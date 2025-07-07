Orioles owe Jackson Holliday an apology after harsh reality exposes Mike Elias

The Baltimore Orioles might be MLB's most disappointing team thus far. They've played better lately, but even after sweeping the Atlanta Braves, their record is 40-49, good for last place in the AL East and on the outside looking in when looking at the Wild Card race. Sure, they aren't fully out of it yet, but it's undoubtedly been a bad year for Baltimore. Their lack of All-Star Game representation highlights just that.

Ryan O'Hearn is Baltimore's only All-Star. Perhaps they can get another player in as a replacement, but as of now, their only All-Star is their DH, who could be dealt within the matter of weeks, and likely wouldn't be starting in the game if Rafael Devers weren't traded.

The team's lack of representation highlights just how subpar this team has performed. Injuries have hurt, but they can't be Mike Elias's only excuse.

Injuries aren't only reason Orioles are in rough spot

It's hard to blame fans for thinking injuries have been the sole reason for the team's downfall. Their pitching has been decimated, and several of their key position players have missed time as well. With that being said, though, players they expected to perform a lot this season have underperformed when on the field.

Gunnar Henderson's OPS has dipped 115 points from last season's mark. Adley Rutschman has appeared in over 75 percent of Baltimore's games and has only taken a step back following what was already a down year in 2024. Cedric Mullins has been one of the worst regulars in the sport following his red-hot April. Guys like Tyler O'Neill and Ryan Mountcastle have been rather useless when healthy. Even young players like Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo have not shown they can stick at the MLB level.

On the pitching side, things aren't much better. Injuries to Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez have obviously been detrimental, but Mike Elias felt as if this team had enough pitching to, at least, tread water. On the pitching front, Zach Eflin's ERA is a shade below 6.00. Charlie Morton has a 5.47 ERA even with his recent hot stretch. Even Tomoyuki Sugano, their best starter for much of the year, has taken a step back lately.

Injuries haven't helped, obviously, but even when healthy, players the Orioles expected to produce have not done so. That's on GM Mike Elias entirely.

Mike Elias continues to show he's lost as GM

As if the roster isn't built poorly enough right now, it's being reported that Rutschman, a player once seen as the face of the rebuild, is a player that the Orioles might be willing to part with. Whether he gets dealt or not by the July 31 deadline remains to be seen, but the fact that he might even be available for the taking is an indictment of Elias.

While his replacement, Samuel Basallo, would be a player worth getting excited about, Rutschman potentially being available shows that he's regressed to the point where Elias isn't sold that he should be with the team long-term. Yes, the player drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, who was, not too long ago, universally considered the best catcher in the game, might not be a long-term fit in Baltimore. Well, if that's the case, why should the Orioles trust Elias if he doesn't trust the center of his rebuild?

Elias has done a nice job stacking young talent in Baltimore, but the O's have only taken steps back in recent memory. It continues to look more like a change at the GM spot is needed.

Jackson Holliday is one of few Orioles living up to his end of the bargain

Outside of Jackson Holliday, who has taken obvious strides in his first full MLB season, and O'Hearn, who on this Orioles team has exceeded expectations? Ramon Laureano? Bryan Baker? It simply hasn't been good enough.

Holliday's 104 WRC+ has him tied for sixth among 17 qualified primary second basemen. He has been an above-average hitter, which is particularly impressive for a second baseman. He still has room to grow, but considering how much he struggled as a rookie, Holliday has been a bright spot. He's one of the few players who can say that on this Orioles team.

Elias hasn't done a good enough job. Hopefully, that will change, as Holliday continues to take steps in the right direction.