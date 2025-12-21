Ranking Luis Robert Jr. trade suitors after White Sox hit the gas on their rebuild

The Chicago White Sox finally jumped into the deep end of the 2025-26 offseason, just not in the way anyone expected: The team agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal with Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami just over 24 hours before his posting window was set to expire on Monday evening. It's a perfect gamble for a rebuilding team, which can cash in on his prodigious upside if he proves he can hit MLB pitching but won't be too hurt if he busts.

Now, maybe Chicago can ride this momentum into the deal we've been waiting for since 2024 or so: a trade involving mercurial center fielder Luis Robert Jr. A Robert deal appeared to be gathering steam even before the Murakami signing, and even more so now, with USA Today's Bob Nightengale calling out the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds in particular as potential suitors.

Next up for the Chicago White Sox after the Munetaka Murakami signing:

They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2025

Why now has to be the time for White Sox to finally trade Luis Robert Jr.

The Murakami signing doesn't have much to do with Robert on its face; it's a short-term deal, after all, and it's not like they're competing for the same spot in the lineup. But it does signal that, after a 2025 season in which multiple key young players showed encouraging signs, Chicago is entering a new era — and it's time to cash Robert in once and for all.

The center fielder has one more guaranteed year left on his contract, due $20 million in 2026. He also carries a club option for the same amount in 2027. That's a nice option for teams to have, but it means that now is the time to move on a Robert trade: Pull the trigger this winter, and you give interested teams a full year to evaluate him before having to make the decision on his option at the start of next offseason.

Wait until next year's deadline, and any team thinking about acquiring him is looking at either 1) a rental or 2) an enigma, neither of which is likely to fetch the maximum return. Sure, maybe Robert puts together an awesome three months to start 2026, but we've been playing that waiting game for years now. It's time to get what you can and move forward with the foundation of your next competitive team, and there should still be plenty of interested suitors.

Most likely Luis Robert Jr. trade suitors after early offseason moves

New York Mets

Shipping Brandon Nimmo to Texas created so much attention around the opening in left field that it's easy to forget that the Mets have needed a legitimate starting center fielder for over a year now. Top prospect Carson Benge looks like a star in the making sooner rather than later, but he could play either spot, giving David Stearns some flexibility as he looks for outfield upgrades.

Sure, he could always just throw Steve Cohen's money at Kyle Tucker. If that's off the table, though, why not Robert? There really isn't anyone else available (aside from Tucker) with his upside, and his excellent defense in center would allow Benge to shine in a corner and give New York quality gloves alongside Juan Soto. Plus, the Mets have exactly the pitching depth that Chicago reportedly covets.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincy was reportedly interested in Robert last winter, so it's no surprise they're sniffing around again. The Reds need to find more offense if they want to become a serious contender in the NL, and if ownership isn't going to spend real money on anyone not named Kyle Schwarber, the trade market will have to suffice.

With an overstuffed rotation already, finding pitching to entice the White Sox shouldn't be too hard. And Robert would be a major upgrade over TJ Friedl in center, both offensively (where he'd be a major bounce-back candidate in the Great American Small Park) and defensively. It would make this lineup very right-handed, but when you're in Cincy's position, you just need to acquire whatever talent you can.

New York Yankees

The Yankees haven't garnered a ton of buzz for Robert as of yet, and it's entirely possible Brian Cashman simply re-signs Cody Bellinger and takes Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones into next year as options in center.

But hear me out: Why not Robert? He's a much better center fielder than anyone New York currently has under contract, and he crushes lefty pitching — a must for a Yankees team that struggled in that department in 2025. With arms like Elmer Rodriguez, Ben Hess, Bryce Cunningham, Carlos Lagrange and more at the top of the farm system, New York would be well-positioned to get a deal done, and it could allow them to forgo Bellinger entirely and either make a run at Tucker or someone like Tatsuya Imai.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The two-time defending world champs don't "need" anything, but the Dodgers are a bit thin in the outfield, with not much in the way of everyday players behind Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez. They also have loads of pitching depth; Tyler Glasnow has recently been floated in trade rumors, and there are also names like Emmet Sheehan and Andy Wrobleski who could find themselves on the block.

If L.A. isn't interested in going long-term with Tucker, Robert could make some sense, shifting Pages to right with Tommy Edman at second base and Hyeseong Kim potentially getting some starts against right-handers.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants are an outfielder short right now, with very little reliable depth behind Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos. That needs to change if this team wants to finally get back to the postseason in year two of Buster Posey's reign, and while a miracle run at Tucker can't be ruled out entirely, history suggests it's not in the cards.

A Robert trade (surrounding someone like Landon Roupp or Carson Whisenhunt, maybe?) would shift Lee to right and give San Francisco and perfectly solid starting trio. He'd excel defensively in the spacious confines of Oracle Park, and the offensive question marks don't loom quite as large for a team currently staring at replacement-level options in his stead.

Pittsburgh Pirates

You want pitching? The Pirates have it in spades, even after dipping into it a bit to land Brandon Lowe and more from the Rays earlier this week. What Pittsburgh still needs, even with Lowe on board, is offense, and particularly in the outfield.

Oneil Cruz is an athletic freak in center field, but he's also prone to the occasional back-breaking mistake. Robert would raise the ceiling of this lineup considerably, and maybe take a little pressure off of Cruz's shoulders by giving him a running mate and sliding him over to left. Again, if you're not willing to spend, you need to get creative, and a Robert trade would certainly qualify.