MLB Decision Day explained: Why the Rule 5 and Qualifying Offer deadline matter

Decision day is upon us for 30 MLB teams and a select number of free agents, all of which have been tasked the same goal. By Tuesday evening, teams (along with the 13 free agents who were given a qualifying offer) must decide what their future looks like.

If that sounds vague, it's because it should. Rob Manfred prefers such measures to be shrouded in mystery to the average fan, but don't worry, we're here to help. The goal of the Rule 5 Draft and the qualifying offer system is actually rather simple: parity. In a league that often rewards the highest spenders and largest markets, each of these deadlines tries to make sure that each organization is on a level playing field.

Qualifying offer deadline: Nov. 18, 4 p.m. ET

Rule 5 Draft roster deadline: Nov. 18, 6 p.m. ET

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

What's a qualifying offer, and which players were given one?

A qualifying offer can be given to any prospective free agent who hasn't either 1. been extended the QO previously or 2. played for multiple teams during the previous season. It's a one-year deal worth just over $22 million that said players must either accept or deny by the Nov. 18 deadline (4 p.m. ET). Players who accept the qualifying offer will spend the next season on their previous team's roster at that $22 million price tag.

It's not a bad deal for the likes of Gleyber Torres, Brandon Woodruff or Trent Grisham, should they not like their chances on the open market. However, for stars like Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez and more, signing the qualifying offer simply isn't an option. All of these players know they'll receive more money over more years in free agency. Below is a list of all 13 players who received a qualifying offer this offseason.

Player Team Kyle Tucker Cubs Kyle Schwarber Phillies Framber Valdez Astros Ranger Suarez Phillies Bo Bichette Blue Jays Dylan Cease Padres Trent Grisham Yankees Gleyber Torres Tigers Edwin Diaz Mets Brandon Woodruff Brewers Zac Gallen Diamondbacks Shota Imanaga Cubs Michael King Padres

So, why is the qualifying offer set at $22 million?

The qualifying offer is decided upon by MLB, which takes the top 125 contracts in the league and averages them out. This season marked a 4.6 percent increase as compared to last season. Players who receive the qualifying offer are either expected to get a greater deal on the open market, or are flirting with that price tag per most projections. For some free agents, the choice of whether to accept or turn down the offer will be harder than others.

What happens if a player turns down their qualifying offer?

If a player turns down their qualifying offer, then they enter free agency. It really is that simple. However, the qualifying offer could also impact their market: Any team that signs a player who turned down a qualifying offer must forfeit one or more draft picks. (A team's highest first-round pick is always exempt from the qualifying offer process.) Nonetheless, losing picks and prospects is a painful reality each front-office leader must come to terms with before signing a free agent with a QO attached.

The Rule 5 Draft deadline gives MLB teams yet another decision to make

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Four | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

The Rule 5 Draft won't take place until mid-December, but Tuesday is arguably the most important step in the process. By Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. ET, MLB teams must set their full 40-man rosters. Only six top-100 prospects would be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft in the first place – Andrew Painter, Angel Genao, Joe Mack, Leonard Bernal and Elmer Rodriguez – but teams are guaranteed to add any and all future assets that valuable to the 40-man so as to avoid losing them altogether.

Team Player Position Prospect rank Phillies Andrew Painter SP 16 Guardians Angel Genao SS 59 Marlins Joe Mack C 70 Cardinals Leonard Bernal C 92 Yankees Elmer Rodriguez RHP 97 Yankees Spencer Jones OF 99

Which players are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft?

Thankfully for MLB teams, only certain players must be added to the 40-man roster to avoid being stolen via the Rule 5 Draft. Players who do not fit the following criteria are protected from the draft altogether.

Players signed at 18 years old must be added to the 40-man roster within five seasons or else they are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who are signed at 19 or older need to be on the roster within four seasons. Essentially, this means any high school player who was drafted in 2021, but hadn't yet been added to the 40-man roster, needs to be protected. The same can be said for any college player drafted in 2022.

Are there any ramifications for taking a player in the Rule 5 Draft?

MLB teams pay $100,000 to select a player in the Rule 5 Draft. That money goes to the original organization whose roster they were taken off of. If, for some reason, the player selected doesn't stay on his new team's 40-man roster for the entirety of the next season, he can be offered back to his original team for half the price.

Who are the most notable Rule 5 picks of the past decade?

Players like Anthony Santander, Mark Canha and Garrett Whitlock are Rule 5 Draft success stories. Santander has 40-home run power at his best, and signed a five-year, $92 million contract with the Blue Jays in free agency last offseason. Whitlock has spent five years in Boston, and has blossomed into one of their most trusted relief pitchers. It helps that the Yankees made him available in the first place by not adding him to their 40-man roster prior to his Rule 5 eligibility.