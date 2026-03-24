MLB 2026 season preview: What local experts predict for all 30 teams

We finally made it, baseball fans: Opening Day is here. After a wild offseason that saw several big names on the move, the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers still remain the team to beat. But whether your team is a true contender or just hoping to sneak into October, we’ve got you covered for all 162 games.

To break it all down, FanSided’s team experts — the writers closest to every club — came together to preview all 30 teams, from projected finishes and breakout players to the defining storylines heading into 2026. Let’s play ball.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Projected record: 80-82, fourth in NL West

The Arizona Diamondbacks' run to the 2023 World Series was no fluke; we all saw it, as Arizona toppled the powerhouse Phillies and Dodgers before falling just short against the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic. But it's been three years since then, and the D-backs have yet to get back to October despite some encouraging moves and signs of growth. The core of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Gerlado Perdomo still gives the Diamondbacks a dangerous foundation. The addition of Nolan Arenado to the mix — back in his old NL West stomping grounds — could be a feel-good story no one saw coming. But Arizona still feels stuck in neutral: This team went from 89-73 in 2024 to 80-82 last year. Sadly, with pitching question marks all over the place, there's not much reason to expect anything different in 2026.

Storyline to follow: After all that talk, the Diamondbacks didn't trade Ketel Marte after all. There was reportedly some clubhouse friction between the star second baseman and his teammates at the end of last season. Should it continue, and if Arizona is out of the NL West race by the deadline, don't be surprised if Marte is back on the trade block.

What this season ultimately comes down to: Pitching, pitching and more pitching. Arizona added Corbin Burnes two winters ago to headline their starting rotation. Yet, he won't be back until at least July after undergoing Tommy John surgery, meaning the Diamondbacks will rely on old friends Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen to right the ship. If Arizona's rotation can stay afloat, the lineup should take care of the rest.

Breakout player to watch: It could finally be Jordan Lawlar's time in 2026. Despite hitting under the Mendoza line for the season, Lawlar had a solid September, which carried over to a torrid spring. The former first-round pick will need to prove he's actually part of Arizona's future at a new position this season — the outfield. Good luck, kid. —Mark Powell, FanSided.com

Athletics

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Projected record: 78-84, fourth in AL West

The Athletics are better than you think they are. Just because the A's are run by the worst owner in professional sports does not mean the current on-field product reflects that: Sacramento (as I will call them until their move to Las Vegas actually happens) spent most of their winter extending a young core that has proven it can grow together, plus making smart veteran plays like Jeff McNeil and Aaron Civale. In Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson, the A's have two promising bats in the lineup they can build around, and I haven't even gotten to Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers.

Storyline to follow: Luis Severino should be the A's best pitcher. He is also trade bait, and seems to hate pitching in a Minor League ballpark. By now, much has been made of Severino's home and road splits; if the Athletics aren't in Wild Card contention come the trade deadline — which they very well might be if this young core continues to improve — don't be surprised if Severino is dumped for whatever the team can get.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Where are the A's in their rebuild? I mean it, truly: If the Athletics take another step forward — and they were 76-86 last season — then there's a very good chance they compete for a Wild Card spot. If not, then Kurtz, Soderstrom and Wilson will spend another postseason watching from home. But A's doubters should be warned, by John Fisher standards this was not a team operating like a wasted product for the first time in a long time. That means Fisher and his front office see something in this collection of young stars, and might spend accordingly.

Breakout player to watch: The other Max Muncy, as he's known around MLB, could be the A's next breakout star. Muncy came up as a free swinger, which hurt him in his first experience against MLB pitching. However, he's shown signs of improvement in spring training: As of just a few days ago, Muncy had a 14.3% walk rate and only 18.4% strikeout rate while tearing the cover off the ball. If hold strong once the games actually matter, then Muncy should get plenty of leeway at third base, as he has 20-home run power and then some. —MP

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Projected Record: 91-71, first in NL East

The Atlanta Braves find themselves with a lot to prove after spending the better part of half a decade as one of MLB’s elite organizations. Injuries and regression have taken a toll the past two seasons, but this is still one of the most talented rosters in all of baseball. They just have to go out and show it — which is, apparently, easier said than done. Expect the Braves to eclipse 90 wins and be in the running to win what is likely to be a brutal NL East division. It's hard to project them to do more than that with all of the injury and age questions in their rotation, but it wouldn’t be that shocking if 2026 is a return to form for one of the most exciting teams (when they are right) in MLB.

Storyline to follow: Surprisingly, Sean Murphy’s return from hip surgery could make or break their season. With Jurickson Profar being a human toilet and getting popped for his second PED suspension, the DH spot in the Braves' lineup vacated by Marcell Ozuna looks pretty sketchy at the moment. If Murphy returns and rakes like he did when he first arrived in Atlanta, the offense looks a lot scarier. Otherwise, there will be a lot of maneuvering needed to maximize the team’s ability to score runs.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Health, plain and simple. If guys like Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Chris Sale, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson are on the field for close to a full season, no team in baseball will want to face them. Olson has done his part thanks to his iron-man streak, but everyone else needs to stay on the field and not get dinged up too badly.

Breakout player to watch: Didier Fuentes. He has easily been the Braves' best pitcher this spring after being the butt of jokes from beat writers when he was promoted to the Majors too early last season. He is throwing his fastball a tick harder and his slider is getting ugly swings. It is still just spring training, but everything Fuentes is doing passes the eye test right now. —Eric Cole, FanSided MLB Network

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Philadelphia Phillies | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Projected record: 85-77, fourth in AL East

At a certain point, it's time to hit the gas. Mike Elias' patient rebuild in Baltimore appeared to have struck gold amid a 101-win season two years ago, but the Orioles have only backslid since — all while their front office has stood on the sidelines. That changed in a major way this winter, and all that homegrown talent still remains. But will it be enough to chase down the beasts of the AL East, and save Elias' job?

Storyline to follow: Elias finally pushed in some of his chips, throwing a bag at Pete Alonso in hopes that he can help get this team back into the AL pennant mix. Whether the Polar Bear was the right investment to make could determine how much longer Elias gets to keep this job; Baltimore’s core isn’t getting any younger, and windows close fast.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Is the pitching good enough? Rather than go for a frontline arm in free agency, Elias tried to find an ace in waiting, acquiring talented but inconsistent righty Shane Baz from Tampa Bay. Between Baz, Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers, the potential is here for a rotation good enough to support this dynamite offense. But the bullpen is sketchy, and there are a lot of ifs in the sentences above.

Breakout player to watch: Coby Mayo. Sure, top prospect Samuel Basallo is the easy choice given his light-tower power, but plenty has already been written about Baltimore’s catcher of the future. And lord help me, I still can’t quit Mayo — especially now that Jordan Westburg’s elbow injury has given him the third-base job for at least the short term.

Mayo has yet to hit much at all at the big-league level, but that’s a total of 340 plate appearances across two seasons of inconsistent playing time. He’s a former star prospect who’s mashed at every level of the Minors, and his elite bat speed and ability to pull the ball in the air gives him a massive power ceiling (we’re talking 30 homers here if it all comes together). He’s built on his encouraging finish to last season with a torrid spring, making better and better swing decisions. If that sticks, look out. —Chris Landers, FanSided.com

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Projected record: 90-72, t-second in AL East

The Red Sox have rebounded well from the two massive losses of Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman. Boston brought in three new starting pitchers to give its rotation a completely new look. Infield acquisitions Caleb Durbin and Willson Contreras have adjusted well to their new surroundings; they should help the Red Sox fix their defense, one of their biggest, longest-running issues that led to a league-worst error total last year and too many close games to count. Some other American League East competition also improved significantly going into this season, but Boston's World Baseball Classic performance showed they shouldn't be underestimated, even without an established "star" player on their roster.

Storyline to follow: Boston has more outfielders than it knows what to do with, and they’re all worthy of every-day playing time. Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu are rooted to their respective spots in center and right field, but it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox use Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida between left field and the designated hitter spot.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The Red Sox didn’t sign any star sluggers to replace Devers or Bregman this offseason, so it’ll be on a few key players to deliver enough home run power to compete in an AL East full of big boppers. Anthony, Abreu, Trevor Story and Contreras could all make a push to join the 30-homer club, but we need to see it first.

Breakout player to watch: Besides the very obvious Roman Anthony pick, Abreu looks stronger than ever. His offense may finally catch up with his defense, which has won him two consecutive Gold Gloves. —Katie Manganelli, BoSox Injection

Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Projected record: 94-68, first in NL Central

Winning the offseason is one thing; winning over the course of 162 games is another. On the heels of last year’s playoff run, this winter’s additions of Alex Bregman and Edward Cabrera have expectations in Wrigleyville at their highest levels in nearly a decade. But with a mass exodus of talent looming at year’s end given how many key pieces are set to hit free agency, it’s all hands on deck for the Cubs in 2026.

Storyline to follow: Will the real Pete Crow-Armstrong please stand up? Is he the legitimate MVP candidate we saw in the first half, or the streaky player whose value primarily comes from his defense (and whose bat can disappear for weeks at a time)? The answer probably lies somewhere in the middle.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Depth. And thankfully, Jed Hoyer delivered his best offseason as president of baseball operations on that front, assembling a group built to weather the grind of the regular season and a deep October run.

Breakout player to watch: Daniel Palencia. Let’s hope his coming-out party in the WBC with Venezuela is a sign of things to come for the hard-throwing right-hander. —Jacob Misener, Cubbies Crib

Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Projected record: 70-92, fifth in AL Central

The White Sox will look to escape the AL Central basement for the first time since 2023. On paper, they're the least proven group in this division, but Chicago hopes that a step forward from key young players will put it closer to the middle of the pack. If all goes well, there's a world where the White Sox sniff the .500 mark this season; then again, a few injuries or some developmental speed bumps could have them finishing in last place once again. Regardless, there's a lot to be excited about with a young group that seems, finally, to be headed in the right direction.

Storyline to follow: The 26-year-old Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami has the power to be one of the premier sluggers in baseball, but the concerns about his contact ability are real. His adjustment to big-league pitching over the course of his two-year deal will be a major storyline to watch for White Sox fans.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The White Sox have a young lineup that should score enough runs to keep them in games. But they'll only go as far as their starting pitching takes them. 2025 All-Star Shane Smith anchors a young, unproven rotation expected to feature top prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal by the time summer rolls around. If one or more of those young arms takes off, Chicago could overperform modest expectations.

Breakout player to watch: Reliever Grant Taylor brought the heat in his first taste of MLB action in 2025 and looks primed to take on a key role in the bullpen this season. Taylor pairs his triple-digit fastball with a lethal slider and an unhittable cutter. The White Sox could increase his inning load to get him closer to becoming a starter, but if not, Taylor has the stuff to become one of the most dominant closers in baseball. —Noah Phalen, Southside Showdown

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Projected record: 88-74, third in NL Central

Following their surprise playoff appearance last season, expectations are high for the Cincinnati Reds in 2026. Future Hall of Famer Terry Francona is in his second year at the helm, and will be looking to build on the team’s success last season. Even with star pitcher Hunter Greene (elbow) scheduled to miss the first half, the Reds still have one of the deepest starting rotations in the National League. Elly De La Cruz should be ready to take another step toward superstardom in 2026, and could be in the mix for NL MVP.

Storyline to follow: Did the Reds do enough to improve the lineup? Cincinnati lacked power in 2025. The addition of Eugenio Suárez will help, but the Reds need homegrown names like De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Sal Stewart to lead the way if they want to surround this pitching staff with enough pop to make some noise in the NL.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Can the revamped bullpen hold up? The Reds lost a lot of key relievers from last year’s team, and will be relying heavily on the young trio of Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell and Luis Mey to cover a lot of innings in 2026.

Breakout player to watch: Konnor Griffin and JJ Wetherholt might be the odds-on favorites to win NL Rookie of the Year, but don’t sleep on Stewart. The top prospect got a brief taste of the big leagues late last season and led the Reds in homers during the month of September. He might just do it again in that category (and several others) over the course of an entire season. —Drew Koch, FanSided MLB Network

Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Chase DeLauter | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected record: 84-78, third in AL Central

After winning their second straight American League Central title last season, the Guardians front office largely sat on their hands this winter sans some additions to the bullpen. While part of the reason for that is anticipated growth from some of the young players on this roster, the inaction was still a bit disheartening to see. They salvaged things a little bit by signing Rhys Hoskins at the start of spring, but that’s still a marginal move for a team that hit just .226 last season. They have the pitching needed to compete again in 2026; will they get enough from the offense?

Storyline to follow: The Guardians turning the outfield over to the young guys. The sky is the limit for Chase DeLauter and George Valera, but things could get ugly if they both struggle at the same time.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Can Cleveland get enough hitting around José Ramírez? J-Ram’s a Hall of Fame player, but he’s had to carry far too much of the offense in recent seasons.

Breakout player to watch: Chase DeLauter. It seems like cheating to pick a guy who had a historic MLB debut last October, but Cleveland's long-time top prospect could end up being the second-best hitter in the Guardians’ lineup (so long as he finally stays healthy). —Henry Palattella, Away Back Gone

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Projected record: 58-104, fifth in NL West

It's been a rough decade or so for the Rockies and their fans; not even one of the best ballpark experiences in the country can ease the sting of a sub-.400 winning percentage since 2019. But at least change is finally coming: Long-time executive Bill Schmidt was fired last fall, replaced by former Moneyball maven Paul DePodesta. It's a long road back to respectability for a fan base that deserves it, but it seems like this franchise is at least asking the right questions after years in the wilderness.

Storyline to follow: What does a new regime have in store? Breaking news: The Colorado Rockies will not be competing for a playoff spot in 2026. But they’ve finally started to join the 21st century under new president Paul DePodesta, revamping their developmental staff in hopes of finally cracking the code that is baseball at Coors Field. What does that mean for a pitching staff that’s been a disaster for years, and hitters who always seem to struggle away from home?

What the season ultimately comes down to: Can Colorado find a foundation upon which to build moving forward? There are some interesting pieces here like Hunter Goodman, Jordan Beck, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle and Zac Veen. Figuring out which of the homegrown guys are keepers will be critical moving forward.

Breakout player to watch: Chase Dollander. The top-line numbers were not great in his rookie year: 6.52 ERA with 18 homers allowed and just 82 strikeouts in 98 innings. Then again, he was significantly better away from Coors Field, with a 3.46 ERA across 10 road starts. The command is a problem, but the stuff is not; this was a top-10 pick in the 2023 draft, remember, who was considered a consensus top-25 prospect as recently as last spring. —CL

Detroit Tigers

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected record: 90-72, first in AL Central

The Tigers haven’t won 90 games since 2014, when their last golden age was already in decline. A decade later, they broke one of the longest active postseason droughts in franchise history, but now the question is whether or not they’ll actually be able to finally get over the ALDS hump. Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez make up one of the best 1-2 combinations in baseball. Justin Verlander is back. Some people are going out on a limb and predicting that Riley Greene will hit 50 homers, and there’s a Chase Utley-esque top prospect just waiting in the wings for his cue. There’s a lot to be excited about in Motown, but also a lot to lose.

Storyline to follow: Will Skubal be traded at the deadline? It all depends on how the Tigers are faring by Aug. 3. Vultures (namely, the Dodgers and Mets) would be more than happy to feast on the bones of an underwhelming Tigers team, but if they’re roaring? He’s ours. At least … until free agency starts.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The Tigers’ offense. The front office did literally nothing to add to this lineup via free agency or trade (and no, offering Gleyber Torres the qualifying offer doesn’t count) and are depending on their guys to keep getting better, or to return from injury, or to have surprising breakout seasons. It managed to work out for them last year, but they might not always get so lucky.

Breakout player to watch: Who else but Tigers No. 1 prospect Kevin McGonigle? Even if Detroit doesn’t call him up by Opening Day, he projects to be a huge part of the offense at some point in 2026. –Katrina Stebbins, FanSided MLB

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez walks to the on-deck circle during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Projected record: 83-79, third in AL West

The thing about the Houston Astros in 2026 is that they have enough veterans on their roster that they should have a high floor. The problem is that most of those veterans are trending toward the twilights of their respective careers, and with that comes a struggle to stay on the field (and some natural regression). The Seattle Mariners finally leapfrogged the Astros in the West last year, and the Texas Rangers might follow suit this season as well. That means a third-place finish for Houston, no postseason run and some hard questions next winter.

Storyline to follow: Dana Brown and Joe Espada on the hot seat. Jim Crane wasn't exactly eager to announce that these two would be retained for the 2026 season. Short of the Astros turning back the clock to the glory days, it's only a matter of time before Crane gets antsy and makes changes.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Health. If the Astros can do what they couldn't last year and stay healthy, perhaps their floor is high enough that they can sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Josh Hader and Jeremy Peña are opening the season on the IL, though, so that's not exactly the most encouraging thing on which to rely.

Breakout player to watch: Jeremy Peña. There was a stretch during the early months of the 2025 season that Houston's shortstop was a legitimate AL MVP candidate. An injury slowed down that talk, but once he moves past the finger injury he suffered during WBC play, a true breakout campaign could be in order. —Jordan Campbell, FanSided MLB Network

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Projected record: 85-77, second in AL Central

The 2026 season will be Royals’ quest for redemption after falling flat in 2025, failing to capitalize on their ALDS run from two years ago and finishing with a mediocre 82-80 record. But after making some much-needed upgrades (no matter how subtle they might’ve been) in some much-needed areas, extending key players in Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino to pre-arb deals and locking up manager Matt Quatraro for the foreseeable future, the dream of capitalizing on superstar’s Bobby Witt Jr.’s window feels like it might finally be within reach.

Storyline to follow: How well will the bottom of the order support the top-half stars? There’s plenty of potential in names like Carter Jensen, Jac Caglianone and Jonathan India, but it’s a matter of seeing if they can really complement the All-Star-caliber quartet (Witt Jr., Garcia, Pasquantino and Salvador Perez) up top.

What the season likely comes down to: The outfield and the bullpen. With an infield headlined by Witt, Garcia and Pasquantino and a rotation led by Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic, these areas seem like a no-brainers. Kansas City's outfield was a sinkhole last season, though, and closer Carlos Estevez has had an alarming spring.

Breakout Player to Watch: Jac Caglianone. Coming off a sensational 1.071 OPS in the World Baseball Classic in which he showed the same star potential that allowed him to blaze through the Minors in just two months last year, this could be the season he puts it all together. —Caleb Moody, Kings of Kauffman

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Projected record: 67-95, fifth in AL West

They might not technically be MLB's worst team in 2026 — thank the Rockies and Nationals for dodging that honor — but Los Angeles might just be the league's most hopeless. It's been over a decade now without so much as a playoff appearance, the longest active drought in baseball, and there are more off-field humiliations right now than on-field reason for optimism. Hope springs eternal, but good luck selling that to Angels fans.

Storyline to follow: What’s the plan here, exactly? New manager Kurt Suzuki is on a one-year deal. GM Perry Minasian is on the hot seat. Owner Arte Moreno remains on his own planet. Can this organization finally set a course and stick to it, or will Moreno’s impatience curse them forever?

What the season ultimately comes down to: Patience and internal development. Los Angeles has among the worst farm systems in the sport, even if it’s not the worst anymore. Can any of their fleet of young pitchers emerge? And can young bats like Nolan Schanuel finally show something?

Breakout player to watch: Logan O’Hoppe. The power has never been in question; O’Hoppe swings and hits the ball extremely hard, with plus barrel rates. The problem has been making enough contact for that power to matter, as his K rate has ballooned north of 30 percent in recent years. But we’ve seen O’Hoppe do much better than that, both in the Minors and even earlier in his MLB career. Finally healthy, he’s looked great in spring, and the tools are still here for a big-time season with some adjustments at age 26. —CL

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Projected record: 99-63, first in NL West

The Dodgers won their second straight World Series title and signed both Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz months later, making them clear-cut favorites to threepeat. Nothing in MLB is guaranteed — heck, if it weren’t for Miguel Rojas hitting one of the unlikeliest home runs in MLB history and Isiah Kiner-Falefa taking a microscopically small lead off third base in Game 7 — Los Angeles wouldn’t be the reigning champs right now. Still, the Dodgers did win it all, then filled their two biggest weaknesses by signing Tucker and Diaz. It feels unfair for 29 other fan bases, but this team doesn’t and shouldn’t care.

Storyline to follow: Have the Dodgers broken baseball? Many MLB fans think they have, and a 115+-win regular season followed by another World Series title will only result in more of them hopping onto that bandwagon. We know this team will be good, but how good? They have the potential to be all-time great, even more so than the past couple of years.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Health. Say what you want about the Dodgers' perch atop the sport right now, but they only won 93 games last season, the fewest among the three National League division winners. Their regular season wasn’t exactly dominant, largely because they dealt with a bevy of injuries. L.A. brings a ton of depth into 2026, particularly on the starting pitching front, but if anything is going to stop this team, it’s the injury bug.

Breakout player to watch: Emmet Sheehan. It’s easy to overlook him in a rotation that has proven stars like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani in it, but Sheehan could be an All-Star in what figures to be his first full big-league season. The right-hander posted a 2.82 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts) and he struck out over 30 percent of the batters he faced in 2025, and while he didn’t pitch particularly well in the postseason, he came through twice when the Dodgers needed him in the World Series — including two scoreless innings in Game 7. —Zach Rotman, FanSided.com

Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara returns to the dugout against the New York Mets during the fourth inning. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Projected record: 80-82, fourth in NL East

The Marlins surprised some people last season, winning 79 games and having a particularly impressive second half. Their offseason was rather uneventful (in fact, they traded Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers primarily for prospects) but with a young outfield consisting of Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee and Owen Caissie, a rotation headlined by Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez and a bullpen with Pete Fairbanks now closing games, Miami could seriously compete for a Wild Card spot in the NL.

Storyline to follow: All things Sandy Alcantara. Will the Marlins trade him, as they’ve been rumored to be considering for quite some time? Will they keep him and try to make a postseason push? Is Alcantara back to the pitcher he once was? I don’t know the answer to any of these questions, but I can’t wait to find out.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Alcantara once again. Eury Perez is the truth, and now that he’s primed for a fully healthy season, MLB fans are going to realize that he’s one of the best pitchers in the sport. What about Alcantara, though? The 2022 NL Cy Young winner had an abysmal first half in 2025 but looked more like the ace of old down the stretch. Can that carry into the 2026 season? If so, the Marlins would have one of the best rotation duos in the National League, making them incredibly difficult to beat 40 percent of the time.

Breakout player to watch: Jakob Marsee. As good as Alcantara was down the stretch (and Stowers was all year), Marsee led the team with 2.2 fWAR from when he debuted on Aug. 1 through the end of the regular season. In fact, Marsee was tied for 14th among all position players in that span, ahead of stars like Wyatt Langford, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Ramirez. I’m not going to say Marsee is a top-15 player, but he’s an excellent fielder with above-average speed, an outstanding eye and even some power. It would not be a surprise to see Marsee be one of the best center fielders in the game in his first full season. —ZR

Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Projected record: 90-72, second in NL Central

In search of their fourth consecutive division title, the Milwaukee Brewers not only face improved competition in the NL Central but also enter the 2026 season with a talented but inexperienced starting rotation. That inexperience is likely to result in some growing pains, but Milwaukee has the talent to overcome them and reach the 90-win mark for the fourth straight year.

Storyline to follow: Which of the Brewers’ talented young starting pitchers will emerge as rotation regulars? Even with Freddy Peralta gone, options abound, from Jacob Misiorowski to Quinn Priester to Chad Patrick to Kyle Harrison to Logan Henderson to Robert Gasser.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Jacob Misiorowski. The rookie sensation must follow up his inconsistent 2025 campaign with a sophomore season in which he establishes himself as the undeniable future ace of the Brewers’ starting rotation.

Breakout player to watch: A reliever might be a slightly underwhelming pick for a breakout player, but Ángel Zerpa is primed to have his best season yet as a high-leverage weapon in Milwaukee’s bullpen this year. —Owen Jonas, Reviewing the Brew

Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan reacts to Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor’s solo home run. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Projected record: 77-85, fourth in AL Central

The Twins may be the toughest team to evaluate heading into the 2026 season. They entered 2025 with high hopes of bouncing back after a disappointing collapse late in 2924, but failure led to a trade deadline fire sale that saw nearly 40 percent of the team’s roster moved — including highly controllable assets like Carlos Correa and Jhoan Duran. Tom Pohlad, who succeeded his younger brother Joe as the Twins’ primary owner this offseason, has said he wants the team to be competitive this year. While Minnesota certainly has the talent to make a surprise run, realistically speaking, the young team will fail to make the postseason.

Storyline to follow: Can the starting rotation succeed without Pablo López? López will miss the entire season after undergoing UCL surgery. Joe Ryan will take the ball on Opening Day, followed by Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley and either Mick Abel (riding a spring heater) or Zebby Matthews. There's upside there, but also not much in the way of proven production.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The young stars must break out at the same time for Minnesota to make a Wild Card run. Top prospects Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodríguez and Kaelen Culpepper should be in the big leagues at some point in 2026, and there's rising talent already on the roster.

Breakout player to watch: Luke Keaschall. Injuries held Keaschall to just 49 games in his rookie season last year, but a healthy 2026 campaign for the spark-plug infielder could lead to many viewing him as one of the game’s brightest young stars. —Jackson Kruse, Puckett’s Pond

New York Mets

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Projected record: 88-74, t-second in NL East

Did any team do more this offseason to give themselves a different look? The Mets didn’t just trim their hair; they underwent a full-body makeover. David Stearns took the disappointment of the 2025 season and, rather than put on a little bit of lipstick, he went scorched earth and rebuilt in just about every way he could. In a lot of ways this roster is still the same, but it's also completely different.

Storyline to follow: The biggest storyline to follow is an octopus of who left and who replaced them. None of those names will be bigger than Bo Bichette, now tasked with being the offensive replacement for Pete Alonso.

What the season ultimately comes down to: If the Mets' pitching holds up, they’ll be in good shape. If it doesn’t, Steve Cohen just spent a lot of money on another missed opportunity.

Breakout player to watch: The pressure isn’t on top prospect Carson Benge to be a superstar right away. However, the right field job sure seems to be his, and he should play a significant role on this team right away. —Tim Boyle, Rising Apple

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge smiles during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Projected record: 95-67, first in AL East

The Run-it-Back Yankees offended their fan base with an entire offseason dedicated to the idea that the team they had in the building was better than it had shown last season, and did not need to be drastically overhauled. The worst part is? They were mostly right.

This is as much starting pitching depth — both experienced and young/weaponized — as a modern Yankees team has ever had. The lineup has no further questions to answer during the regular season; only in October can these league leaders be truly judged and held accountable. The bullpen? That’s the one area where Brian Cashman misjudged his own aptitude this winter: Shedding Devin Williams (and, less helpfully, Luke Weaver) should be a net positive, but neither was replaced by a bonafide asset. That will be the one thing, outside of health, that can hold this team back. Of course, they went 94-68 last year with a first-percentile-outcome mess of a closer, so who’s to say they won’t still marginally improve?

Storyline to follow: Can Gerrit Cole’s return raise the rotation’s ceiling from playoff ready to playoff excellence? What will he look like as he speeds away from Tommy John, (hopefully) leaving it in the rear view? Will he and young flamethrower Cam Schlittler get to finally partner up, allowing Cole to watch his own Pokemon evolution from up close?

What the season ultimately comes down to: Will the Yankees’ mastery of the regular season finally last all the way through the entire 162-game marathon without a devastating lull in June? And can they combat their own arrogance and admit that, occasionally, changing course or pulling the plug on a failing experiment is the right decision? Last September, they actually did well head-to-head with their rivals (Astros, Blue Jays, Red Sox) before Toronto exposed them on the national stage in the postseason. September’s performance is the main reason fans should believe. Will the team allow them to?

Breakout player to watch: Everyone points to Ben Rice’s remarkable 2025 season and notes that the batted-ball metrics indicate he can be much, much better with a little luck. Expect an All-Star campaign if things shift even 10% in the right direction. —Adam Weinrib, FanSided MLB Network Director

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Projected record: 88-74, t-second in NL East

The Phillies ran it back. Despite another rough October, Dave Dombrowski did not fire manager Rob Thomson. He brought back JT Realmuto. The Phillies lost Ranger Suarez in free agency and didn't sign Bo Bichette. Oh, but they pissed off Bryce Harper. Yeah, it was that kind of winter in Philly. Snowstorm aside, there wasn't much to celebrate, but this team is still built to contend and probably make the playoffs, even if it's as a Wild Card team this time around. The Phillies have built a strong enough farm system, with breakout candidates like Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford, to be a real contender. But they don't have the firepower to beat the Dodgers, which should sound familiar to this fan base.

Storyline to follow: Uh, how about that Harper guy? Raw milk and DIY health opinions aside, Harper did take a step back last season. Yet, as he showed in the World Baseball Classic final, he can still change a game with one swing. Was Dombrowski right, or will Harper rebound with an elite 2026 season statistically? The Phillies' chances could depend on it.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The outfield. Yes, the Phillies have made some moves around the margins, but by and large this is the same team that fell to the Dodgers in 2025. But the outfield could be different, as the Phillies paid Nick Castellanos to go away. The vibes haven't been right for the Phillies since their last officially licensed Wawa sandwich. Getting younger, with players like Crawford leading the way, could help.

Breakout player to watch: Have you caught on yet? Crawford could be a difference-maker for this team. The Phillies don't have anyone else like himL The son of Carl Crawford, Justin offers many of the same strengths, including the ability to hit the ball to all fields and cause chaos on the basepaths. If Justin can turn the lineup over on a consistent basis (he'll likely hit eighth or ninth to start the year), then he can take the Phillies to another level entirely. —MP

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Projected record: 81-81, fourth in NL Central

The Pirates enter the 2026 season with a sense of cautious optimism, fueled by a dramatically improved roster and one of baseball’s most electric young pitching cores. Headlined by reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, the rotation is viewed as a legitimate strength, with rising arms like Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft adding depth and upside. And after suffering through a league-worst offense in 2025, the front office aggressively added veteran bats such as Brandon Lowe, Ryan O’Hearn and Marcell Ozuna to raise the lineup’s floor. While questions remain, Pittsburgh is no longer an afterthought — this is a team beginning to look like a potential surprise contender.

Storyline to follow: Skenes’ pursuit of back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards will be must-watch in 2026, as the Pirates ace looks to cement himself as baseball’s most dominant arm while carrying Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes on his shoulders.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Ultimately, the Pirates’ season comes down to whether the offense takes a real step forward — providing consistent run support for a strong rotation — while young stars develop quickly enough to turn potential into meaningful wins in a competitive NL.

Breakout player to watch: Bubba Chandler stands out as a breakout candidate, with his electric arm and improving command giving the Pirates a potential impact starter who could emerge as a key piece of the rotation in 2026. —Emma Lingan, FanSided MLB Network

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Projected record: 84-78, third in NL West

The Padres are one of the harder teams in the league to get a clean read on. The star power is obvious. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill give them a strong core, and there is enough veteran presence around them to keep this roster interesting. The bigger issue is fit: Too much of the roster is made up of similar player profiles, and there may not be enough consistent at-bats to go around. That could create a lineup that feels more crowded than complete.

Storyline to follow: Who makes the biggest impact at first base? Gavin Sheets, Nick Castellanos and Miguel Andujar each bring something a little different, but the Padres need one of them to separate from the pack and give the position some real stability.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The Padres should once again have one of the best bullpens in baseball, but that only goes so far. Their season may come down to whether the rotation can stay healthy and whether the starters can consistently work deep enough into games.

Breakout player to watch: Germán Márquez could be ready to surprise people now that he’s free from Coors Field. The spring results have been uneven, but his elevated 11.57 K/9 hints there may still be something real to unlock. —Tremayne Person, Friars on Base

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Projected record: 85-77, second in NL West

The San Francisco Giants have been stuck in a rut of mediocrity since 2022. President of baseball operations Buster Posey tried to change that last year by signing Willy Adames and trading for Rafael Devers, but the team still finished at 81-81. That led to upheaval with the coaching staff, as manager Bob Melvin was fired and replaced by Tony Vitello.

Storyline to watch: With no MLB coaching or playing experience, it will be fascinating to see how Vitello transitions from the college ranks, where he turned the University of Tennessee into a force, to the professional ranks.

What the season comes down to: Can the Giants beat out the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for second place in a division that's wide open behind the powerhouse Dodgers? If they can, they have a good shot to be a Wild Card team. Right now, the bullpen is the biggest impediment to that goal.

Breakout player to watch: Top prospect Bryce Eldridge could make a big impact for the Giants in 2026. If he hits the ground running with his major power, it could be the difference between the team’s first playoff berth since 2021 and yet another year of mediocrity. —Nick San Miguel, Around the Foghorn

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Projected record: 95-67, first in AL West

For the Mariners, this year is all about unfinished business. Yes, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez became MLB’s best superstar duo in 2025. And yes, the M’s came closer to the World Series than they ever had before. But they obviously didn’t get there, which explains why the front office went all-in on deepening this roster by re-signing Josh Naylor and trading for Brendan Donovan. They’re clearly the team to beat in the AL West right now, and their ceiling could get even higher if prospects like infielder Colt Emerson and pitcher Kade Anderson cement themselves at some point in 2026.

Storyline to follow: Everyone wants to know if Raleigh has another 60-homer season in him. The answer is almost certainly no, but maybe he can pull a post-2022 Aaron Judge and actually live up to an impossible standard.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The Mariners survived injuries and regression in their starting rotation in 2025, and now things can hopefully be more like they were in 2024 — when everyone was healthy and the unit finished with an MLB-best 3.38 ERA.

Breakout player to watch: It has to be second baseman Cole Young. He’s raked with a .901 OPS and four homers this spring, and the M’s have raved about his defensive progress as well. If he locks down the keystone, that answers a major question in this Seattle lineup. —Zachary Rymer, SoDo Mojo

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Projected record: 72-90, fifth in NL Central

Sometimes it's okay to lose baseball games. The St. Louis Cardinals have finally, mercifully, committed to a rebuild of sorts. Chaim Bloom has been here before: The goal for the Cardinals this season isn't just to win as many games as possible (spoiler: not many) but to find their core for the long haul. Which players on this roster are worth keeping, and who can be dished elsewhere for prospect capital? Cards fans won't want to hear it – and the attendance at Busch Stadium will certainly reflect the mood of this fan base – but St. Louis needs to know who it can trust. That means a lot of runway, and probably a losing campaign in a crowded NL Central.

Storyline to follow: Jordan Walker! Walker is once again struggling mightily at the plate in spring training, and at this point it's fair to wonder how much more leash he'll get. The 23-year-old can't ask much more of Oli Marmol and this Cardinals organization, which has given him plenty of time to figure it out. 2026 could be his last chance, and a successful year offensively could go a long way in determining exactly where he fits in St. Louis' future.

What the season ultimately comes down to: What in the world is this starting rotation? Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy and Dustin May are all promising arms. The Cards have Tink Hence and more waiting in the wings down in Memphis. If St. Louis can pitch well enough to stay in games, perhaps this season won't be a lost cause after all.

