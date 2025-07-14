MLB All-Star Game starters revealed for 2025: AL and NL lineups

We already knew who would make up the 2025 MLB All-Star Game lineups entering Monday afternoon. However, we didn’t know where managers Aaron Boone (American League) and Dave Roberts (National League) would slot the likes of Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Any lingering questions ended when each respective skipper announced its All-Star Game lineups on Monday. We know where Judge and Ohtani will hit on Tuesday night, and we’ll see if either can thrill the Truist Park crowd with any moonshot home runs.

You can find the complete 2025 MLB All-Star Game lineups below.

2025 AL All-Star Game starting lineup

Batting Order

Player Position Team 1 Gleyber Torres 2B Detroit Tigers 2 Riley Greene LF Detroit Tigers 3 Aaron Judge RF New York Yankees 4 Cal Raleigh C Seattle Mariners 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Toronto Blue Jays 6 Ryan O'Hearn DH Baltimore Orioles 7 Junior Caminero 3B Tampa Bay Rays 8 Javier Báez CF Detroit Tigers 9 Jacob Wilson SS Athletics SP Tarik Skubal P Detroit Tigers

One important note: Caminero replaces Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who opted out of the All-Star Game after being elected a starter.

As for the AL’s overall lineup, most starters seemingly came out of nowhere. If you asked us to project the All-Star starters back in March, Judge and Guerrero would have definitely cracked that list. Maybe Cal Raleigh, too, even with the preseason hype surrounding the Yankees’ Austin Wells.

Still, we’re not complaining about what we got. If anything, the random names and their respective stories make for a compelling All-Star lineup in its own right. Wilson is a budding star for the dreadful A’s, and O’Hearn had been previously designated for assignment twice while with the Kansas City Royals.

Who would have guessed Gleyber Torres and Javier Báez would suddenly find the fountain of youth in Detroit? Although Torres will likely never match the 38 homers he slammed in 2019, his .812 OPS is his best in the 2020s. Torres is also on pace for only his second 3.0 bWAR season in the last six years, and he’s drawn 51 walks to 46 walks; the three-time All-Star has never walked more than 67 times in a season.

As for Báez, his .275 average and .752 OPS are easily his best since joining the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season. He also has an outside chance at his first 20-homer season since 2021.

2025 NL All-Star Game starting lineup

Batting order Player Position Team 1 Shohei Ohtani DH Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Ronald Acuña Jr.

LF Atlanta Braves 3 Ketel Marte

2B Arizona Diamondbacks 4 Freddie Freeman 1B Los Angeles Dodgers 5 Manny Machado 3B San Diego Padres 6 Will Smith C Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Kyle Tucker RF Chicago Cubs 8 Francisco Lindor SS New York Mets 9 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Chicago Cubs SP Paul Skenes P Pittsburgh Pirates

The NL All-Star lineup doesn’t feature too many surprises off name and reputation alone. Ohtani, Acuña and Freeman are all previous MVP winners, and Machado is inching closer to finalizing his Hall of Fame resume. Lindor remains one of the game’s premier shortstops, and Marte continues flying under the radar. In fact, Marte’s .961 OPS would lead all second basemen by a large margin if he qualified.

Tucker and Crow-Armstrong represent the Cubs, though both could be headed on far different paths this coming offseason. Crow-Armstrong is the new face of the Cubs and should join the 30-30 club before July is over.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Tucker has positioned himself for a massive contract and remained a potent outfield bat. Tucker has already tallied 4.0 bWAR for the fifth straight season and has a chance at his first 6.0 bWAR campaign.

Do you agree with the 2025 MLB All-Star Game lineups? Let us know.