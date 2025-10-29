MLB Rumors: Yankees cool on Tucker, Phillies locked on Schwarber, Bregman dark horse

Game 3 of the World Series finally coming to an end means that we're one step closer to the MLB offseason. Sure, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are fully locked in on the Fall Classic, but the other 28 fan bases are desperate to get the offseason going and are looking ahead to next year's postseason.

Jon Heyman of the NY Post ($) got the offseason chatter going with his latest rumor roundup, as he discussed plans for several high-profile teams and players. Here's a look at what Heyman says teams like the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are planning, and a possible dark horse in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.

Alex Bregman could wind up with unexpected AL foe

Alex Bregman was such a perfect fit with the Boston Red Sox to the point where, even though he's a Scott Boras client, rumors surrounding a possible extension emerged midseason. Well, an extension never materialized, and Bregman is going to opt out of his contract to test free agency once again. The Red Sox, presumably, would love to have him back, but Bregman could, instead, wind up with an unexpected American League foe, per Heyman's report.

"Look for the Royals to pursue a top hitter. They’ve been linked to Bregman. Tucker or Bellinger would fit, too, but Tucker is likely too pricey for them. Bregman could also work."

That's right - the small-market Kansas City Royals are apparently eager to pursue a top hitter. Giving Kyle Tucker upwards of $300 million is likely out of their comfort zone, but with Bregman a near certainty to get below $200 million, he makes more sense financially for a Royals team with minimal resources.

Bregman might not be the hitter Tucker is, but he's been among the best third basemen in the game for quite some time, and he'd immediately be the second-best hitter in this lineup. Despite rostering Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals ranked 26th in the majors in runs scored and 26th in home runs. Even in an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, Bregman has averaged 23 home runs in the last four years while posting a .351 OBP and .803 OPS.

Adding him to the middle of their order would make Kansas City, a near-playoff team in 2025, much better. The Red Sox should probably be considered the favorites, but if they're playing hardball with Bregman, perhaps the Royals, a franchise that's been showing an increasing willingness to spend in the last couple of years, can steal him away.

Kyle Schwarber is Phillies' top priority

After yet another disappointing season, Philadelphia Phillies fans are demanding major changes. Unfortunately, it's not looking like those are coming. Dave Dombrowski chose to bring back the entire coaching staff, and now, it's looking like he's prioritizing his team's top free agent, Kyle Schwarber.

"The Phillies are making Kyle Schwarber a top priority. “I doubt [baseball president Dave Dombrowski] lets him leave,” one rival said. The Red Sox, who also love him, make sense, as might his original Cubs."

Obviously, re-signing Schwarber makes a lot of sense. Sure, he hasn't done nearly enough in the last two postseasons, but he's likely going to be the NL MVP runner-up after hitting 56 home runs and driving in 132 runs in the 2025 regular season. He's been one of the game's premier power hitters for a while, and is seemingly only getting better with age.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of contract Schwarber gets. He's coming off an absurd offensive year, but he's also a 32-year-old who strikes out a ton and provides absolutely no value on the base paths or in the field. Typically, players of his archetype do not age well.

There isn't a scarier bat out there than Schwarber, so I can get behind bringing him back, but if this means the Phillies will essentially run things back once again, I'm not sure how many Phillies fans will be thrilled with this move, assuming it's made.

It sure looks like Kyle Tucker won't end up in the Bronx

Anytime a superstar like Kyle Tucker enters free agency, New York Yankees fans expect to see their team do whatever it takes for him to sign on the dotted line, whether the fit is realistic or not. Unfortunately, despite a realistic fit, the Yankees appear to be prioritizing Cody Bellinger, a different outfielder, over Tucker, putting the chances of Tucker coming to the Bronx in clear question.

"The Yankees are prioritizing Cody Bellinger, and while word is he’d like to return, there’s no sense it will go quickly."

While Bellinger had a good year for the Yankees in 2025 and is a more versatile defender, it's hard to see why the Yankees would go this route other than being cheap. Sure, Bellinger can play positions like center field and first base that Tucker cannot, but Bellinger has been a subpar defender in center field for a couple of years now, and with Ben Rice on the team, why would there be a need for him to play much first base anyway? Bellinger is the better defender in the corner outfield spots, but it's not like Tucker is unplayable there, and his bat is clear tier or two above Bellinger's.

Unfortunately, Yankees fans have seen this movie too many times in recent years. They've passed on more stars than I can count, instead signing lesser players to shorter-term deals, trying to get better bang for their buck. Those decisions, more often than not, have not gone in their favor.

The offseason hasn't even begun yet, so perhaps the Yankees will have a change of heart, but for now, it feels as if they're prioritizing Hal Steinbrenner's checkbook over fielding the best possible team. No variation of the 2026 New York Yankees is better with Bellinger over Tucker, so a Yankees team that can afford to splurge for the better player choosing not to do so stings.