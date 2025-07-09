Pirates' attempt to placate Paul Skenes just shows how unserious they are

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue apace as the most disappointing team in MLB. There are worse teams. There were teams falling short of much higher expectations. But even if we knew this was how the Pirates season was going to unfold, that does not make it any less frustrating. The Pirates continue to prioritize profits over winning at the highest levels of the organization, which naturally impacts the product on the field.

That all leads to the latest Paul Skenes development. If there's any sort of positive to glean from this Pirates season, it is Skenes' otherworldly dominance. That rookie campaign was not a flash in the pan. Skenes has what it takes to become an all-time great on the mound. And Pittsburgh would love for him to accomplish as much as possible in a Pirates uniform.

But despite Skenes' excellence, the Pirates can't even win the games he starts. Skenes is 4-7 with a 1.94 ERA, which sounds impossible. Pittsburgh's bullpen isn't that bad — David Bednar and Dennis Santana are hot commodities at the trade deadline for a reason. The Pirates just can't score runs to support Skenes.

It is that futility which allows Pittsburgh to adjust Skenes' pitching calendar for the express purpose of making sure he is rested and available for the MLB All-Star Game next Tuesday, as GM Ben Cherington admitted on 93.7 The Fan.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington on @937thefan says the Pirates altered Paul Skenes pitching calendar to allow him to pitch in next week’s All-Star game. Which explains why he was pulled after 78 pitches Sunday. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 8, 2025

Pirates make extra sure Paul Skenes can start in All-Star Game

There is a sad truth to this. The Pirates moved Skenes' schedule around so that he can pitch in the All-Star Game, because Skenes wants to pitch in the All-Star Game. That's fair. It's a big stage and Skenes deserves his moment in the sun. But it's easy to think that Skenes might not be so bullish on pitching in the Midsummer Classic if the Pirates were playing anything close to meaningful games on either side of the break. He's happy to get yanked early because there's no reason for him to pitch more than six innings deep if the offense won't score.

Max Fried is the probable starter for Aaron Boone and the American League squad, but there is uncertainty because he's slated to pitch on Saturday — mere days before the event. No pitcher goes deeper than an inning or two in the All-Star Game, but most teams are overly precautious with their aces. Detroit's AJ Hinch told reporters that Tarik Skubal probably would not pitch in the game unless he gets the start.

That is how real teams operate. Detroit massaged Skubal's schedule a bit too, so the Pirates aren't alone here, but they didn't pull him early to do it. The optics of Skenes caring so much about this moment are impossible to ignore when he is often vocally displeased by the lack of results in Pittsburgh. Skenes deserves much better than what the Pirates can give him. But for now, he will look to get in a few licks on national TV and remind folks that he is, in fact, the best pitcher in baseball — even if his team can't do anything to capitalize on his immense talent.

Pirates fans will get the joy of watching their young franchise cornerstone throwing daggers in the All-Star Game again, but frankly, Pittsburgh yearns most for a competitive team. Those fans would trade a Skenes All-Star start for a postseason appearance without second thoughts.