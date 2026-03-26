Grading 7 last-minute MLB trades from Bleacher Report, including Joe Ryan and CJ Abrams

The question is whether both sides of the equation would be happy with the final outcome.

We have finally arrived at MLB Opening Day, which means every fanbase has something to hope for. In some cases, it's another trade, as not every fan is satisfied with their team's offseason maneuverings. Plenty of high-profile names will float around the rumor mill over the next few months. When exactly the trigger gets pulled on certain deals, however, remains to be seen.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller compiled seven last-minute hypothetical blockbusters, just in case something were to happen at the buzzer. Let's grade them all for believability and value.

Nationals trade CJ Abrams to Red Sox

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A hard no from me, dawg. At least if you're the Red Sox. While there's still room for an infield upgrade in Beantown, the Caleb Durbin trade effectively replaced Alex Bregman. Marcelo Mayer is expected to settle into a platoon at second base, which seems a bit silly — start the man full-time. But you need to get Mayer his reps and banishing him to Triple-A in favor of CJ Abrams feels like a losing proposition. Long-term pains cancel out short-term gains in that scenario.

Now, if this were better value for Boston, perhaps it'd be worth it. But Connelly Early will open the season in the MLB rotation, with a chance to lock down his role for the entire campaign. Early was sensational in four appearances for the Red Sox in 2025. He came to spring with a stronger frame and sharper mechanics, looking the part of a future ace. Abrams is 25 and he comes with three years of club control, which ain't nothing. But giving up Early feels like a bridge too far, even for a team with Boston's pitching depth.

Jake Bennett was dealt from Washington to Boston this offseason, so an immediate reroute feels improbable. He's also quite good, with a chance to crack the Majors sooner than later. Hector Ramos, 18, has a while until he's in the Majors and feels mostly like a throw-in here. Washington takes this in a heartbeat, hoping Early and Cade Cavalli can lead the rotation into a new age. Boston never lets this proposal see the light of day, though.

Red Sox grade: C-

Nationals grade: A

Twins trade Joe Ryan to Diamondbacks

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Joe Ryan has a couple years of club control left and it would feel a bit wasteful if he's just stuck in mediocrity with the Twins. The Diamondbacks' lineup stacks up with some of the best in baseball when healthy, but the rotation was abysmal last season. Corbin Burnes won't return from elbow surgery until July, while Merrill Kelly is also on IL at the moment. The D'Backs made a conscious effort to add depth this winter, reuniting with Kelly and Zac Gallen, in addition to signing Michael Soroka. A proper ace would go a long way, though.

Looking ahead to October, a four-man gauntlet of Burnes, Ryan, Kelly and Gallen at least feels like it can compete on the postseason stage. Ryne Nelson is coming off an excellent season, too, and could join the mix if either Kelly or Gallen falters. With Soroka and Brandon Pfaadt rounding out the depth chart, this leaves Arizona is prime position to finally buck its pitching woes. Optionality, flexibility.

But what does this trade accomplish for the Twins? Ryan Waldschmidt in Arizona's top prospect: a smart-swinging outfielder who can pull and elevate hits on the regular. He bats from the right side, which Minnesota needs more of, in theory. But he'd also end up in direct competition with Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez, two of Minnesota's current top prospects, for an opportunity to crack the Major League roster.

Demetrio Crisantes (Arizona's No. 5 prospect) and Kohl Drake (No. 12 prospect) help bolster the appeal for Minnesota. The Twins need arms, and Drake could slot right into Ryan's rotation spot before long. As for Crisantes, he's a few years away still, but shortstop is a definite position of need in Minnesota. Three quality prospects to finally dump Ryan and embrace a "rebuild" is not unreasonable.

Diamondbacks grade: B+

Twins grade: B

Twins trade Byron Buxton to Astros

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Amid all the roster turnover and despair in Minnesota last season, Byron Buxton was incredible: 35 home runs and 24 stolen bases with an .878 OPS (136 OPS+). He's 32, with three years of club control left. He voiced his frustrations this winter after the Twins refused to shut down trade rumors. Now might be the time to flip him for youth and let the two-time All-Star finish out his prime on a winner.

Houston has needed an outfielder ever since the Kyle Tucker trade went through. It's too early to abandon hope in Cam Smith, but his rookie campaign was largely uninspiring. Jake Meyers and Joey Loperfido didn't hit much in 2025. Absent a willingness to bump Jose Altuve or Yordan Álvarez to the outfield, Houston is stuck with too many infielders and too few dependable outfielders. Buxton is quite an upgrade over any of Houston's current options. The Astros can bump Meyers to the corner or, more likely, move Buxton to a corner spot, where his defensive prime can be extended.

Minnesota's end of this bargain is a bit lacking, though. Xavier Neyens is a 19-year-old rookie; Walker Janek is a 23-year-old with no experience beyond High-A. Neither feels particularly close to contributing in the Majors. That isn't necessarily a dealbreaker for a team in Minnesota's position, but there are simply too much undetermined variables. Minnesota also has Eduardo Tait at catcher. He's four years younger than Janek and on a similar developmental timeline, so the latter could be redundant. Miguel Ullola could debut as a reliever sooner than later, and Minnesota needs bullpen arms. But he does not really move the needle for the Twins.

