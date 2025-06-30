I understand the Ke’Bryan Hayes trade rumors. I’m just skeptical that he’ll end up getting traded ahead of this year's trade deadline.

First, the report: There are several teams, including the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, who are “closely monitoring” Hayes, according to Francys Romero, who mentions Hayes as “one of the most likely players to be traded” ahead of the deadline.

Trading Hayes, 28, would seem like something the Pittsburgh Pirates would strongly consider. He’s signed to an eight-year, $70 million contract that includes a club option for a ninth season. Considering how the Pirates continuously operate with a small budget, shedding Hayes and his slightly under $9 million annual salary would seem like something team owner Bob Nutting would approve.

But realistically, what can the Pirates get for Hayes?

Ke'Bryan Hayes' struggles have left the Pirates without much of a market

Hayes is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball. The Pirates knew that when they signed him to that $70 million contract on Opening Day in 2022. But what the organization was projecting was a significant step forward offensively.

That has not been the case, as Hayes is hitting .256/.374/.685 with 39 home runs and 203 RBI in six MLB seasons. This year, he’s hitting .246/.297/.305 with two home runs and 27 RBI in 77 games, and ranks as a slightly below league-average hitter.

What could work in the Pirates’ favor is that Hayes has played better lately, hitting .307/.342/.387 with one home run and nine RBI in the last 28 days. He has a .379 BABIP and a .728 OPS in that span.

Perhaps that could entice some team to believe there is more in the tank offensively for Hayes. After all, the Pirates are not highly regarded for their ability to maximize hitters, so it’s a reasonable thought that a change of scenery could help him find another level.

A trade involving Hayes is not impossible, but the phrasing that the six-year veteran is “one of the most likely players to be traded” is too strong. In fact, his contract — and his career offensive output — would seem to suggest otherwise.