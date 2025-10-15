MLB free agency rankings by WAR: Where do Tucker, Schwarber and Alonso rank?

MLB free agency is right around the corner. While four teams continue to fight for their postseason lives, the other 26 organizations are rightly preparing for the future. For teams like the Phillies, Cubs and Yankees – all three of which were knocked out in the Division Series and expended to spend big this winter – what they do over the next six months will determine whether they can take any positive momentum into 2026. It's really that simple.

World Series are won in October, but the opportunity to compete for one is often decided the winter beforehand. Each of the four teams left in the postseason – the Dodgers, Brewers, Mariners and Blue Jays – made huge decisions in the free agent and trade markets last winter. They wouldn't be in this position without the hard work of the front office.

For this article, we honed in on consistency. Namely, how have these free agents to be performed over the last two seasons combined. Thanks to FanGraphs, we can organize this offseason's free-agent crop by fWAR over the last two seasons.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Starting pitcher

Player Team WAR Dylan Cease San Diego Padres 8.1 Framber Valdez Houston Astros 7.7 Ranger Suarez Philadelphia Phillies 7.5 Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers 5.9 Nick Martinez Cincinnati Reds 5.5

Dylan Cease took a significant step back this season, but he's still one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy, Cease's stuff cannot be replicated, and his pitch arsenal is endless. Because of that, he will be one of this winter's highest-paid free agents, though it can be argued he isn't the best starting pitcher available in this class. Rather, Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez had better 2025 seasons. Suarez in particular was the head of the snake in Philadelphia, while Valdez hurt his own valuation by purposely crossing up his own catcher near the end of a playoff-less campaign in Houston.

Relief pitcher

Player Team WAR Edwin Diaz New York Mets 3.2 Robert Suarez San Diego Padres 2.8 Raisel Iglesias Atlanta Braves 2.6 Ryan Helsley New York Mets 2.5 Devin Williams New York Yankees 2.2

Many of these free agents have the chance to remain with their respective teams via an opt-out. However, it'd be wise for Edwin Diaz, Robert Suarez and more to enter the relief market. At the very worst, they likely won't make any less than they're currently earning. When Diaz is healthy is the best relief arm in MLB. There is a pretty major dropoff after Suarez, however, as Iglesias, Helsley and Williams have some flaws. Williams ought to have a nice bounceback season when he isn't pitching in New York, as well.

Catcher

Player Team WAR JT Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies 4.0 Victor Caratini Houston Astros 2.7 Danny Jansen Milwaukee Brewers 1.8

Realmuto is the best catcher available, and Dave Dombrowski will try his hardest not to lose the longtime catcher. The Phillies acquired Realmuto from the Miami Marlins back in 2019. While Salvador Perez would rank second on this list, he has a club option and is a Royals legend, so I find it hard to believe Kansas City will let him walk. The leaves Caratini and Jansen as the best options after Realmuto on the open market.

First Base

Player Team WAR Pete Alonso New York Mets 5.6 Josh Naylor Seattle Mariners 5.4 Ryan O'Hearn San Diego Padres 4.6

Pete Alonso opted out of his contract as soon as the Mets season ended. At the time, it seemed a little harsh, but open further review it's tough to blame him. Alonso is reportedly seeking a seven-year contract. Had he opted into his Mets deal, he would've been on another expiring contract. The Boras client has worked too hard and, frankly, had a great season in Queens. He is a franchise legend and determined to play first base long term.

Second base

Player Team WAR Gleyber Torres Detroit Tigers 4.4 Willi Castro Chicago Cubs 3.5 Jorge Polanco Seattle Mariners 3.0

Gleyber Torres bet on himself last winter when he signed with the Detroit Tigers. He delivered and then some, as he was arguably Detroit's best hitter this season, and provided better plate discipline and coverage than they could've asked for. Torres will also command a lot of money, which means his days in the Motor City could be behind him unless the price tag comes down. While Castro has a higher WAR the last two years, expect Polanco to bet the bigger get if he chooses to opt out of his deal with Seattle following their impressive playoff run.

Shortstop

Player Team WAR Miguel Rojas Los Angeles Dodgers 4.5 Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays 4.1 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 3.7

The shortstop market leaves a lot to be desired on multiple fronts. First, Miguel Rojas isn't exactly a defensive wizard. There's a reason Mookie Betts played a lot of shortstop this season. Second, Bo Bichette is expected to transition to second or third base as soon as next season. His defensive metrics are a big reason why he isn't at the top of this list, frankly. Story is a huge if, as he'd have to opt out of his loaded Red Sox contract to even reach free agency. He'd need some big guarantees from his agent to do so.

Third base

Player Team WAR Alex Bregman Boston Red Sox 7.7 Eugenio Suarez Seattle Mariners 7.6 Paul DeJong Washington Nationals 1.9

Bregman is the class of the third base market if he's willing to test free agency again. The Red Sox would love to keep him, but they knew the risk of signing the Boras client when they inked him to a contract full of opt-outs last winter. Bregman outperformed expectations and, despite his age, could earn a long-term deal with the right team in a month. The Detroit Tigers, for one, are expected to be interested.

Outfield

Player Team WAR Kyle Tucker Chicago Cubs 8.7 Cody Bellinger New York Yankees 7.0 Harrison Bader Philadelphia Phillies 4.4 Mike Yastrzemski Kansas City Royals 4.1 Trent Grisham New York Yankees 3.7 Cedric Mullins New York Mets 3.5 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Arizona Diamondbacks 2.9 Rob Refsnyder Boston Red Sox 2.3 Tyler O'Neill Baltimore Orioles 2.2 Max Kepler Philadelphia Phillies 1.6

Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are expected to be two of the best free agents on the open market this winter. Tucker should command the largest contract, with some estimates as high as $400 million. Tucker had a rough second half, but he's still one of the best all-around corner outfielders in all of baseball. As a result, he'll be on the receiving end of a brinks truck. Bellinger can play more positions than Tucker, including first base, which makes him an intriguing fit.

Designated hitter

Player Team WAR Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies 8.3 Marcell Ozuna Atlanta Braves 5.9 Joc Pederson Texas Rangers 2.2

If I had to pick one free agent to sign this winter, it would be Kyle Schwarber. While he'll certainly command a large contract, his skill-set can be translated despite his age. Schwarber is 32 years old. He reportedly wants a five-year contract, which would pay him well into his late 30's. However, much like Nelson Cruz before him, Schwarber has transitioned to DH early in his career. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising if the Phillies star is worth the money. Teams will not be misled. He is a DH only, and a liability in the field. That's just fine given the offensive WAR he puts up on a regular basis.