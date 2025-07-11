Mets’ trade deadline 'best fit' may already be off the table

The New York Mets are expected to target pitching at the deadline. This was always a predictable need. New York essentially cobbled together a cheap, patchwork rotation after spending all their money on Juan Soto in free agency. The Mets' pitching staff vastly outperformed expectations for the first couple of months of the season, which meant the comedown was inevitable. Unsurprisingly, New York's pitching has fallen back down to earth in recent weeks.

Of the many rumored targets for the Mets ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, few stand out more than Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. It has been a bumpy season for the 29-year-old, but Gallen is a former All-Star who finished top five in NL Cy Young voting back-to-back in 2022 and '23. When he's at his best, few in the league are better.

And yet, Gallen has seldom been "at his best" this season, currently boasting a 5.15 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 107 strikeouts in 110.0 innings. In a contract season, it feels like the D'Backs have little choice but to cut bait. And yet, that may not be the course Arizona takes, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"On the flip side, if the Diamondbacks sell, they are unlikely to trade both Gallen and Kelly, according to sources briefed on their plans," he writes. "The DBacks already are without Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery. If they subtract both Gallen and Kelly, they might not have enough young pitching to get through the season."

Diamondbacks could keep Zac Gallen as pitching depth wanes

While this does not rule out a Gallen trade entirely, it does complicate the path to a deal for New York. Gallen is easily the more valuable of Arizona's pitchers, but Merrill Kelly is more dependable, which could lead to a wider array of potential suitors. Moreover, the D'Backs will naturally drive a harder bargain for the 29-year-old Gallen compared to the 36-year-old Kelly. If Arizona decides it is more comfortable parting with Kelly than with Gallen, then New York may be out of luck (not that Kelly would be a bad target for the Mets, but that's for a different article).

ESPN's Jeff Passan named Gallen the "perfect fit" for New York. It's hard to disagree with that assessment. While there's some volatility to account for, Gallen at his best is the No. 1, frontline ace this New York team so desperately lacks right now. He can lead the rotation in the playoffs and give the Mets some shutdown juice in big games.

That said, the D'Backs are in their own pitching jam with Corbin Burnes and Jordan Montgomery out of commission and Eduardo Rodríguez performing well below replacement level. For as rocky as Gallen has been, he's one of the few semi-dependable arms in the Diamondbacks clubhouse right now. At 46-48, it doesn't feel like Arizona — the 2023 NL champs — are ready to throw in the towel on this season completely. Not yet at least.

Who else can the Mets target besides Zac Gallen?

A number of pitchers will change teams at the deadline. The Mets should probably look close to home, as there's an available Cy Young winner in their own division: Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara. The 29-year-old got off to a slow start in his return from Tommy John surgery, but Alcántara poses a similar risk-reward profile as Gallen, but perhaps a little more extreme in both directions.

New York could also target a former Atlanta Braves rival in Charlie Morton, who has put together a win-some, lose-some type of season in Baltimore. His familiarity with the division could help the Mets quite a bit, plus he brings valuable experience on the postseason stage.

The aforementioned Merrill Kelly wouldn't be a half-bad Gallen backup plan for the Mets, while Kansas City's Seth Lugo and Minnesota's Joe Ryan feel like potential heist jobs for the right contender.