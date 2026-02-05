Framber Valdez's contract will force these 5 Tigers out the door

The Detroit Tigers are all-in for the 2026 MLB season. It's an admirable stance for Detroit, a team that hasn't won a World Series since 1984 and could lose one of the best pitchers in franchise history next winter.

Tigers ownership, headlined by Chris Ilitch, has taken plenty of flack this offseason for not extending the likes of Skubal or Riley Greene. To his and the front office's credit, the Tigers remain committed to their vision. Late Wednesday night, the Tigers finally struck in free agency, signing Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal. It's the kind of move Tigers fans have been waiting for, and while there is plenty to be excited about, the kind of money Valdez is scheduled to make will force tough decisions down the road.

Tarik Skubal won't return after the 2026 season

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates striking out Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning of ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was already likely the case no matter if the Tigers signed Valdez or not. However, by signing a left-handed co-ace to a two-year deal with the option of a third, the Tigers have a replacement for Skubal on the roster, which is something they couldn't offer before. Valdez is no Skubal. He is not a two-time AL Cy Young winner. He's also no slouch, and was considered one of the best pitchers on the free-agent market this winter for a reason.

Player ERA bWAR Framber Valdez 3.66 3.8 Tarik Skubal 2.21 6.5

Per FanSided's Chris Landers, what Valdez brings to the Tigers rotation is a guarantee. He's as steady as they come.

"If there's one thing Valdez is, it's steady. Not only has he pitched to a 3.21 ERA over the last four years, but he's cleared the 175-inning mark in each of those seasons. He's not going to miss as many bats as you'd expect from a top starter, but he's among the best in the league at minimizing hard contact and keeping balls on the ground. Combine that with a sturdy defense, and you get a whole lot of outs while working deep into ballgames," Landers wrote.

With that kind of consistency, the Tigers will justify not keeping Skubal around, especially if it comes at a $400 million price tag.

Skubal isn't the only Tigers free agent who won't be back

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates batting a solo home run against Mariners during the 7th inning of Game 4 of ALDS at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gleyber Torres

Torres signed his qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency, which will keep him in Detroit for the 2026 season. Gleyber was one of the Tigers best hitters in 2026. What he lacks as a defender at second base, he more than makes up for with his plate presence, on-base percentage and thus OPS. Most hitters in the Tigers lineup – including Riley Greene, easily their best power threat – don't often have long at-bats. That means a lot of swings and misses, and ultimately failing to drive up the opposing pitcher's pitch count. Gleyber is a rare outlier, and for that reason he's worth keeping around, especially considering Detroit has done little to upgrade its offense this offseason.

Season OPS 2022 .761 2023 .800 2024 .709 2025 .745

Kenley Jansen

The Tigers signed Kenley Jansen, arguably a Hall-of-Fame closer when all is said and done, to a one-year deal this offseason. Detroit's bullpen was sore point the first half of last season, which they tried to address at the trade deadline. Some of those moves – such as the addition of Kyle Finnegan – worked well. Others did not. The Tigers would prefer to avoid such a situation again in 2026, building a bullpen around Finnegan, Jansen, Will Vest and Tyler Holton. AJ Hinch wouldn't go as far as to call Jansen his closer, and entering his age-38 season, this declining talent could be in his last season, and certainly his only year in Motown.

Javier Baez

The Tigers have regretted giving Javier Baez a six-year, $140 million contract ever since he signed it back in 2021. Baez is a free agent in 2028, which is also when Valdez could opt out of his own deal. However, there's little doubt Baez will take a lesser deal the next time.

Season OPS 2022 .671 2023 .593 2024 .516 2025 .680

The 33-year-old shortstop's revival was one of the best stories in baseball last season. Baez even made the All-Star team as a centerfielder. But his numbers dipped in the second half, and despite an impressive Wild Card Series against the Guardians, Baez hasn't lived up to his contract. The first chance the Tigers have to get rid of Javy, they'll take it and start over.

Zach McKinstry

McKinstry is a personal favorite of mine, as he won a Silver Slugger as a utility hitter in 2025. The Tigers can stick McKinstry at any of the corner infield or outfield spots. While he's signed through the 2028 season and Detroit would love to keep him, whether that becomes reality will depend on how he performs the next few years. There's a very good chance he could price himself out of Detroit, as there aren't many high-caliber free-agent hitters available the next few offseasons.