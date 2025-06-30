Ranking 3 rumored Cubs trade targets who aren't Ke'Bryan Hayes

No MLB contender is more involved in trade rumors right now than the Chicago Cubs. Jed Hoyer finally made his big splash last winter, trading for an MVP candidate in Kyle Tucker. Paired with Pete Crow-Armstrong's emergence, Tucker has elevated the Cubs to new heights. With that comes an increased urgency to win, as his contract expires at season's end.

We know the Cubs want to upgrade the pitching staff, but it seems like Hoyer may also be looking to improve the lineup. Chicago was recently connected to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, whose affordable contract and excellent defense give him real value. But he's straight up worse than Cubs rookie Matt Shaw, so we should take those rumors with a grain of salt.

"I don't know why the Cubs would wanna downgrade at third base."@Wells15Kevin on the Ke'Bryan Hayes trade rumor linked to the Cubs that surfaced this weekend pic.twitter.com/lEMA1HBKBE — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) June 30, 2025

Instead, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic points to three Cubs targets worth actually monitoring ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, which will be here before we know it. Let's rank 'em from third to first, with a focus on which players best raise the ceiling of a Cubs team with World Series aspirations.

3. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon has been one of the few relative bright spots for the 19-win Colorado Rockies. Their pace has picked up ever so slightly in recent weeks, but Colorado remains historically bad. That whole team is effectively on the trade block. McMahon, due $16 million in 2026 and 2027, would give Chicago a third base upgrade with 2.5 years of club control.

McMahon has spent his entire nine-year career with the Rockies to date. His numbers are in a mild funk this season, batting .220 with a .716 OPS and 12 home runs, but he's still lapping Matt Shaw and Justin Turner in terms of overall production. The 30-year-old also has experience at second and first base, so Chicago can move him around the infield as needed and get creative with timeshares.

The statistical profile with McMahon is a tale of two extremes. He strikes out a lot — in the fourth percentile — but he also draws a ton of walks and hits the baseball extremely hard, with an average exit velocity in the 97th percentile. McMahon is a low-floor, high-ceiling type of player night to night. He's a mixed bag, but he can definitely help stabilize Chicago's infield a bit.

2. Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels

Taylor Ward has primarily spent his time in left field for the Los Angeles Angels this season, but he has experience at third base. He can handle the hot corner for Chicago and switch into the outfield in a pinch. Optionality is always a valuable player trait.

What really makes Ward stand out, however, is his career-best power. He's already at 20 home runs with a .768 OPS this season. Ward now has 20-plus home runs in three of his last four campaigns and he's on track to blow his career high of 25 out of the water. With a barrel rate in the 85th percentile, Ward has been making solid contact all season. He sees pitches well and generally doesn't get caught up swinging outside the zone. This would be a great addition for Chicago.

Ward is more or less average on defense, but with Chicago's depth of high-quality infielders — not to mention Shaw's struggles in the field as a rookie — there's not much to worry about here. Ward may need to adjust to a more consistent diet of third base reps, as he's not kicking Tucker, PCA or Ian Happ out of the outfield, but his slugging turns the Cubs offense up a notch. He's also arbitration-eligible through next season, giving Chicago an extended (and affordable) window.

1. Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks

In the final year of his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Eugenio Suárez does not offer the same long-term equity as McMahon or Ward. But darn it, he's the best hitter of the bunch and the most definitive upgrade over Chicago's current situation at third base. PCA and Tucker have already infused the Cubs offense with more pop. Suárez takes it up a notch in the cleanup hole.

Suárez sits at .257 with a .889 OPS and 25 home runs this season. He's at 68 RBI, more than both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong. With a barrel rate in the 89th percentile and a hard-hit rate in the 87th percentile, the numbers bear out Suárez's profound impact. He strikes out a lot, he doesn't draw many walks and he's a subpar defender. But he's also just a special hitter who can change games with a single swing at a moment's notice.

His 2.6 WAR is far and away the best number among the three trade targets floated by The Athletic. Suárez, at 33, might only be a rental, and Chicago does need to consider the long-term implications of a trade. With Tucker's free agency on the horizon, the Cubs will have their hands full trying to re-sign an MVP candidate, which could push Suárez out the door. However, if the focus is on maximizing this short window, with Tucker locked on the roster through season's end, Suárez is the best bet.