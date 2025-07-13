MLB Draft sites for 2025, 2026 and 2027 and what to expect

Some of the brightest young baseball talents in the country will have their dreams come true on Sunday night, as the 2025 MLB Draft gets underway. And from college to the high school ranks, this class has a little bit of everything.

The Washington Nationals have already delivered a shocker with the No. 1 overall pick, forgoing both Ethan Holliday and former LSU ace Kade Anderson in order to take prep shortstop Eli Willits in a move that just about no one saw coming. Anderson and Holliday didn't fall far, though, going third and fourth to the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies, respectively.

Continuing a tradition that began back in 2021, the MLB Draft will take place during All-Star Weekend in the same city at which the All-Star Game will be played. (Previously, it was held in mid-June at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, NJ.) Here's everything to know about where the draft will be located both this year and moving forward.

Where is the MLB Draft this year?

All-Star Weekend is coming to Truist Park in Atlanta for 2025, and this year's MLB Draft is coming with it. The draft got underway on Sunday evening from Coca-Cola Roxy, a concert venue located in Cumberland, Ga. The first three rounds will be held on Sunday night, with rounds 4-20 wrapping up on Monday afternoon.

Where is the MLB Draft in 2026?

MLB has already announced that the 2026 All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and sure enough, that's where the 2026 Draft will be as well. It's unclear what venue will host the draft, but that announcement should come at some point next year. Will Bryce Harper make an appearance? What about the Philly Phanatic? And what are the odds that Phillies fans boo their team's own pick?

Where is the MLB Draft in 2027?

In 2027, All-Star Weekend will return to Wrigley Field for the first time since 1990. The MLB Draft will be held in Chicago that same weekend, and the Windy City provides plenty of fun places that could theoretically play host. We'll just have to wait and see as we get closer.