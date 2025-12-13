One trade every NL Central team should make after the Winter Meetings

You'd be hard-pressed to find a division that's been quieter so far this offseason than the NL Central, and that continued at the Winter Meetings. The only somewhat major move to come from this division was the Pittsburgh Pirates' signing of Gregory Soto, a left-handed reliever, to a one-year deal. Seriously, that's it.

There's a lot of offseason left, but with many of the top free agents already off the board, the NL Central might have to do most of its damage on the trade market. With that in mind, here's a look at one player each team should be set on acquiring.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Trade target: Ketel Marte

Colorado Rockies v. Arizona Diamondbacks | Julia Jacome/GettyImages

The Pittsburgh Pirates have talked a big game, but their actions haven't exactly backed up their words. Soto is a decent reliever, and there's a chance recently acquired prospect Jhostynxon Garcia will help bolster their lineup, but the Pirates need to do a lot more this winter than add a rookie to a run-starved lineup. Signing Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso would've been nice, but honestly, a Ketel Marte trade might make even more sense.

It's going to be costly, as the Pirates would undoubtedly have to part with a high-end pitching prospect like Bubba Chandler or Hunter Barco along with other pieces to get a deal done, but Marte is the kind of superstar who can really elevate this lineup. He's received MVP votes in each of the last two seasons and was a finalist for the award in 2024.

Marte is making a shade under $20 million on average over the next five seasons and has an $11.5 million player option in 2031. He isn't making nothing, but for a Pirates team that says they're ready to spend this winter, that contract is more than reasonable for the best second baseman in the game. This is the kind of move you make if you're serious about competing for a playoff spot in 2026.

St. Louis Cardinals

Trade target: Ryan Sloan

MiLB: JUN 11 International League - Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Sonny Gray has already been traded, and there's every reason to believe that several other members of the St. Louis Cardinals will go this winter too. Brendan Donovan, the team's best player, is among the group who can conceivably get dealt this offseason as St. Louis enters a rebuild under Chaim Bloom. The reason for this is simply that his value is so high, as a do-everything player with two years of team control remaining. Much of the league will be interested, but Ryan Sloan is the kind of prospect the Cardinals should be targeting.

Is this a reach? Perhaps. Sloan is one of the Seattle Mariners' top prospects and the No. 44 prospect on MLB Pipeline's latest top 100 list. And if I'm being honest, Sloan might even be a bit underrated. With that being said, the Mariners are stacked with pitching, Sloan is still a ways away from making his MLB debut and the team is in win-now mode. Donovan makes them much better now.

Not only is Donovan coming off his first All-Star selection, but the 28-year-old is as versatile a player as there is. He's played every position other than pitcher, catcher and center field, and is steady just about everywhere you put him. He can be the Mariners' solution at second base, third base or even a corner outfield spot, depending on what else they do, all with reliably above-average offense and good on-base skills.

Perhaps only two years of Donovan won't be enough to get a pitching prospect as talented as Sloan, but the Cardinals have other pieces they can add to a deal to sweeten the pot. Acquiring Sloan would give St. Louis a pitcher with ace upside to dream about for the future, which would be so exciting.

Cincinnati Reds

Trade target: Byron Buxton

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins | Brace Hemmelgarn/GettyImages

The Cincinnati Reds failed in their attempt to sign Schwarber, and it's anyone's best guess how they pivot. Odds are, they'll refuse to spend the money they offered Schwarber and enter 2026 with an underwhelming lineup, but if they're serious about winning, they'd call the Minnesota Twins and try their hardest to acquire Byron Buxton.

Sure, it's fair to wonder whether the Twins would trade Buxton, or if Buxton, a player with a full no-trade clause, would accept a deal to come to Cincinnati, and I understand the durability concerns as well. But when healthy, Buxton is nothing short of a superstar: He can steal you 30+ bases, hit you 35+ home runs and play elite defense in center field. He's also under contract for three more years on team-friendly money.

The Reds have the pitching to win, but really need a star hitter to surround the likes of Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer. There isn't a hitter available, other than Kyle Tucker (who the Reds will not be signing), with more upside than Buxton, and Cincy has more than enough to offer to get a deal done.

Chicago Cubs

Trade target: Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians | Diamond Images/GettyImages

The Chicago Cubs have a fairly well-rounded roster, but are still missing an ace they'd conceivably trust as a Game 1 starter in the postseason. Even when Justin Steele is healthy, is he really that guy? Meh. And with Steele hurt, is Matthew Boyd a guy you rely on in that spot? I'd say no. Joe Ryan, though, is that guy, and is a pitcher the Cubs would do well pursue.

Again, I have no idea if the Twins will actually be willing to trade him. Rumors suggest no, but an offer that's too good to pass on would likely change that reality. The Cubs have the ammo to get a deal done, and should be hyper-aggressive.

Letting Kyle Tucker walk is only an acceptable outcome if the Cubs add a star talent to their roster, preferably in the rotation. Ryan, a pitcher with two years of cheap club control, would fill that void while also saving the Cubs money to make another big addition.

Milwaukee Brewers

Trade target: Brandon Lowe

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

The Milwaukee Brewers were dominant in the regular season, winning 97 games and ranking third in runs scored, but their offense dried up in the postseason. They scored more than three runs just twice in nine playoff games, and managed a total of four runs in four NLCS games. A big reason they struggled to score runs, particularly in the NLCS, was that they just didn't hit for enough power: The Brewers hit one home run in four NLCS games. It's hard to string hits together against elite pitching, so home runs are vital in October.

Brandon Lowe would change things. He might not be the first or second name you think of when the topic of sluggers comes up, but he hit 31 home runs this past season and has hit 21+ home runs in each of the last three years. Durability is a bit of a concern, and Lowe might not be a good defender, but the Brewers can slot him at first base and could really use his bat.

Lowe's $11.5 million contract might be a touch rich for the small-market Brewers, but he's on an expiring deal, so they should be able to make it work. Adding a big power bat like Lowe could be the difference between another early postseason exit and a run to remember, and his expiring contract status makes it unlikely that the Brewers would have to part with too much to land him.