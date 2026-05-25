MLB standings reveal AL and NL offensive juggernauts: Dodgers, Braves not alone

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- MLB's Memorial Day standings highlight several offenses defying expectations and challenging traditional powerhouses.
- The Dodgers and Braves are exceeding early-season projections while others struggle to maintain consistency despite star power.
- Meanwhile, the Nationals and Pirates are surpassing early expectations offensively.
Memorial Day is, traditionally, the time in any MLB season when it's fair to look forward. For teams like the Braves and Rays, that means getting excited for what's to come. The top two teams in our MLB Power Rankings have surpassed expectations despite dealing with some early adversity. The same cannot be said of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, the former of which fired their manager a few weeks back.
But the focus of this week's look at the MLB standings isn't just which teams are performing the best — no, that would be too easy — but which offenses are scoring the most runs. Yes, the Braves, Rays and Dodgers all rank near the top of the charts when it comes to providing run support. Surprisingly, teams like the Nationals and Pirates, despite needing to make up quite a bit of ground, have brought the lumber through late May.
AL East
Team
Record
Games back
Last 10 games
Runs scored
Tampa Bay Rays
34-16
--
7-3
236
New York Yankees
31-22
4.5
4-6
254
Toronto Blue Jays
25-28
10.5
6-4
214
Baltimore Orioles
23-30
12.5
4-6
228
Boston Red Sox
22-30
13.0
4-6
194
The Tampa Bay Rays haven't just won with their bats. Yes, a modest 236 runs scored through Memorial Day is quite a bit better for Tampa than last year at this time, but the real story of their 2026 season has been the pitching staff. The Rays are arguably the most complete team in MLB as of this writing, and don't rely on any one facet of their team to win games. The same cannot be said of the rest of the AL East, including the New York Yankees, which should be getting healthier at the right time thanks to the return of ace Gerrit Cole.
AL Central
Team
Record
Games back
Last 10 games
Runs scored
Cleveland Guardians
32-23
--
8-2
232
Chicago White Sox
26-26
4.5
5-5
235
Minnesota Twins
26-27
5.0
7-3
248
Kansas City Royals
22-31
9.0
3-7
207
Detroit Tigers
21-33
10.5
2-8
207
No one — and I mean no one — saw the Minnesota Twins run to nab an AL Wild Card spot coming. The Twins ownership group wanted to sell the team at one point just last season. That sale never went through, and the Pohlads are likely grateful for it. Minnesota has a ton of affordable assets, and while they were once assumed to be trade deadline sellers, that may no longer be the case. Joe Ryan and Byron Buxton can extend their stay in Minneapolis should they be able to challenge the Guardians atop the AL Central.
AL West
Team
Record
Games back
Last 10 games
Runs scored
Athletics
27-26
--
5-5
232
Seattle Mariners
25-29
2.5
4-6
218
Texas Rangers
24-28
2.5
4-6
201
Houston Astros
23-31
4.5
6-4
233
Los Angeles Angels
20-34
7.5
4-6
217
The AL West is the most unpredictable division in baseball right now. Yes, the Athletics are a great story, but we all keep waiting for their downfall. Perhaps we'll be left at the alter on that front, as the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers haven't taken advantage. Seattle should get Cal Raleigh back off the injured list here soon enough, but the question remains which version of him they are getting. There's a reason the Rangers and Mariners haven't caught up to the A's just yet, as both teams have obvious gaps in their respective lineups.
NL East
Team
Record
Games back
Last 10 games
Runs scored
Atlanta Braves
36-18
--
6-4
282
Washington Nationals
27-27
9.0
6-4
288
Philadelphia Phillies
26-27
9.5
6-4
213
Miami Marlins
25-29
11.0
5-5
231
New York Mets
22-31
13.5
4-6
206
The Braves are the class of the NL East, but when it comes to bringing the lumber, no team in baseball has caught the Washington Nationals. The Nats are one of the more exciting young teams in the sport. Sure, their pitching staff is lacking when compared to Atlanta, but they can score with the best of them. James Wood and CJ Abrams are legitimate threats to make the NL All-Star team, and it's about time we started paying more attention to Washington as an NL Wild Card contender.
NL Central
Team
Record
Games back
Last 10 games
Runs scored
Milwaukee Brewers
30-20
--
7-3
246
St. Louis Cardinals
29-22
1.5
5-5
233
Chicago Cubs
29-24
2.5
2-8
253
Cincinnati Reds
27-25
4.0
5-5
229
Pittsburgh Pirates
27-26
4.5
4-6
256
The Cubs lineup was the class of the NL Central until their recent skid, which has dropped them to third place in the division. Craig Counsell can try all the lineup adjustments he wants, but at a certain point, this is on stars like Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong to snap out of their slumps. Meanwhile, the last place Pirates are leading the Central in runs scored AND possess one of the more dominant starting rotations in baseball at thier best. Something doesn't quite add up.
NL West
Team
Record
Games back
Last 10 games
Runs scored
Los Angeles Dodgers
33-20
--
8-2
274
San Diego Padres
31-21
1.5
6-4
211
Arizona Diamondbacks
28-24
4.5
8-2
239
San Francisco Giants
22-31
11.0
4-6
195
Colorado Rockies
20-34
13.5
3-7
219
The Dodgers are the class of the NL West until proven otherwise, and are World Series favorites once again for a reason. The Dodgers lineup is top-to-bottom the most talented in baseball. Their pitching staff is nothing to sneeze at, either, but the team worth a second look on the chart above is the Padres. How does a lineup with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in it only score 211 runs at this point in the season? That's a real concern for San Diego moving forward, especially if they hope to keep up with LA and (perhaps soon) Arizona.