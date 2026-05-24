With Selection Monday right around the corner, college baseball's finest get ready to make a run not just for Omaha, but also up MLB Draft boards. Just two weeks ago, FanSided engaged in its first MLB mock draft of the season. The results were—unsurprisingly—somewhat unpredictable beyond the top 5. Yes, Roch Cholowsky and Grady Emerson remain the best players in this class. College bats like Vahn Lackey of Georgia Tech and Ryder Helfrick of Arkansas are on the rise. Prep pitchers, unproven by nature, could fall in a familiar pattern dating back a few years now.

If there's one player I've learned not to count out in this class, it's Justin Lebron. The Alabama standout entered the season as one of the top players on most boards right alongside Cholowsky. However, a tough spring has forced scouts to reconsider. The same can be said of many young players, most of whom have yet to become household names but will soon serve as beacons of hope for every MLB fanbase. For this mock, we had some help from FanSided MLB prospect expert Eric Cole, whose opinion you'll find littered throughout the piece. Let's get right to it.

1. Chicago White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

UCLA Bruins V Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Baseball | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

There's little doubt that Cholowsky, the consensus top player available, should be the first-overall pick. However, as FanSided's Eric Cole notes, what the White Sox must consider is whether they'll be able to afford him. This is where matters could get a bit difficult. Cholowsky is this draft's version of Bryce Harper or Stephen Strasburg before him. There are few consensus No. 1 MLB Draft picks. However, Cholowsky has five-tool potential and should be considered among the elite players at his position.

The White Sox have a solid farm system thanks to three-straight 100-loss seasons. Braden Montgomery will be called up soon, and the big-league team is ahead of schedule, competing with the Guardians in the Central. By adding Cholowsky, they'd have their shortstop of the future in tow.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com MLB content director

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian (TX)

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 18

It’s about as close as you can get to a foregone conclusion that Grady Emerson will be off the board right after Cholowsky (or maybe they flip-flop). In any case, his Fort Worth background as a high school prospect might conjure thoughts of Bobby Witt Jr. That’s probably a touch too far, if we’re being honest. However, Emerson has maturity beyond his years at the dish and scouts project him with potential 25-homer power, which is immensely valuable at the shortstop position.

For a Rays organization that has tried time and again to find a consistent answer at shortstop in the wake of the Wander Franco debacle, they might have to wait some time for the young Emerson to develop, but he certainly looks the part of a long-term answer for Tampa.

-Cody Williams, FanSided.com content director

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 21 Georgia Tech vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 20

The battle between Lackey and Ryder Helfrick for the top catcher in this class is well-documented. There's a good chance both players go in the top 10. In addition to hitting the cover off the ball at Georgia Tech, he's also a stout defender and offers everything at one of the more challenging positions in baseball. Lackey can manage a pitching staff at his young age. While the Twins don't necessarily need a catcher thanks to Ryan Jeffers and Eduardo Tait on the farm, Lackey is undoubtedly the best player available at No. 3.

-MP

4. San Francisco Giants: Jackson Fiora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

It'd be a relative shock, per FanSided's Eric Cole, if Fiora fell out of the top 5. He is considered the top starting pitcher in this class. That being said, the Giants are well within play for Cholowsky, whose value could force him down the board if he'd like. It's rare that MLB teams will draft for need alone, but in this case Fiora fits need and he is the best player available at No. 4. San Francisco doesn't have a single pitcher ranked in their top 7 prospects per MLB Pipeline.

-MP

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (FL)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 18

As we mentioned just a few weeks ago, Lombard has some of the highest upside in this class. Were it not for Cholowsky and Emerson, he'd be the best shortstop available in a league that values middle infield depth above all else in the draft. Per Eric Cole, the Royals value what Lombard brings to the table and would certainly be interested in him if on the board. However, he fits what the Pirates are looking for as well. In the years to come, Lombard could slide in next to Konnor Griffin, which has the makings of an electric double-play combination.

-MP

6. Kansas City Royals: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove (MS)

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

Assuming the Royals can't get their hands on Lombard, Eric Booth Jr. isn't a bad backup plan. Booth Jr. is more of a sure thing than Lombard, and should everything click—meaning his power and speed combination provides the Royals with the outfield of their dreams—he has All-Star-level upside. But while Booth Jr. is worth drooling over as an athlete alone, the question is whether he'll be able to hit big-league pitching consistently. My money (and the Royals in this scenario) is that Booth Jr. can figure that all out with the right seasoning in KC's minor-league system.

-MP

7. Baltimore Orioles: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

Stop me if you heard this one before, but the Baltimore Orioles could select a college outfielder with a ton of power from the left side. More fated than Romeo and Juliet, Sawyer Strosnider just feels like Mike Elias’ cup of tea, and that’s meant in a complimentary manner.

Not only does Strosnider have legit power from the left side, he’s a tremendous overall athlete and has put that on display throughout his collegiate career. He’s reached double-digit steals in a season and can play a solid outfield with the glove as well. While there’s still room to grow, namely when it comes to his platoon splits (which, it should be said, have been improving), the fit and the value of a high-end prospect like Strosnider make a ton of sense in this spot.

-CW

8. Athletics: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 15 Georgia vs Georgia Tech | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Burress does everything you want for a college-aged hitter, and he's often dwarfed in both the literal sense and production considering he plays on the same team as Lackey at Georgia Tech. But Burress is knocking the cover off the ball as the Yellow Jackets look like they'll be a tough out in the College World Series should they make it that far. Burress is a 60-grade player in most of his tools and offers plenty of power to an A's farm system that is also thriving in that department. On paper, it's a solid match.

-MP

9. Atlanta Braves: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

A starting pitcher makes sense for the Braves here in terms of system fit and immediate need. Reddemann has dealt with some arm fatigue of late at UCLA, and he will be tested in the postseason, where pitch count is often disregarded in the pursuit of a team goal of reaching Omaha. If Atlanta does select Reddemann, it could come at a discount, and the Braves would surely be far more careful than the Bruins have been with him of late.

-MP

10. Colorado Rockies: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 21

The Rockies should be in the business of taking the best player available, much like they were last year with Ethan Holliday. Lebron entered the calendar year as a threat to go No. 1 overall. He's struggled at times with Alabama thanks to a poor spring. Lebron has elite power, run, arm and field tools, but often chases pitches out of the zone. If the Rockies can sure up that aspect of his game, he can become a complete player and thrive in a ballpark that ought to reward his positive tools.

-MP

11. Washington Nationals: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 20 SEC Baseball Tournament - Tennessee vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

If Helfrick falls this far—and our most recent mock suggested he'd go at 13 to the St. Louis Cardinals—the Nationals are sure to take him. As Eric Cole noted, catchers who hit the ball as well and hard as Helfrick are increasingly going higher than this. That makes Helfrick a likely top-10 pick. That being said, Helfrick's defensive ability is his strength, as he has a 60-grade arm and 55-grade fielding ability. Helfrick already calls pitches for a capable Arkansas pitching staff. He'd be a phenomenal addition at 11, though his rapid rise makes that increasing unlikely.

-MP

12. Los Angeles Angels: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

Haciopan has strong hit and power tools, and could easily go higher than this for a team that prioritizes those tools above all else. For a team like the Angels that needs to see some positive on-field results quickly (reminder: both Kurt Suzuki and Perry Minasian are on expiring deals), he's the right pick no matter what. Haciopan isn't a high-upside prospect like some of his draft class counterparts, but the Angels would know exactly who they're getting. His high floor is just as attractive.

-MP

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 18

Rojas could be the latest in a long line of prep pitchers who've fallen in the MLB Draft. The St. Louis Cardinals would be thrilled to get him, however, as he's arguably the best high school arm available. Chaim Bloom is building the next generation of St. Louis baseball, which means making some long-term bets. Rojas has a long way to go, but he already possesses a fastball in the upper-90's. Assuming his breaking stuff can eventually match the electric nature of his fastball, look out.

-MP

14. Miami Marlins: Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

2026 LSU Archive | Mitchell Scaglione/LSU/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 192 pounds

: 192 pounds Age: 20

Curiel could easily go higher than this, as there's plenty of upside with the college bats in this year's class. Curiel has lofty shoes to fill, as he's often been compared to Christian Yelich of the Miami Marlins. Speaking of Yelich, there are few teams as familiar with his game as the Marlins, who selected the outfielder back in the first round in 2010. Curiel was a projected first-rounder out of high school and has lived up to the hype at LSU.

-MP

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

The Diamondbacks certainly need to improve their pitching staff and there’s no wrong answer between Cameron Flukey or Liam Peterson. Flukey is the better option, in my opinion, strictly because we’ve seen what he can do on the brightest stage. He went head-to-head with Kaden Anderson and LSU in the College World Series a year ago. If he’s there at 18, the D-Backs shouldn’t think too hard about this decision.

-Wynston Wilcox, FanSided.com writer

16. Texas Rangers: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 20

Bell was the highest-ranked unsigned player back in the 2024 MLB Draft, when he was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays. It turns out Bell made the right choice by skipping out on his chance at the majors to instead attend Kentucky, where he blossomed as a pro-ready shortstop who can do just about anything. Bell grades out at 50 or above in every tool per MLB Pipeline. Bell is a switch-hitter who can be groomed as the Rangers shortstop of the future.

-MP

17. Houston Astros: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

LSU v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

As Fansided expert Eric Cole put it, Dietz definitely has helium. With Arkansas, Dietz missed the better part of two seasons due to injuries, but he has thrived in the 2026 season. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has struck out 101 batters in his first 65 innings of work. His fastball alone can compete with just about any pitcher in this class. When you add in a wipeout slider...my goodness. Houston's farm system is lacking just about everything as of this writing, and Dietz would provide them a prospect to build around.

-MP

18. Cincinnati Reds: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

The Cincinnati Reds could use a bit more power in their lineup. If they have a chance to land a power hit with upside, they won’t pass up on Zion Rose. He’s a catcher-turned-outfielder, and his speed shows it was a smart move for Louisville to flex his athleticism. He’s going to need time to develop into the hitter the Reds need him to be, but that’s not a bad thing, especially when they don’t have a pressing need for offense.

-WW

19. Cleveland Guardians: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

Peterson is a safe pick and could end up going even lower than this. As we mentioned just a few weeks back, none of the Guardians' top-6 prospects is a starting pitcher, and he could pitch in the big leagues reasonably soon. Peterson is among the most MLB-ready starting pitchers in this class thanks to his high-velocity fastball and reasonably effective slider, curveball and changeup. His arsenal, with a few small tweaks, could make this pick look even better in a few years.

-MP

20. Boston Red Sox: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

Though he has deviated from it, Craig Breslow undeniably has shown he has a type when it comes to adding arms to the Red Sox organization. Namely, if you’re a tall lefty with untapped potential, he’s going to try to get you to Boston. And that’s why Jared Grindlinger, one of the youngest players in the draft class, having just turned 17 years old, seems to be gaining steam as the Red Sox’ target with the 20th overall pick.

Grindlinger is a two-way player in high school but seemingly is being projected higher for his work on the mound. He typically sits low-90s with the fastball and has some versatility with his secondaries at such a young age. But much of his value as a prospect is based on the potential of what teams could get out of his long, 6-foot-3 frame. Time to get him in the Andrew Bailey pitching lab.

-CW

21. San Diego Padres: Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

Arizona State vs. UC Irvine | Carlin Stiehl/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 230 pounds

: 230 pounds Age: 21

Per FanSided's Eric Cole, the Padres might have to hold AJ Preller back from taking Brody Bumila in this spot. However, Carlon is likely the safer pick for what the Padres need right now. Unlike Bumila, Carlon is less of a project. Carlon initially served as a relief pitcher in the Arizona State Sun Devils bullpen but took a massive jump up draft boards when he leapt into ASU's rotation this season. The left-hander has a fastball that can touch 98 mph but needs to develop his cutter a bit more before MLB hitters respect his breaking stuff.

-MP

22. Detroit Tigers: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian (SC)

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Age: 19

I had the Tigers selecting Bumila in our last mock. But after watching Detroit this season, they need a bit more of a proven commodity, and that's where Boleman comes in. Boleman's fastball can reach 96 mph, but that's not his strength. No, those would be his breaking pitches, as he grades out 55 or above with his curveball, changeup and slider. More importantly, he knows how to control those pitches, grading out at 60 in that department. Sign me up.

-MP

23. Chicago Cubs: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight : 195

: 195 Age: 21

While some pundits have Gracia going higher than No. 23, he doesn't have any one elite tool that would suggest his ceiling is all that high. Still, he makes more sense in this range — late in the first round — as a proven ACC bat. At Duke, Gracia earned freshman All-American honors and had one of the best eyes at the plate of any hitter in college baseball. He transferred to Virginia and showcased some of the elite power that ought to make him a first-round pick.

-MP

24. Seattle Mariners: Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 14 Missouri at Texas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 21

If there's one thing this Mariners team (and their system) is lacking, it's guys who can flat-out hit the ball. In that sense, Robbins fits the bill. The 21-year-old's long track record of performance in that department should land him towards the bottom of the first round. Seattle has one of the best starting rotations in baseball and more arms down on the farm. Where they are lacking is precisely what Robbins does best.

-MP

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan (MA)

Height : 6-9

: 6-9 Weight : 255 pounds

: 255 pounds Age: 18

At 6-9 and 255 pounds, Bumila's stuff is just as imposing as his presence on the mound. There's a chance we could look back at this draft in a few years and wonder just how he fell so far. The answer to that question, for now, is his control and the fact he's only in high school. Bumila's fastball is a 65 grade. His breaking stuff needs some work, but if Bumila is a ball of clay, there's a good chance the Brewers or any team interested in his services can turn him into an All-Star. Mark my words, no one should let Milwaukee land him.

-MP

Prospect promotion incentives, explained: What to expect from Braves, Mets and Astros

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Championship Semifinals - Ole Miss vs LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

What the heck is an MLB prospect promotion incentive? To put it simply, MLB teams need a little extra reason to call up their best young players and lose an extra year of contractual control. Thus, they get an extra first-round pick IF the prospect they promote to the Opening Day roster either wins Rookie of the Year or finishes top-3 in MVP or Cy Young voting prior to the end of their arbitration years. That's a good amount of time, though not every team cashes in on the gift.

26. Atlanta Braves: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 21

The Braves could be in one Townsend as early as No. 9 overall, and should the right-hander fall to 26, as FanSided's Eric Cole mocked here, they'll likely select him. If the Braves can land two high-caliber arms in this draft, they'll be thrilled. Townsend has a mid-90s fastball and a fully developed curveball and slider to match. Townsend has improved his control considerably as a sophomore but still has some work to do there before the Braves can consider him at nine, in my opinion.

-MP

27. New York Mets: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 189 pounds

189 pounds Age: 20

Kuhns turned down a few seven-figure offers from big-league teams before heading to Tennessee back in 2024. The right-hander struggled out of the gate in 2026 but has been on a heater of late that has him flying up draft boards. Kuhns' fastball and slider make for a solid 1-2 in his arsenal. The trick will be finding a reliable third pitch to fool MLB-caliber hitters. Considering the Mets' pitching depth, they can afford to wait.

-MP

28. Houston Astros: Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Age: 21

Assuming the Astros land a big arm in Dietz earlier in the first round, Robbins makes a lot of sense with their second pick. Houston's farm system lacks depth at just about every position. Should they hope to keep their competitive window open, they need MLB-caliber hitters who can make their way through the system quickly. That is where Sorrell comes in, as the Aggie has the bat speed and strength to consistently threaten with 25-30 home runs per season. There's still work to do with his plate presence, but Houston should be able to provide that with the right player development.

-MP

Competitive balance picks: Expect chaos with Royals, Phillies and more

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 21 SEC Baseball Tournament - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

If your favorite MLB team routinely has a lower payroll or plays in a small market, I feel your pain. But don't fret, there's an advantage built into the most recent CBA (which is set to expire soon...gulp) meant to restore competitive balance. Yes, if your favorite team extends a qualifying offer to a free agent and they leave for another team, they should receive a competitive balance selection, which comes after the first round of the MLB Draft. It should be noted, of course, that even wealthy teams can lose free agents. See the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies below.

So, what should MLB fans expect from the competitive balance round? This is an opportunity for teams to select players to a lofty slot valuation or a competitive bonus. That means chaos! Ace Reese and Cole Prosek specifically stand out in the table below. Both are players with a lot of positive tools...as well as some things they need to sure up before reaching the majors.

Prosek, for one, is a really good prep bat who could go higher than projected in our mock, per Eric Cole. But again, he is just a prep bat, and that comes with a lot of question marks. The Royals might be up for the challenge. Reese comes with defensive question marks but is a proven college bat the Phillies might like.

Order Team Player Position 29 San Francisco Giants Logan Schmidt LHP 30 Kansas City Royals Cole Prosek 3B/C 31 Arizona Diamondbacks Trevor Condon OF 32 St. Louis Cardinals Bo Lowrance 3B 33 Tampa Bay Rays Luke Williams SS 34 Pittsburgh Pirates Will Brick C 35 New York Yankees Eric Becker SS 36 Philadelphia Phillies Ace Reese 3B 37 Colorado Rockies Caden Bogenpohl OF

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