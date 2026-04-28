MLB Rumors: Alex Cora denies Phillies and more managers on the hot seat

It's officially MLB hot seat season, with the stove still months from warming. Unlike past seasons, contenders with the most to lose are not giving managers time to right the ship. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Phillies skipper Rob Thomson found this out the hard way, as both were deemed the fall guy for brutal Aprils.

But the Red Sox and Phillies are not alone in their despair. The Astros, Royals and Mets are all performing below preseason expectations. Houston and New York, in particular, were shoe-ins for playoff spots before the 162-game slate began. With front offices feeling more pressure than ever before, they could be forced to act rather quickly.

Alex Cora turned down the Phillies job

MLB: APR 25 Phillies at Braves | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Alex Cora is available for the taking after being fired by the Red Sox

Despite being deemed a popular fit, Cora will not manage the Phillies — at least not yet.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora left Boston in a cloud of dust. Cora's players came to his defense, speaking to his overall leadership ability and reputation around baseball. Per MLB insider Bob Nightengale (and confirmed by FanSided's Robert Murray), Cora was offered the Phillies job late last week. Cora turned the Phillies down, opting instead to take his time when choosing his next destination.

On the surface, Cora to Philadelphia was a natural fit. The Phillies expect to win now, and Cora has experience working with Dave Dombrowski. However, his decision not to take the job speaks volumes on two fronts.

First, Cora may want to take some time off after such an emotional exit in Boston. Second, the Phillies aren't as attractive of a destination as their fanbase thinks. The Phillies farm system is mid-tier at best, and they have an aging core, as is typical of the Dombrowski life cycle. No one understands this more than Cora, who suffered through some tough years with the Red Sox as a result.

Astros and Mets could force out their managers next

Minnesota Twins v New York Mets | Elsa/GettyImages

Carlos Mendoza's seat is warming with the Mets facing an uphill NL East climb

With their window closing, the Astros could fire Joe Espada

While we wouldn't go as far as to suggest any more managers will be fired by the end of this week, the openings in Boston and Philadelphia reflect an emerging trend across MLB, and especially big markets. The Mets and Astros, two other teams that rank in the top half of MLB in payroll, have underperformed.

All eyes are on Mendoza, whose Mets sit at the bottom of the NL East, above only Philadelphia. Mendoza will be the fall guy if this Mets season continues to slip away from them. Steve Cohen has invested far too much in the payroll. There simply must be consequences for the on-field failure, no matter what the players think of Mendoza. That could come at the end of the season, or whenever the front office and ownership deem it necessary.

Houston is a slightly different story. The Astros are at the tail end of their competitive window, barring an influx of young talent. The Astros farm system is universally thought of as bottom tier. Dana Brown is in a doghouse of his own creation, and Jim Crane doesn't want to rebuild anytime soon. Whoever gains the edge in that power struggle (Brown and Espada) will determine where the Astros go from here.

White Sox not committed to Roch Cholowsky at No. 1

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

The White Sox are considering all options in the MLB Draft

Roch Cholowsky of UCLA is the top overall prospect

While managerial upheavol steals headlines early this MLB season, it's important to remember the draft is just a few months away. The MLB Draft pails in comparison to its NBA and NFL counterparts, but it's just as important in determining the future of any organization. The White Sox know this firsthand, and they're on the clock.

Per Nightengale, the White Sox aren't committed to UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the best prospect on most draft boards, as the No. 1 overall pick. Frankly, it's not all that surprising Chris Getz doesn't want to reveal his plan months ahead of time. The White Sox are right to consider all their options, especially as their scouts in the field attend college and high school games across the country.

There's also the matter of slot value, and how much money a player like Cholowsky would demand in a signing bonus to play on the south side of Chicago. Even if the White Sox deem Cholowsky the best player available, they could prefer an under-slot alternative in hopes of getting more value later in the draft.

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