Predicting when and where the 6 best MLB free agents remaining will sign

The last big-name MLB free agent just signed on Friday night, as Zac Gallen agreed to a deal to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With that, attention has almost completely turned to spring training, especially with pitchers and catchers having already reported, but it's worth noting that there are still some quality free agents available for the taking.

Here's a look at when and where the six best options will sign.

RHP Lucas Giolito

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Where Giolito will sign: Atlanta Braves

When Giolito will sign: Any day

Gallen coming off the board entrenches Lucas Giolito as the best free agent available. I thought the Atlanta Braves made a lot of sense for Gallen given their rotation needs, but since Giolito will come cheaper and won't require paying the QO penalty, he might make even more sense for the Braves.

Giolito doesn't have Gallen's upside, but he did pitch to a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season. The advanced metrics suggest Giolito wasn't quite that good, but the Braves don't need him to be an ace. They need Giolito to be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter who can eat innings, and that's what Giolito has been for much of his career. He would not break the bank and would give them much-needed insurance, given the injury concerns in their rotation. This is a no-brainer. and should get done ASAP.

RHP Zack Littell

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zack Littell (52) delivers a pitch in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 20, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Littell will sign: San Diego Padres

When Littell will sign: Any day

The San Diego Padres' rotation is a bit of a mess on paper. Michael King and Joe Musgrove are quality starters when healthy, but King made just 15 starts last season and Musgrove hasn't thrown a pitch since 2024. Who knows what to expect from either starter? Nick Pivetta is coming off a breakout year, but can he replicate it? Can JP Sears and/or Randy Vasquez provide any value?

The Padres hope to compete, but this rotation, as constructed, just isn't good enough. A starter like Zack Littell might not provide much ace upside, but he's durable (61 starts in the last two seasons) and solid (3.88 career ERA). As a floor-raising fourth starter, the Padres can do much worse. This deal should get done rather quickly.

RHP Max Scherzer

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after being relieved against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Where Scherzer will sign: Philadelphia Phillies

When Scherzer will sign: By Memorial Day

Max Scherzer has made it clear that he'd like to join a contending team with an opening in their rotation. He's also willing to wait until after the season starts to latch onto the right situation. With that in mind, it's tough to predict exactly when and where he'll sign, but a team like the Philadelphia Phillies makes a lot of sense.

The Phillies have one of the best rotations in the league when healthy, but that rotation is not healthy right now. Zack Wheeler is expected to miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from thoracic outlet surgery, and who knows how he'll look when he returns? Beyond that, the Phillies let Ranger Suarez go and did not replace him. Essentially, the Phillies are running back last season's rotation but are two starters short, with Taijuan Walker and Andrew Painter the leading candidates to snag those rotation spots.

Walker's Phillies tenure has been mostly dreadful, and while Painter has a ton of promise, it's no guarantee that he's MLB-ready. Scherzer is far from the pitcher he once was, but the Phillies only need him to be an upgrade over the virtually non-existent depth they have. Scherzer makes a lot of sense now, but if the Phillies want to see what they have internally first, signing the right-hander by Memorial Day works.

1B Rhys Hoskins

May 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rhys Hoskins (12) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Where Hoskins will sign: Washington Nationals

When Hoskins will sign: Any day

The Washington Nationals are not trying to compete right now, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't try to make any moves. Signing a veteran like Rhys Hoskins could not only give them a first baseman they could really use, but it would give them a clubhouse leader that they lack.

Right now, Luis Garcia Jr., a player with just two big league games of experience at first base, is expected to start at the position while Nasim Nunez slots in at second base. Why not give Hoskins a look at first base, play Garcia at his natural position, and let Nunez continue to develop?

Doing so wouldn't lead to many wins, but again, adding a veteran can help young players, and perhaps Hoskins can play his way into being an intriguing trade target. Not too long ago, Hoskins was a 30-home run hitter with an elite eye. It would not be surprising to see him play well for a couple of months and bring a couple of prospects to D.C. at the trade deadline. He'd come cheap and makes too much sense.

RHP Michael Kopech

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Where Kopech will sign: Arizona Diamondbacks

When Kopech will sign: By Opening Day

There isn't a reliever available with more upside than Michael Kopech, who throws very hard, has great breaking stuff, and does not turn 30 years old until late April. The reason Kopech remains available is likely because of his durability concerns.

Kopech has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career and was limited to just 14 appearances in 2025 as he dealt with arm inflammation and a torn meniscus. While that's obviously concerning, Kopech had a 2.45 ERA in those appearances and he had a 1.54 ERA in 38 appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers since being acquired at the 2024 trade deadline. Kopech has seemingly put it together in a bullpen role.

A team like the Arizona Diamondbacks should be willing to take the risk when it comes to Kopech. They hope to compete in 2026, but with their bullpen as constructed, doing so would be tough. Kopech adds immense upside to the back-end of that bullpen, and would likely be their closer if healthy.

LHP Danny Coulombe

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Where Coulombe will sign: Boston Red Sox

When Coulombe will sign: Any day

Kopech is the most exciting reliever available, but Danny Coulombe might be the most reliable reliever still looking to sign. Coulombe has been a reliable left-handed reliever for the majority of his 11-year big league career, and while he did struggle down the stretch of the 2025 season, his 2.30 season ERA shows how well he pitched overall. The Boston Red Sox sure could use him.

Aroldis Chapman is their closer, but the next-best left-handed reliever on the Red Sox is probably Jovani Moran, who made just two MLB appearances in 2025 and hasn't pitched particularly well in the majors since 2022.

Coulombe can be used in a middle relief role as a weapon against big left-handed boppers like Gunnar Henderson, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Addison Barger and get the job done more often than not. He would not cost much at this point of the offseason and would be a very necessary upgrade to a bullpen in need of more depth.