This Dodgers emergency trade is a must after Sasaki's spring training disaster

It's been a rough spring training for Roki Sasaki. The Los Angeles Dodgers phenom is expected to take a major step forward this season – especially considering he is not pitching in the World Baseball Classic with teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto – but his campaign couldn't be going worse in its first few weeks. It's quite possible the Dodgers could pursue some added pitching depth if they can't count on the 24-year-old.

In his first start this spring, Sasaki gave up three runs in just over an inning of work. On Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, Sasaki gave up a grand slam to Kyle Manzardo, good for four earned runs in two innings of work. If the Dodgers want some Sasaki insurance, where could they turn?

This Dodgers trade to replace Roki Sasaki should be on the table

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer (56) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles ought to consider adding some pitching depth, especially if Sasaki keeps struggling. He's given up seven runs in two outings. He's inconsistent at best, as the inning after giving up a grand slam, Sasaki struck out the side. You can't make this stuff up. But the biggest issue with Sasaki is that he's young. These mistakes were bound to happen when the Dodgers signed him from NPB. Heck, they did! Los Angeles was just lucky Sasaki put it all together when it mattered most, which came against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Dodgers should by no means trade Sasaki elsewhere. He is a core rotation piece who should outlast the likes of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. What Los Angeles can do is buy themselves some time. Perhaps Andrew Friedman can option Sasaki to Oklahoma City to start the season, or hide him in the bullpen as he works on his arsenal. Either way, throwing Sasaki to the wolves in the starting rotation isn't the answer. So, why not trade for Eric Lauer?

Would the Dodgers make this trade?

The Dodgers aren't desperate at many positions, but starting pitching and the bullpen ought to be two spots they're trying to improve at all times. If we learned anything from last season (and seemingly every year with Los Angeles), their rotation depth will be questioned at times. The same can be said of the bullpen.

The good news for the Dodgers is Eric Lauer can do both. In Toronto last season, Lauer had a 3.18 ERA in 28 appearances. 15 of those appearances were starts. Lauer cannot be counted on for long innings, but he can steal a game or two, throwing 3-5 innings in the process. That's all the Dodgers would need from a short-term Sasaki replacement.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Blue Jays make this trade?

If the Blue Jays make this deal with the Dodgers, they have no one to blame but themselves when Lauer strikes out the side in the bottom of the 11th in Game 7 of the 2026 World Series. I'm joking, but I'm also not. The Dodgers have a strong farm system so they can get away with sending two prospects just barely in their top-30 for a big-league starting pitcher. The Blue Jays ought to know better, but this front office is still led by Ross Atkins, correct?

Lindsey is a former first-round pick. Auger could pitch in the major as soon as next season and replace Lauer's production. However, hybrid pitchers with a 3.18 ERA don't grow on trees, and Lauer figured something out last season north of the border. Trading him now is risky.

Verdict: No

Dodgers shouldn't panic about Roki Sasaki's spring training stats

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two things can be true. First, the Dodgers shouldn't panic about Sasaki's struggles. It's spring training, after all, and the young right-hander will get it right eventually. Sasaki is talented and has one of the more filthy pitch arsenals in the National League. If any team can fix him, it's the Dodgers. For what it's worth, Dave Roberts seems to already know what went wrong.

"I thought he was overthrowing," Roberts said. "I haven't seen that all spring. It's probably just getting into live competition. I thought he was a little too bullish on the fastball, but he was getting behind in the first inning."

Sasaki performed when it mattered most, which came in the postseason against the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers are built in such a way that their starting pitching can perform in waves, and they'll be just fine. Sasaki plays into that strength, and his consistency should come with age.