MLB Rumors: 4 finalists emerge for Tarik Skubal and Aroldis Chapman trade chatter

It's Memorial Day weekend, which is traditionally the time when every MLB team looks in the mirror. Are they built to contend this season, or should they begin shopping some of their veteran stars? No MLB team faces such a predicament like the Tigers. Detroit was built to win the American League this season, but are sitting ducks in last place in the winnable AL Central. That could mean a Tarik Skubal trade is right around the corner. Skubal, who is in the final year of his contract, would net a haul in return from a contender willing to make a World Series push.

But the Tigers are not alone. AL East teams like the Blue Jays, Orioles and Red Sox must also have this tough conversation. You can add the Mets, Phillies and Reds — all borderline playoff teams just a year ago — into the same discussion.

Four finalists emerge for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

The Detroit Tigers are in freefall, sitting at last place in the AL Central. Could they trade Tarik Skubal?

If the Tigers do trade Skubal, four finalists have emerged in the Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays and Yankees.

The Detroit Tigers are not a good baseball team. It pains me to write as much as it does to read it. At some point this season, at least half the Tigers starting rotation has been placed on the injured list, and the lineup hasn't made up the difference. Now losers of seven straight and 10 games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, they've been forced to shift their trade plans with Tarik Skubal.

Yes, Skubal is still injured, but he's expected to make his return from a newly-patented NanoScope procedure relatively soon. Assuming he pitches up to his standard — and he's a back-to-back AL Cy Young winner for a reason — Skubal should have plenty of suitors at the MLB trade deadline. FanSided's Robert Murray reported as much earlier this week. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, four contenders have emerged as early suitors for Skubal: the Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays and Yankees. All four could afford Skubal should he reach free agency this winter.

The Dodgers have always made the most sense for Skubal. They'd likely be among the favorites to sign him this winter anyway, and there's trade history between Scott Harris and Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Yes, the rich can get even richer in this case.

Aroldis Chapman could be shopped by the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

At fourth place in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox could unload closer Aroldis Chapman.

The San Diego Padres are a perfect match for Chapman in their quest to build another super-bullpen.

The Boston Red Sox may not be out of the AL Wild Card race just yet, but president of baseball operations Craig Breslow has to consider all of his options. Perhaps the right mix of buying and selling could keep the Red Sox faithful from burning down Fenway Park. That's where Aroldis Chapman comes in.

The former flamethrowing closer has reinvented himself in recent years, throwing his slider more than ever. He's done so to tremendous success, as Chapman has a 0.51 ERA and 12 saves on the season. If the Red Sox do opt to trade Chapman, who was signed to a one-year, $13 million contract with a mutual option for 2027, the San Diego Padres are an intriguing suitor.

Per Nightengale, AJ Preller would have interest in building another mighty bullpen. The Padres already have Mason Miller in tow, so Chapman would likely slide in to an eighth-inning role for San Diego. A great bullpen could carry the Padres far in the postseason, no matter if they usurp the Dodgers in the NL West.

Giants aren't hiding interest in top draft prospect Roch Cholowsky

UCLA Bruins V Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Baseball | NurPhoto/GettyImages

The Giants hope to convince top MLB draft prospect Roch Cholowsky to up his asking price.

In doing so, Cholowsky could slide to No. 4, where San Francisco would happily take him.

Per Nightengale, the Giants have increased their efforts to land top MLB draft prospect Roch Cholowsky, who they believe could be this class's Bryce Harper. Buster Posey has already met privately with Cholowsky, along with former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

The only chance the Giants have at selecting Cholowsky is if his signing bonus demands scare off the likes of the White Sox, Twins and Rays. Normally, that'd be a longshot, but at least two of those teams (the Rays and Twins) play in smaller markets looking to shed payroll before a lockout, rather than add to it.

FanSided's most recent mock draft still projects the White Sox to take Cholowsky, but Eric Cole did note to expect more rumors leading up to the draft of the UCLA product potentially forcing his way to San Francisco. Crazier things have happened on draft day.

More MLB news and analysis: