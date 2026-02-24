In defense of Dodgers fans: PCA and Cubs need to look in the mirror

There's something about Wrigley Field that brings out the best – and most smug – of all baseball enthusiasts. Wrigley is one of the crown jewels of MLB stadiums, paired with the likes of Fenway Park in Boston. It is 112 years old (built in 1914), and has an entire village built around it. However, just because Cubs fans call Wrigley home does not make them the best fanbase in baseball. And it doesn't give Pete Crow-Armstrong the right to call out supposed fair-weather supporters in Los Angeles.

What did Pete Crow-Armstrong say about Dodgers fans?

Crow-Armstrong's interview with Chicago Magazine is worth a read, as he discussed his future with the Cubs and a possible contract extension. Despite all of that, his most alarming quote came when addressing the Dodgers and their fanbase. PCA did not have to throw shade at Los Angeles, as he was asked about playing at Wrigley Field. It didn't stop him.

“I love Chicago more and more,” Crow-Armstrong said “It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a s--t. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They are paying attention. They care.”

Crow-Armstrong is from Los Angeles, so this is a shot across the bow. Any hope of PCA one day signing with the Dodgers is seemingly lost, though he doesn't become a free agent until after the 2031 season.

PCA is also spoiled. He plays for one of the oldest franchises in the sport, in front of a stadium that is consistently packed full of fans – many of whom are seeing it for the first time. But that doesn't make Cubs fans, or even the Wrigley Field atmosphere, any better than Chavez Ravine. The numbers back me up on this one.

Team Average attendance Dodgers 49,536 Padres 42,434 Yankees 42,408 Phillies 41,672 Mets 39,775 Cubs 37,259

Does attendance tell the whole story at Dodger Stadium?

Attendance doesn't always tell the entire story of how successful an organization is at attracting its own fanbase. What it does tell you is just how good a franchise is, as well as its home environment. The teams listed above, along with the rest in the top-10, should be raking in revenue hand over fist.

However, what makes Dodger Stadium unique is the commitment it takes to even get to the stadium and spend a night watching Dodgers baseball. It often takes fans over 1.5 hours to get home on the highway alone. Dodger Stadium, while not over 100 years old, was built in the 1960's when the franchise moves from Brooklyn out west. Sure, the Dodgers spend more than any other team in MLB, that does not delegitimize their importance in baseball history.

The Dodgers have a 12,000 average fan advantage over the Cubs. Chicago has the more historic stadium, and a worse on-field product (though the Cubs did make the playoffs last season). No one can compete with a World Series champion. Thus, a natural conclusion to come to is that most fans at Wrigley are hardcore Cubs supporters, while many more are there to step foot in one of baseball's cathedrals. I know this because I've done it, and talked to many others who've experienced the same. Wrigley Field is on everyone's sports bucket list, and not because we're Cubs fans.

Don't let jealousy cloud vision about Dodgers fans

The Dodgers spend more than any other organization in MLB. As a result, they've become the most-hated team in baseball, and thus their fans are treated the same way. The Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series, and much like the Yankees before them, LA fans are labeled frontrunners. It's not fair, nor is it true.

The Dodgers are run better than any franchise in MLB. Even if they didn't spend $400 million+ on player payroll (a big if, but stick with me), they'd still have to best front office and international scouting department in the game. Andrew Friedman is the best front office executive in MLB. They have the best scouts, the best coaching staff and the best grounds crew. Do you get the picture now?

No fanbase is responsible for its ownership and front office. It is not the fault of Dodgers fans that Mark Walter doesn't give a damn about the luxury tax. With a 12,000 average edge in attendance over Wrigley Field in 2025, odds are Dodger Stadium would be packed either way.

Cubs fans ought to have a look in the mirror, much like Kyle Tucker did. If you can't beat 'em...