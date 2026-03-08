This Dodgers trade package for Tarik Skubal is undeniable after WBC start

Tarik Skubal made his one (and possible only) World Baseball Classic start on Saturday against Great Britain. As rumors about his Tigers future swirl, Skubal made a statement of his own on an international stage: come get me. Despite a first-pitch home run off the bat of Great Britain's Nate Eaton, Skubal settled in, allowing just two hits in three innings, striking out five in the process. It was a masterclass called by the Tigers ace and, of course, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.

And there you have the obvious connection Los Angeles might want to pursue. Smith and Skubal get along well. The two spent a lot of time together during Team USA's camp in early March. It takes more than a good relationship with the Dodgers catcher to make a deal happen, but unlike most teams, Los Angeles has money to play with and a strong farm system. It's why they've been the favorites to land Skubal all winter long – no more so than right now.

Will Smith is doing some recruiting work



🎥: https://t.co/qmQEehor1X pic.twitter.com/pAX43gPS4s — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) March 4, 2026

This Dodgers-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal should work for everyone

The Tigers are backed into a corner with Skubal. They can either play out this season, try to contend and then hope to extend the two-time AL Cy Young winner, or trade him before or during a campaign in which they're expected to win the AL Central. Do you see the predicament? Either way, Tigers fans are furious.

I tend to be in the 'trade him now' camp. As much as I love Skubal, every report that's come out about his negotiations with the Tigers (or lack thereof) paints a worse picture. Detroit even lowballed their ace in arbitration. Skubal claims he wants to stay in Detroit and would be open to an extension, but it's hard to believe. The relationship between Skubal (and Scott Boras) and the Tigers front office cannot be easily repaired.

Would the Tigers trade Tarik Skubal?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers front office has already committed a lot of money to this season's roster, but if the right offer came around for Skubal – like the one listed above – they'd have no problem pulling the trigger. Say what you want about Scott Harris, he is decisive when it comes to trading his stars, especially if he believes it'll keep Detroit's competitive window open.

The Tigers signed Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander not just to pitch alongside Skubal, but perhaps make up for some of the starts lost if they sent him packing. In Hope, the Tigers would acquire one of the top prospects in baseball just a few years away from making the majors. Ryan has pitched in the majors already, and would slide right into Detroit's rotation. Harlan is just 19 and already among the Dodgers top-20 prospects. He'd provide the Tigers some long-term insurance if Colt Keith doesn't figure it out.

Verdict: Tigers make the deal

Would the Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal?

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dodgers don't have to trade for Tarik Skubal, as their rotation is deep enough as is. However, with the recent spring struggles of Roki Sasaki and the unpredictable nature of Shohei Ohtani on the mound (injury-wise), adding another top-tier arm is a good idea. Blake Snell won't be ready for Opening Day, either.

The one caveat for the Dodgers is that they could wait until the trade deadline or offseason to acquire Skubal. Odds are, Skubal would be a little less expensive in July than he is now, as he'd only have a few starts remaining in the regular season and postseason. However, the asking price would still be high, and the Dodgers would acquire the same amount of risk. For most teams, trading for a star on an expiring contract would be that risk, but the Dodgers have the time and resources to extend Skubal whenever he's ready to talk. His growing bond with Smith only helps matters.

In terms of prospect capital, Hope has a lot of potential. He's the No. 27-ranked prospect in baseball for a reason. However, the vast majority of LA's top prospects are also outfielders. In terms of organizational depth, it's an ideal position to trade away. Hope's talent can be replaced on the farm, along with Ryan and Harlan.

Verdict: Dodgers should make this trade, but it's borderline