Pete Crow-Armstrong has to grow up in the middle of a Cubs pennant chase

If Pete Crow-Armstrong can't handle a little heckling from a rival fanbase, he's in for a long season. PCA is among the most talented five-tool players in the sport. Often times, he can let his bat or play in the field do the talking for him, but that wasn't the case on Sunday afternoon against the rival White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Crow-Armstrong went just 2-for-11 in the series and in the midst of another patented slump. As great as PCA is at his best, his up-and-down nature makes him prone to brutal stretches. One need not look any further than last season, when Crow-Armstrong's production teetered from that of an NL MVP frontrunner to a player on the verge of a complete and total breakdown. That's what makes his interaction with White Sox fans on Sunday all the more disappointing. If one woman in the outfield can get to him, just imagine a heated postseason series at Dodger Stadium this October.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has beef with Chicago White Sox fans

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox | Michael Hirschuber/GettyImages

Video emerged on Sunday night of Crow-Armstrong getting into a verbal altercation with a White Sox fan, aiming all sorts of insults her way. While it's fair game for players to clap back at fans when the situation calls for it, I'd argue this...was not one of those times. And even had it been, the insult Crow-Armstrong shouted back at said White Sox fan was in poor taste.

Out of respect to all parties involved, I won't embed the tweet in this article. Essentially, White Sox fans in the outfield bar were yelling at PCA as he approached the fence. The 2025 NL All-Star yelled back at one woman, telling her to "suck my f***in d*** you b**ch." You get the picture.

This is a bad look for a few reasons. First, that language is uncalled for in any environment. I really don't care what that woman yelled at Crow-Armstrong. Even in the heat of the moment, aiming those expletives at a fan, especially as MLB tries to grow the game, is counterproductive. It also doesn't help that PCA didn't apologize postgame when asked by reporters. Heck, he didn't even have to address it in the first place.

"Some lady decided to start talking sh** and I felt the need to say it back," Crow-Armstrong said.

Alrighty, then!

Craig Counsell should pull Pete Crow-Armstrong aside

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Crow-Armstrong is 24 years old. While he's due to make some mistakes along the way, one would hope those come behind closed doors in the locker room rather than in a way that directly harms the on-field product. Again, this is not to defend the actions of some fans — even those in attendance on Sunday who were egging PCA on — but as the face of the Cubs franchise, Crow-Armstrong ought to know better.

Still, mistakes do happen. Crow-Armstrong can learn from his assuming Craig Counsell pulls him aside to discuss what took place on Sunday. When the games mean more come September and October, I can assure Crow-Armstrong that the insults aimed at him will only get harsher. Somewhere deep down, he knows this. This also isn't the first time Crow-Armstrong has entered a war of words with an opposing fanbase. Here's what he said about Dodgers fans back in February.

‘‘I love Chicago more and more. It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. ... They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They are paying attention. They care," Crow-Armstrong told Chicago Magazine.

PCA tried to walk back his comments some earlier this season when the Cubs traveled to LA, claiming he was merely poking fun rather than going after what he called die-hard Dodgers fans. Nonetheless, all Dodgers fans took it personally, booing PCA harshly each and every time he came to the plate.

What's most concerning about Crow-Armstrong isn't that he's willing to clap back at the fans. In a sense, that's good for the game. It's that his out-of-control, lashing out on Sunday proved he let White Sox fans get to him. If that happens in October, the Cubs can all but kiss their World Series chances goodbye.

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