Joe and Victor Robles.

Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals | Hannah Foslien/GettyImages

Ideal trade target: Nationals INF CJ Abrams

Look: For as much shade as I threw at Tampa in the introduction to this piece, the fact remains that they're currently sitting pretty at 22-12, with a defense and pitching formula that's clearly working for them in close games. Add another legitimate bat to this lineup behind Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda, and why can't the Rays make a real run at this considering the lack of competition around them? The middle infield situation is currently a mess, and acquiring a player with multiple years of arbitration remaining would be just about the only situation in which this team would make this sort of a splash.

Toronto Blue Jays

Colorado Rockies v New York Mets | Elsa/GettyImages

Ideal trade target: Mets RHP Freddy Peralta

The Blue Jays never really sniffed around the Freddy Peralta sweepstakes this past winter, but that was mostly because they'd already added two major pieces to their rotation in Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Ponce is now lost for the year due to knee surgery, and seemingly every other Toronto pitcher around Cease and Kevin Gausman has struggled to stay healthy as well. I still think this team will be there come September, but they're going to need some rotation reinforcements, and Peralta fits the bill beautifullyif the Mets decide to sell. Yes, he'd be a rental, but we know the Jays have money to burn, and he has frontline stuff when it's clicking.