Breakout player to watch: JJ Wetherholt is the Cardinals' only hope. I mean that with love, but if St. Louis can't develop Wetherholt, Masyn Winn and more of its up-and-coming young core, than what's the point of any of this? Wetherholt is an NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner. He's that talented, and will hopefully perform to that standard. —MP

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Projected record: 80-82, fifth place in AL East

The Rays’ 2026 fate is very hard to predict, as they underwent a roster overhaul this offseason that included losing key players such as Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe. However, the notable additions of Cedric Mullins, Gavin Lux and Nick Martinez, along with new ownership, could be a step in the right direction. If the current offensive core can take an additional collective step forward, then the sky is the limit for this club. But there are still plenty of question marks, especially as they compete in the most difficult division in baseball.

Storyline to follow: Ace Shane McClanahan is returning to the mound for the first time in two years after Tommy John surgery and an unexpected nerve injury. Can he return to his 2023 All-Star form and lead this talented pitching staff?

What the season ultimately comes down to: Key offensive players like Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda must repeat All-Star-caliber seasons if the Rays want to compete in the treacherous AL East division.

Breakout player to watch: A full season of Chandler Simpson will surely bring a ton of excitement. The speedy outfielder is poised to become the first player with at least 100 stolen bases in a season since Vince Coleman in 1987. —Mason Stacy, Rays Colored Glasses

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Projected record: 87-75, second in AL West

The Rangers are a strange team this season, as they have a lot to prove after missing the playoffs in each of the past two years after finally securing their elusive championship in 2023. Thankfully, Skip Schumaker’s adjustment period in his first year at the helm will give them time to prove themselves. They have one of the best rotations in all of baseball and a lineup with a lot of potential, but it's been a little while now since we've seen Texas put it all together. It seems their change of approach offensively has helped this spring, but how translatable is that to the regular season? Schumaker might have some breathing room, but does president Chris Young? If things don’t go well in 2026, the Rangers might look to part ways with their big names by the trade deadline.

Storyline to follow: Keep an eye out for how long of a leash Texas gives Joc Pederson heading into the season. After a career-worst 2025 season, the spring hasn’t looked great, and others are quickly surpassing him for the team’s DH role.

What the season ultimately comes down to: The offense reclaiming at least a fraction of the productivity it showed a few seasons ago, and what the bullpen looks like/who Schumaker finds for late-inning outs in close games.

Breakout player to watch: Wyatt Langford. After a 20/20 season in 2025, Langford has the highest upside on the roster. This is a player with MVP potential, and I think he unlocks a bit more of that this year. —Stephen Perez, Nolan Writin’

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Projected record: 90-72, t-second in AL East

The Toronto Blue Jays are the reigning American League champions, the epitome of a team that was good and had everything go exceptionally right for them in 2025. They somehow cobbled together a solid rotation for the first three months before bolstering their pitching at the deadline by acquiring Shane Bieber, Louis Varland and Seranthony Dominguez, while top prospect Trey Yesavage came up from the minors and simply dominated. They also got an incredible season from 35-year-old veteran George Springer, who won a Silver Slugger and was worth 5.2 fWAR, while Ernie Clement, Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes gave unexpected, above-average performances. They never truly slumped and rode a wave of positive clubhouse vibes all the way to Game 7 of the World Series.

Storyline to follow: Is there a new ceiling for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Entering the first year of his $500 million extension, he’ll look to build off an incredible postseason in which he had a 241 wRC+.

What the season ultimately comes down to: Health and luck! They’ve lost Bo Bichette, suffered key pitching injuries already in spring (including Yesavage) and they have to hope that last season’s breakout performances weren’t a fluke. Their depth will be tested as the season unfolds.

Breakout player to watch: Kazuma Okamoto. The lone free agent bat the Blue Jays added this offseason will be attempting to replicate his success from Japan in MLB, all while filling the shoes left by Bichette. No pressure. —Matthew Sookram, Jays Journal

Washington Nationals

James Wood reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Projected record: 61-101, fifth in NL East

The Nationals haven’t won more than 71 games since winning the World Series in 2019, and only made themselves worse this offseason by trading their ace, MacKenzie Gore, for prospects. That trade could easily work out in their favor over the long haul, but it only made it clearer that Washington is in the thick of a prolonged rebuild that won't be nearing an end any time soon. James Wood is a star, but there isn’t much else to get super excited about right now in D.C.

Storyline to follow: Has Wood put his second-half struggles behind him? The poweful young outfielder was nothing short of phenomenal in the first half, hitting 24 home runs with a .915 OPS while earning an All-Star nod. But he flagged down the stretch: He had a .678 OPS and hit just seven home runs while striking out an alarming 39 percent of the time he stepped up to the plate. The talent is obvious, but Wood has some adjustments to make. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s made them, particularly in a lineup that lacks talent around him.

What the season ultimately comes down to: There isn’t a realistic scenario in which the Nationals are close to contention, but their season still comes down to Wood's development. This organization is in dire need of building blocks to lead them into the future; Wood is supposed to be that guy, and while he has been in spurts, a full season of it can give Nats fans hope that better times truly are ahead.

Breakout player to watch: Cade Cavalli. Once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Cavalli has missed substantial time in recent years with injuries, but he’s healthy now and eager to prove he belongs at the big-league level. He has fantastic stuff and put together a strong spring that convinced Washington to tap him as the Opening Day starter. If anyone is going to take a massive leap forward this season in Washington, it’s probably Cavalli. –ZR