Astros grade: A

Twins grade: D+

Yankees trade Jasson Domínguez to Royals

Jasson Domínguez, New York Yankees | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees need to bite the bullet and trade Jasson Domínguez. He was awesome this spring, but so was Spencer Jones. New York's outfield has three veteran staples in Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, with Giancarlo Stanton blocking the path to DH reps. There's no real path for Domínguez to play regularly until 2027, and that's assuming New York doesn't re-sign Grisham or sign a replacement in free agency.

This trade is an unbelieveable victory for New York. Key word: unbelieveable.

Kansas City would be smart to take a flier on an outfielder with Domínguez's immense natural talent, but come on: Kris Bubic and David Shields? Bubic is a free agent next winter, but he put up a 2.55 ERA across 116 innings in 2025. Aside from Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more impressive southpaw in the American League last season. David Shields is the Royals' No. 4 prospect; speedy outfielder Asbel Gonzalez is No. 20, per MLB Pipeline.

There's no way the Royals can poke a giant hole in the middle of their rotation and trade valuable prospect capital for an switch-hitting outfielder who can't hit lefties or defend his position (yet). Maybe Domínguez finally blossoms into the star he was meant to be in Kansas City, away from the bright lights of Yankee Stadium. Or maybe he stays on his current trajectory and ends up as a situational hitter off the bench. The downside isn't worth it for a Royals team with immediate competitive aspirations.

Yankees grade: A

Royals grade: C-

Brewers trade Trevor Megill to Rangers

Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This feels reasonable at first blush, in line with the typical going rate for high-end relievers. Texas receives an All-Star closer in Trevor Megill, who put up a 2.49 ERA and 30 saves across 50 appearances (47.0 innings) last season. In return, the Brewers get to develop the Rangers' No. 2 prospect, 20-year-old righty Cade Scarborough. He finished with a 2.45 ERA across Single-A and High-A competition in 2025.

Milwaukee's penchant for developing pitchers should give them additional confidence, even if Scarborough is years away from debuting in the Majors. For Texas, it's two years of club control and a fortification of one of the better pitching staffs in the American League. We know Texas has firepower in the rotation between Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, but the bullpen is deep, too. Megill could push them over the top.

If anything, there's a chance Milwaukee could ask for even more here, especially since Megill still has a minute until free agency. This is a trade the Brewers can probably make at the deadline or even in the offseason, if Megill continues to perform up to his abilities. Moreover, Milwaukee is trying to contend and trading arguably their top reliever for a faraway prospect seems misguided.

Brewers grade: C+

Rangers grade: B+

Mariners trade Randy Arozarena to Reds

Randy Arozarena, Seattle Mariners | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Mariners stumbled into a quagmire when Cal Raleigh refused to shake Randy Arozarena's hand during the World Baseball Classic, which led Arozarena to unleash a few choice words to the media. The All-Star outfielder has since made his best effort to squash any perception of discord, but it happened on camera, for all of us to see. And it did not feel great.

Should Seattle deem it enough of a distraction to consider trading Arozarena, who's already in the final year of his deal, the Reds are a sensible landing spot. Cincinnati desperately needs more firepower in its lineup. The pitching staff is great, and we could see major breakouts from Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart and Matt McLain. Adding Arozarena, fresh off a 27-home run, 31-stolen base campaign, could be what pushes the Reds into proper NL Central contention.

The price ain't cheap, but it ain't horrible either. Edwin Arroyo, a 22-year-old defensive whiz at shortstop, could be in the Majors soon enough, but there are questions about the scope of his offensive upside. Brandon Williamson missed last season to Tommy John surgery, so he's 27 without much of a Major League track record and a worrisome injury in his recent past.

That might not be enough for Seattle in the end, especially given the Mariners' wealth of talented infield prospects (Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Michael Arroyo) and longstanding depth on the mound.

Reds grade: B+

Mariners grade: C-

Red Sox trade Jarren Duran to Diamondbacks

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is easily the spiciest proposal. Boston addresses its outfield logjam and reinforces a position of relative need, acquiring arguably MLB's best second baseman in Ketel Marte. Arizona dumps Marte after rumors of clubhouse turmoil and adds Jarren Duran to a talented outfield core that includes Corbin Carroll and recent convert Jordan Lawlar.

Marte is under contract for fairly cheap 2030, so this is not a matter of cost or control for the Diamondbacks. It's all personal opinion about Marte the person; Marte the teammate. Duran is coming off a monster run with Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. He's a few years younger and under club control through 2028, so it's not the worst pivot for Arizona. That said, Kutter Crawford coming off of multiple significant injuries and a lost season does not exactly move the needle.

Duran finished eighth in MVP voting in 2024, when he led the AL in doubles, triples and overall plate appearances. Last season, he was similarly available, but much less impactful, as his OPS dropped from .834 to .774 — with a similar decline in power metrics and base-stealing. Since Marte practically clears him across the board and has an extra two years of club control, even at slightly higher pay and a more advanced age, this is probably not a smart baseball move for the Diamondbacks.

Again, trading him because of personal behavior in the locker room is one thing. Questioning his effort, his will to win, is one thing. But trading Marte does not make baseball sense. Whatever the off-field concerns, Marte continues to excel when he's on the field. That counts for more than anything. This move is an unequivocal win for the Red Sox as a result, even if it replaces one issue (the outfield logjam) with another (Marcelo Mayer iced out of the lineup).

Red Sox grade: A

Diamondbacks grade: C-