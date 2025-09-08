MLB magic numbers update: Mets and Mariners tumble down the stretch

As the Milwaukee Brewers run away with the best record in MLB, our FanSided.com editorial staff has a question for any other so-called contenders in baseball: Are you sure you want to win the World Series? Seriously, across the sport, each and every contending team has flaws, or is struggling mightily in early September.

Even as some of the best teams in baseball falter, we're nearing the time of year when teams can finally clinch a playoff spot and turn their attention to the postseason. For those interested in knowing just how soon that could happen for your favorite squad, calculating their magic number is the easiest possible solution. The formula to calculate that number is relatively simple:

Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)

A magic number is the combination of wins by the favored team and losses by the rival chasing. For example, if the Yankees have a magic number of, say, 2 to clinch a postseason spot, they could accomplish their goal in one night with a win and loss by the Texas Rangers – the first team out of the AL Wild Card race.

American League standings: Blue Jays, Tigers and Yankees fighting for top spot

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers remain in the drivers' seat for the top spot in the American League. However, both teams have lost the majority of their past 10 games as of this writing, which means streaking Wild Card contenders like the Yankees and Red Sox have closed the gap. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners continue to battle for the AL West and the ability to host a series in the AL Wild Card round.

Team Games back Toronto Blue Jays -- Detroit Tigers 0.5 Houston Astros 4.5 New York Yankees (WC) 2.0 Boston Red Sox (WC) 3.5 Seattle Mariners (WC) 7

The Toronto Blue Jays have a tough road ahead to clinch the AL East. The Yankees took a road series in Canada over the weekend vs their divisional competition. Meanwhile, New York also has one of the easiest schedules remaining in baseball. As for the Mariners and Astros – Seattle has a slight edge there in terms of schedule. The M's have won two games in a row and, despite having one of the best rosters in baseball, are holding on by a thread for the third AL Wild Card spot.

Here are the plausible AL postseason matchups if the season ended today.

Bye : (1) Toronto Blue Jays

: (1) Toronto Blue Jays Bye : (2) Detroit Tigers

: (2) Detroit Tigers (3) Houston Astros vs (6) Seattle Mariners

(4) New York Yankees vs (5) Boston Red Sox

National League standings: It's the Brewers and everyone else

It would take a monumental collapse by the Brewers to lose out on the top spot in the National League, as they hold a 5.5 game advantage with just a few weeks left in the season (as of this writing). The NL Wild Card race is heating up, with the New York Mets trying to hold off the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, among others, which are four games back. The Mets are still overwhelming favorites to make the postseason because of that edge.

Team Games back Milwaukee Brewers -- Philadelphia Phillies 5.5 Los Angeles Dodgers 9.5 Chicago Cubs (WC) 7.5 San Diego Padres (WC) 10.5 New York Mets (WC) 12.5

The NL West is an intriguing storyline as well, with the Padres just a game back of the Dodgers in the standings. The Dodgers recent brutal road trip opened the door for San Diego to take advantage. The winner of that division will secure a home series in the NL Wild Card round. The Padres schedule is the second-easiest in baseball down the stretch, which gives them a tremendous edge over the Dodgers in the final few weeks of the season.

Bye : (1) Milwaukee Brewers

: (1) Milwaukee Brewers Bye : (2) Philadelphia Phillies

: (2) Philadelphia Phillies (3) Los Angeles Dodgers vs (6) New York Mets

(4) Chicago Cubs vs (5) San Diego Padres

MLB magic numbers: Which teams are closest to clinching their division?

AL East

The AL East is expected to feature three playoff teams in the American League postseason. All three teams are technically alive for the division, as well, especially with the Blue Jays faltering of late. The red-hot Yankees pose a huge threat to the Jays, but the Red Sox are lingering just 3.5 games back in the division. Even the Rays are just four games back of the Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. This division is stacked from top to bottom, though the Orioles are the odd team out.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Toronto Blue Jays 18 11 New York Yankees 22 13 Boston Red Sox 23 14 Tampa Bay Rays 31 24 Baltimore Orioles 36 29

Postseason prediction: Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox make the playoffs

AL Central

The Tigers are the class of the central, and while teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals are technically still alive in the AL Wild Card race, it would be a surprise if either caught the Mariners. Seattle has the more talented team, and assuming they can turn a recent two-game winning streak into a mid-September run, it ought to be enough to solidify their status as the final postseason team.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Detroit Tigers 11 11 Kansas City Royals 28 22 Cleveland Guardians 29 23 Minnesota Twins 38 32 Chicago White Sox -- --

Postseason predictions: Tigers make the playoffs.

AL West

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros have gone back and forth all season long. Thanks to a recent downturn from the Mariners (prior to this weekend), Houston took a 2.5-game lead in the division. The Texas Rangers are technically alive in the West as well, lingering just four games back. Given the Rangers injuries, specifically to Corey Seager and Nathan Eovaldi, it'd be surprising if they overcame such a setback to make the postseason. The Mariners are making matters easier for them, though.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Houston Astros 17 15 Seattle Mariners 22 18 Texas Rangers 23 21 Los Angeles Angels 30 28 Athletics 31 29

Prediction: Astros and Mariners make the playoffs.

NL East

What was once a tightening race between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets is no more. The Phillies should have the division in hand at this point, and look to have the No. 2 seed bye close to clinched as well barring a sudden Dodgers/Padres run in the NL West. The Mets need to turn their September around fast to avoid what would be a disastrous downturn if they missed the postseason at the hands of the Reds or Giants.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Philadelphia Phillies 13 9 New York Mets 27 16 Miami Marlins 37 30 Atlanta Braves 39 32 Washington Nationals -- 38

Prediction: Phillies and Mets make the postseason.

NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers are the class of the National League. They should be favored to reach the World Series and win the pennant at the very least, but one has to wonder: If the Brewers can't win the World Series this season, when will they? There is no dominant competition, and they've been the best team in baseball for the better part of four months.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have the top Wild Card spot in hand if they can finish strong. A postseason run would go a long way in keeping Kyle Tucker around.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Milwaukee Brewers 12 3 Chicago Cubs 27 11 Cincinnati Reds 36 24 St. Louis Cardinals 36 24 Pittsburgh Pirates -- 32

Prediction: Brewers and Cubs make the postseason.

NL West

The Padres have one of the easiest-remaining schedules down the stretch, giving them a substantial edge over the first-place Dodgers in the NL West. However, these are the Dodgers we are talking about. If they ever start playing up to par – such as not blowing games against the Baltimore Orioles in which their starting pitcher had a no-hitter through 8.2 innings pitched – this ought to be LA's division. The Dodgers have won the West for 12 straight seasons. It would be a shock to see any other team finish atop the division, but Los Angeles has a real fight on their hands with AJ Preller's superteam.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Los Angeles Dodgers 19 13 San Diego Padres 21 14 San Francisco Giants 27 24 Arizona Diamondbacks 27 24 Colorado Rockies -- --

Prediction: Dodgers and Padres make the. postseason.