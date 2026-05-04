MLB standings: Cubs, Braves and Yankees on the rise in the NL and AL

Memorial Day is traditionally the time for every MLB executive to look in the mirror. Is their team living up to expectations? And if not, what can be done about it? This remains a vital question for most of the league with the holiday looming. Yet, for emerging contenders like the Braves, Yankees and Cubs, the question isn't what's wrong, but what can they add by the MLB trade deadline.

Yes, Atlanta, New York and Chicago should take the long view. Barring collapses from either of these three teams, they'll be in the postseason come October. Months of preparation will go into that challenge, especially for the Cubs and Braves, which face the daunting task of getting through the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to paydirt. For now, though, they're in a good spot, as the MLB standings will indicate.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles v. New York Yankees | Michael Urakami/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Last 10 games New York Yankees 23-11 -- 8-2 Tampa Bay Rays 21-12 1.5 9-1 Toronto Blue Jays 16-18 7.0 6-4 Baltimore Orioles 15-19 8.0 4-6 Boston Red Sox 13-21 10.0 4-6

The Yankees and Rays continue to separate themselves from the rest of the American League East. New York took the first three games of a four-game set against the Orioles over the weekend. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has won nine out of its last 10 games, a streak that includes sweeps of the Twins and Giants.

As for the rest of the AL East, it's middling status reflects much of the American League right now. The Yankees and Rays are two of only a handful of teams over .500. Despite the talent of clubs like the reigning pennant-winning Blue Jays, the Orioles and the Red Sox, they have yet to play up to par. Boston even fired its manager, and is now dealing with clubhouse turmoil thanks to Willson Contreras.

All is not well on the east cost.

AL Central

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Last 10 games Cleveland Guardians 18-17 -- 4-6 Detroit Tigers 18-17 -- 5-5 Chicago White Sox 16-18 1.5 7-3 Kansas City Royals 15-19 2.5 7-3 Minnesota Twins 15-20 3.0 3-7

Unlike the AL East, the entire AL Central has yet to hit their stride. The 2025 season ended with the Guardians and Tigers seeing who could out-mid each other for the division crown. Just a few months of regular-season play later, and we're right back where we started. Cleveland's scrappy underdog mentality gives them a slight edge for now, while the Tigers lack of lineup additions has come back to haunt them so far this season.

The White Sox are an intriguing surprise, and playing wise beyond their years. Munetaka Murakami's red-hot April provided the south siders with a jolt that they have yet to relinquish. Now, just imagine if they add Colson Montgomery to the mix.

AL West

Cleveland Guardians v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Last 10 games Athletics 18-16 -- 5-5 Texas Rangers 16-18 2.0 4-6 Seattle Mariners 16-19 2.5 6-4 Houston Astros 14-21 4.5 5-5 Los Angeles Angels 13-22 5.5 2-8

The Athletics are a year ahead of schedule. Much of their early-season success can be pinned on the play of Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz, along with the subpar performance of their division foes. The Seattle Mariners, fresh off an ALCS appearance, are well under .500. Cal Raleigh has not looked like the same player he was in 2025, hitting 60-plus home runs from the catcher position.

The Astros are a mess in their own right. Houston's competitive window is shrinking fast, and Yordan Alvarez could be on the trade block by the deadline. Perhaps the A's biggest threat in the early going are the Texas Rangers, with a rotation that could rival even the best lineups in baseball thanks to Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Mackenzie Gore (when all healthy, which is a big if).

NL East

Atlanta Braves v Colorado Rockies | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Last 10 games Atlanta Braves 25-10 -- 8-2 Miami Marlins 16-18 8.5 5-5 Washington Nationals 16-19 9.0 5-5 Philadelphia Phillies 14-20 10.5 6-4 New York Mets 12-22 12.5 4-6

It's the Atlanta Braves and then everyone else. I could end the NL East section with that statement, but I won't. The Braves have suffered a gauntlet of injuries, but remain the best team in baseball (record-wise) in part because of their impressive pitching staff. Ronald Acuña Jr. heading to the injured list doesn't help, either, but Atlanta's rotation will receive reinforcements shortly with the return of Spencer Strider.

As for the bottom of the East, no one could have predicted this before the start of the regular season. The Phillies bottomed out quickly and fired Rob Thomson. Since then, they've played a little better under Don Mattingly, but not enough to send a message to the rest of baseball. The Mets are scared to make any major changes, including firing Carlos Mendoza. I don't really get it, but oh well.

NL Central

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs | Jayden Mack/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Last 10 games Chicago Cubs 22-12 -- 7-3 St. Louis Cardinals 20-14 2.0 6-4 Cincinnati Reds 20-14 2.0 4-6 Milwaukee Brewers 18-15 3.5 5-5 Pittsburgh Pirates 19-16 3.5 5-5

While their 10-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers just over a week ago, the Chicago Cubs have started anew, with a five-game winning streak heading into a pivotal early-season series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are as streaky as they come, in part because they rely on streaky players like Shota Imanaga and Pete Crow-Armstrong, among others. But the Cubs are also the most talented team in this division by a decent margin.

The NL Central is a gauntlet, with every team above .500. The Reds, Brewers and Pirates have tapered off some, while the Cardinals are one of the greatest surprises in baseball. St. Louis was expected to spend this season rebuilding, but instead Chaim Bloom accidentally built a winner. Who knew he was capable of such things?

NL West

Miami Marlins v. Los Angeles Dodgers | Nicole Vasquez/GettyImages

Team Record Games back Last 10 games Los Angeles Dodgers 21-13 -- 5-5 San Diego Padres 20-13 0.5 4-6 Arizona Diamondbacks 16-17 4.5 3-7 Colorado Rockies 14-21 7.5 4-6 San Francisco Giants 13-21 8.0 2-8

Of all MLB's divisions, the NL West is playing out as expected. The Dodgers and Padres, much like they always do, are battling it out for divisional supremacy early on. The middling Diamondbacks should be in prime NL Wild Card position around the trade deadline, in which they'll play the classic role of 'will they, won't they' as it pertains to their best players.

The biggest surprise in the West is the San Francisco Giants. Buster Posey swung for the fences and it has backfired. Willy Adames and Rafael Devers aren't the players the Giants thought they could be. Tony Vitello, a manager from the college ranks, has looked out of his depth so far in the big leagues. It's early, but Posey may be in over his head as well.

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