Why Munetaka Murakami's historically hot start isn't built to last

The White Sox are banking on Murakami's power and plate discipline to offset his swing-and-miss tendencies, but his ability to maintain such dominance over a full season remains uncertain.

Munetaka Murakami was so overlooked in free agency that he wound up signing a two-year, $34 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. It's safe to say he's made the teams that doubted him look awfully foolish thus far, slashing .256/.398/.622 with 11 home runs and 20 RBI in his first 26 big-league games.

Murakami is tied for the MLB lead in home runs, is tied for fifth in fWAR (1.3) and ranks in the top five among qualified position players in both OPS (1.020) and wRC+ (173) entering play on Saturday. He's been one of the best position players in the sport thus far, full stop. But while it's been incredibly fun to watch Murakami crush baseballs and attempt to prove the doubters wrong, there's reason to believe it won't last.

Munetaka Murakami is the player his skeptics thought he was

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Murakami has as much power as anybody, as we've seen thus far, but the reason he didn't get the kind of contract many expected to was because he's a player with clear weaknesses. So far, those weaknesses have been prevalent at the MLB level.

What's most alarming about Murakami has always been his tendency to swing and miss at a ridiculous rate, and he's been doing that even amid this power surge. Murakami's 69.0 percent in-zone contact rate is the third-lowest in the Majors, trailing only Luke Raley and Rafael Devers. His 40.5 percent whiff rate trails only Raley and Matt Wallner. His 31.9 percent contact rate has him in the eighth percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

You can hit while whiffing. Raley has an OPS over .900 and Murakami has an OPS over 1.000. With that being said, Devers has been a well-documented disaster at the dish, and Wallner is hitting under .200 with a .620 OPS. Ultimately, the only way to be a productive player in the Majors when you're whiffing as much as Murakami is, particularly on in-zone pitches, would be by doing a ridiculous amount of damage in the rare times you're able to make contact.

He's been doing that thus far, to be fair, but is that sustainable over the course of a 162-game season? We've seen guys with huge whiff rates like James Wood and Riley Greene, just to name a couple, go on absurd tears for part of a season and then be a complete non-factor at the dish for a prolonged period of time. It's really hard to consistently dominate when you're only making contact on 60 percent of your swings and less than 70 percent of your swings on pitches in the zone.

Murakami whiffing at the rate he has been is what teams expected, and that's why they weren't as interested in signing him. Now, he's done an absurd amount of damage when he's been able to make contact, and if that sustains, teams will have been wrong. Still, there's reason to believe that won't happen.

Munetaka Murakami can still be a valuable player for the White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Now, I don't think what Murakami is doing will last, and I don't think teams will end up regretting missing out on him much. But what I will say is that even with clear red flags, there's still the makings of a good player here.

Murakami's ability to feast on mistake pitches has been fun to watch and makes it clear that he can easily hit 30-ish home runs — at least. But what makes him a potentially valuable player, in addition to his special power, is his eye.

Murakami doesn't make enough contact, but the reason why he hasn't run into any Pete Crow-Armstrong-type slumps at this level is that he doesn't chase. Murakami has a 19.5 percent chase rate, good for the 94th percentile. His lack of chase has led to Murakami boasting a 19.5 percent walk rate, good for the 98th percentile. His 22 walks drawn ranks fifth in the Majors, and despite hitting just .256, he has an OBP just a shade below .400.

Why can't Murakami be a Kyle Schwarber lite? I'm not going to say he has Schwarber's ceiling, but Schwarber is a player who is known for hitting a lot of home runs and drawing a ton of walks while not making much contact. Schwarber was the NL MVP runner-up in 2025 because he hit 56 home runs and had a .365 on-base percentage despite striking out 197 times. Why can't Murakami hit 30+ home runs with a .340-ish OBP? That'd be a very valuable hitter.

Eventually, the in-zone contact rate, if it doesn't improve, will limit Murakami's ceiling a touch, but even with his whiff concerns, there's reason to believe he has the ability to be an impact bat for Chicago.

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