One offseason mistake each NL East team regrets and how to avoid repeating it

It's safe to say that the 2025 MLB season didn't go as planned for four of the five NL East teams. The Miami Marlins exceeded expectations, but the Philadelphia Phillies were bounced early in the postseason again, the Washington Nationals were a laughingstock, and somehow, both the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves missed the playoffs entirely.

All fans of these NL East teams can do now is look ahead toward the offseason and hope for the best. While there were some strong moves made by teams in this division last winter (Juan Soto is a good player), for the most part, the bad outweighed the good last offseason in retrospect.

With that in mind, and the offseason nearing its beginning, here's a look at the biggest mistake each NL East team made last offseason and how the clubs can avoid repeating them.

There were some great offseason moves made within this division, like the Mets signing Juan Soto and the Phillies trading for Jesus Luzardo, but for the most part, the bad outweighed the good. I'm not going to say that the biggest offseason mistakes made by these NL East teams were the only reason that 2025 didn't go as planned, but they certainly contributed to the struggles they might've had.

NL East offseason mistakes

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Washington Nationals

Biggest offseason mistake: Trading Robert Garcia

A lot went wrong for the Washington Nationals in 2025, as evidenced by their 66-96 record, but their bullpen was arguably their biggest weakness. In fact, Nationals relievers ranked dead last in the majors with a 5.59 ERA and -0.5 fWAR. Yes, their bullpen was worse than the 43-110 Colorado Rockies'. Trading away Robert Garcia for Nathaniel Lowe played a huge role in their struggles.

I thought the trade made some sense for Washington at the time, given the team's need at first base, but Lowe struggled, Garcia thrived, and the rest of the Nationals' bullpen really suffered. Garcia posted a 2.95 ERA in 71 appearances with the Texas Rangers, and with the southpaw not set to hit arbitration until 2027, he figures to play a prominent role in the Rangers' bullpen for years to come.

How to avoid repeating biggest offseason mistake: Don't trade Jose A. Ferrer

After watching this backfire, the Nationals should think long and hard before considering trading Jose A. Ferrer, their best reliever, away this winter. Ferrer's 4.44 ERA from this past season might suggest that he isn't anything special, but his 3.03 FIP indicates that he got quite a bit unlucky.

Ferrer is a 25-year-old left-hander who throws a ton of strikes, keeps the ball on the ground, and sits in the upper 90s with his fastball velocity. He also, like Garcia, does not hit arbitration until 2027. Given their dire need for bullpen help, the Nationals ought to keep Ferrer around, rather than trade him for a short-term fix at another position.

Atlanta Braves

Biggest offseason mistake: Not signing a single reliever to an MLB contract

Signing Jurickson Profar didn't go as the Atlanta Braves had planned, but his strong finish to the year eliminated that signing from being their biggest mistake. Instead, the biggest mistake Alex Anthopoulos made was not signing a single reliever to a MLB contract. I don't necessarily blame Anthopoulos for letting A.J. Minter walk, but not signing a single prominent reliever to take his place never made any sense.

Sure enough, the bullpen was a weakness for the Braves. They ranked 19th in ERA (4.19) and 25th in fWAR (1.3) this past season. Sure, the rotation injuries made it virtually impossible for them to win, but securing victories was a challenge, particularly when Raisel Iglesias was struggling.

How to avoid repeating biggest offseason mistake: Take bullpen additions seriously

This offseason, the Braves must prioritize the bullpen. Iglesias is a free agent, and I don't think it's too far a stretch to say there isn't a single trustworthy high-leverage arm in the bullpen without him. If the Braves want to seriously compete in 2026, they're going to have to change that.

This doesn't necessarily mean the Braves must re-sign Iglesias or pursue a top-of-the-market guy like Edwin Diaz, but they have to take the bullpen seriously this time around. Don't only sign reclamation projects. Sign legitimate relievers who can pitch in high-leverage spots reliably for the Braves in 2026.

Miami Marlins

Biggest offseason mistake: Jesus Luzardo trade

The Miami Marlins made the controversial decision to trade Jesus Luzardo last offseason, coming off a subpar and injury-riddled 2024 campaign. This was a curious choice, given the fact that he's under club control through 2026 and it felt like the Marlins were selling low on him, and sure enough, it backfired.

