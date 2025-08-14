Owen Caissie's debut just exposed the Cubs truth about PCA

The Chicago Cubs were able to win on Wednesday, but they scored just four runs in the victory. They've scored four runs or fewer eight times in their 11 games since the trade deadline, and have struggled offensively for about a month now. With the Cubs in dire need of a spark, the team not only recalled top prospect Owen Caissie, but opted to bench both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, two struggling hitters.

Cubs 8/14



Busch 1B

Happ LF

Tucker RF

Kelly C

Caissie DH

Hoerner 2B

Castro CF

Swanson SS

Shaw 3B



Boyd SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 14, 2025

Not only is Caissie starting in his MLB debut, but he's batting fifth. Craig Counsell is displaying a ton of confidence in the rookie, and for good reason.

This is an opportunity for the Cubs to not only give Caissie, a deserving prospect, a hard look at the MLB level, but also give Counsell the opportunity to give Crow-Armstrong a much-needed rest in a pinch, as he is on Thursday.

Cubs must give Pete Crow-Armstrong chance to reset

If the season ended at the All-Star break, Crow-Armstrong probably would've won the NL MVP award. Not only was he providing his usual Gold Glove-caliber defense and blazing speed on the base paths, but he was hitting far better than he ever had, particularly in the power department. Since the break, though, Crow-Armstrong is struggling as much as he ever has. The 23-year-old is slashing .205/.239/.398 with two home runs and 7 RBI in 22 games since the break, and he's gone 3-for-41 (.073 batting average) with 15 strikeouts and only one extra-base hit (a double) in 11 games in August.

Crow-Armstrong had started all but two of the team's games since the break, and he appeared in one of those games off the bench. The Cubs took several months to give him a rest in the first half, and had him begin the second half playing just about every single day.

This isn't to say Crow-Armstrong shouldn't take on any blame for his struggles at the plate, but playing every single day in a position as grueling as center field can be incredibly taxing, especially for a player like Crow-Armstrong who has never appeared in more than 123 games in a professional season (he's already only six games away from tying that mark this season) and who uses his legs a ton.

There are concerns regarding his approach that must be addressed, but there's reason to believe that if Counsell can find a way to give him a breather here and there, the Cubs would be able to get more out of him down the stretch and into October offensively. Having Crow-Armstrong perform at an MVP-caliber level would obviously drastically boost their World Series odds.

While it's certainly eye-opening that Counsell benched him against a right-handed pitcher in Caissie's debut, it's important to note that Caissie's arrival undoubtedly impacts a guy like Suzuki, who is also on the bench on Thursday, more than PCA.

Owen Caissie's arrival impacts Seiya Suzuki far more than PCA

