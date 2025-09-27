MLB Rumors: Ron Washington's future, Sonny Gray landing spot, failed Mets-Yankees trade

The MLB season is in its final weekend. For 12 teams, it won't end there, as the playoff field is finally starting to come into focus. The Blue Jays, Yankees, Mariners, Red Sox, Brewers, Dodgers, Cubs and Padres have all clinched playoff berths. The likes of the Guardians, Tigers, Astros, Mets and Reds are still fighting for their postseason lives. Should they fail, this column could very well pertain to those fanbases in just a few short days.

The remainder of MLB – eliminated edition, I should note – already have an eye on the offseason. While it's the goal of every team to make a playoff push, there is some good news, and that is a head start on contenders to determine how they'll improve over the offseason. Whether that be a managerial change, an impact trade or signing a top free agent, there are plenty of ways for general managers to improve their fortune this winter.

MLB Rumors: The Yankees and Mets trade that wasn't

Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the Mets and Yankees reportedly discussed a trade that would've sent Brett Baty to the Bronx for outfielder Trent Grisham. Baty has been up and down this season, for the Mets, though he does have a career-best OPS+ and remains a young building block for the team. Regardless of if New York misses the postseason, Baty will be part of their team next season.

As for Grisham, he has been part of the Yankees second-half surge. Such a trade was reportedly discussed when the Bronx Bombers were struggling. They had a losing record of 25-27 over June and July. However, Grisham is slashing .238/.349/.469 with 34 home runs on the season. Yankees fans are undoubtedly happy they did not agree to such a move, even though they still have a need at third base in the years to come.

Instead of adding a player like Grisham, who is a rental in his own right, the Mets dealt for Cedric Mullins, who has struggled. Mullins hit only .183/.286/.283 over 142 PA in a Mets uniform.

MLB Rumors: Where will Sonny Gray land?

While Cardinals ace Sonny Gray does hold a no-trade clause, he might be willing to waive it for the right situation. Chaim Bloom is taking over for John Mozeliak this winter, and with it could come a different direction for a franchise accustomed to doing everything it can to win. However, the Cardinals direction (or lack thereof) has been evident for quite some time now. They added veterans to Oli Marmol's roster in hopes of building a perennial playoff team. That hasn't paid off, and now they must reap what they sow.

I think I do, just to be frank and to be honest. I definitely think I do. Whether I do decide that I want to go somewhere – whether that actually happens – I don’t have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control of where I can’t go or don’t go. I’m going to be 36. It’s going to be my 14th season. Last year of my contract for this. I don’t know what the future holds for me," Gray said regarding if he would consider a move this offseason.

Gray's metrics haven't been great this season. He has a 4.28 ERA, and an undesirable contract to boot. While he does own respectable FIP, and some of the advanced numbers suggest he was the victim of bad luck in St. Louis, the Cardinals won't get as much for him as they once would've hoped. FanSided's Robert Murray projected Gray could land in Boston.

"The Red Sox reaped the reward of acquiring Garrett Crochet last trade deadline. They were optimistic that Walker Buehler would be a strong complement to him in the rotation, but that didn’t work out. Insert Gray, who has been a very productive starter across 13 seasons in the majors, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1925 strikeouts," Murray wrote.

Gray believes he still has plenty left to offer. Once the Red Sox postseason run ends, expect them to make a call to their old friend Bloom.

MLB Rumors: What's next for Ron Washington and the Angels?

Ron Washington knows he's on the hot seat after missing the postseason this year. The Angels have failed time and time again to put a contending team around Mike Trout, and his best seasons are behind him at this point. Washington is one of the oldest managers in baseball and is coming off quadruple bypass heart surgery earlier this summer. We admire his willingness to manage again next season, but the Angels must also take his health into account when making such a decision. Washington hopes to have a conversation with Arte Moreno and make his case.

“I was hoping I’d get to see (Angels owner Arte Moreno) this homestead, but he hasn’t made it here yet to the game,” Washington told The Athletic. “I just want to sit down and talk baseball with him. I’ll let them decide if I’m the guy to lead the club.”

Washington said he'll set up a call with Moreno after the season if he doesn't make it to a game this weekend. Ultimately, this decision will come down to Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian, assuming he isn't fired as well.

“My health is very important,” Washington added. “But I don’t think my health is going to have anything to do with me getting back. I’ll be fully ready to get back. I have no doubt about that. It’s just a matter of Perry and the owner making a decision.”

If for some reason Washington is let go, he could always find his way back to familiar confines in Atlanta. It's unclear if Braves manager Brian Snitker will return next season, either, which could open a door for Washington should he so choose.