The Marlins didn't receive a single top-100 prospect for Luzardo, who had an outstanding season for their division rivals, the Phillies. His 3.92 ERA might've been a tad high, but his 2.90 FIP suggested that he got unlucky, and 20 of the 80 earned runs he allowed this season came in two rough outings. There's no excusing rough outings, but that stat goes to show that for the most part, he was outstanding. Had they waited and traded him at the deadline or this offseason, the Marlins almost certainly would've gotten more than they did.

How to avoid repeating biggest offseason mistake: Only trade Sandy Alcantara for the right return

The Marlins find themselves in a similar spot with Sandy Alcantara, their ace, this offseason. Alcantara was once one of the best pitchers in the game, but his first season after Tommy John Surgery left a lot to be desired. He was able to make 31 starts and pitched better in the second half of the year, but overall, he had a 5.36 ERA - a less-than-ideal mark.

Alcantara has been in trade rumors ever since he returned from injury, and it felt like he was going to get dealt at the deadline, but no deal came to fruition. Rumors will almost certainly pick up again in the offseason, but is now the right time to trade him? A deal could make sense if the Marlins get an ace-level return, but the last thing they can afford to do is trade Alcantara, coming off a down year, and then watch him bounce back in another uniform. Since he's under control through the 2027 season, the Marlins do not have to trade him. Holding out for the right return is a must, given those circumstances.

New York Mets

Biggest offseason mistake: Refusing to add an ace

David Stearns was willing to give Juan Soto the richest contract in MLB history this past offseason, but when it comes to pitchers, he's proven to be less inclined to spend much, even with Steve Cohen's money at his disposal. In both of his offseasons with the New York Mets, Stearns has elected to prioritize reclamation projects and finding bargains over getting an established ace to lead the staff. The starting rotation exceeded expectations in 2024, but it was the reason the Mets missed the playoffs in 2025.

The Mets can hope guys like Sean Manaea, David Peterson and Kodai Senga bounce back, and they can hope Nolan McLean is a star in his first full season, but there are a lot of ifs when looking at their 2026 rotation on paper right now. Adding a frontline arm would give the Mets much-needed certainty at the top of their rotation.

How to avoid repeating biggest offseason mistake: Trade for Tarik Skubal

The easiest move for the Mets to make would be to sign a free agent starter, but Stearns is vehemently against spending big money on starters. With that in mind, why not trade for Tarik Skubal? Sure, the Detroit Tigers will have to want to trade him, but if they're willing to part with the best pitcher in the game, the Mets should be all over him.

The Mets' farm system is as good as any, so they can overwhelm the Tigers in a trade offer. The Mets have seemingly unlimited resources, so they can expect to pay Skubal when he hits free agency after the year. They have a glaring need at the top of their rotation. This is the kind of swing teams eager to win a World Series take. If the Tigers allow them to do it, landing Skubal is the kind of move that can result in them winning the World Series for the first time in 40 years.

Philadelphia Phillies

Biggest offseason mistake: Max Kepler gamble

In hopes of solidifying their outfield, the Philadelphia Phillies signed Max Kepler to a cheap one-year deal. Kepler had some good years with the Minnesota Twins but was coming off an underwhelming and injury-riddled 2024 campaign. The Phillies were hoping he'd bounce back in a prove-it deal - he had hit as many as 36 home runs in a season with the Twins - but while he was able to stay healthy, the outfielder was unproductive for most of the year.

He finished much stronger than he started, but he slashed .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI in 127 games. His 83 OPS+ had him 17 points below the league average of 100. Kepler was signed for his bat, so watching him be a below-average hitter was frustrating.

How to avoid repeating biggest offseason mistake: Add an established outfielder

The Phillies need an outfield revamp. Brandon Marsh is fine, but Nick Castellanos' days in Philadelphia appear all but over, and Kepler, after the year he had, should not be brought back. They should be planning on adding at least one, and preferably two, established outfielders.

This means they should not take a one-year gamble on a veteran they hope will bounce back - spend a little more, whether it's in free agency or via trade, to get a reliable outfielder. They don't necessarily have to go all-out for Kyle Tucker, but a guy like Cody Bellinger would go a long way. Even if the Phillies re-sign Kyle Schwarber, they need more length in their lineup behind Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper. That upgrade coming in the outfield in Kepler's spot makes the most sense.