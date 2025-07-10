Ranking the Braves' current and former players in the All-Star Game

Despite a disappointing season that has them on pace for their first losing record in nearly a decade, the Atlanta Braves will be well-represented at the 2025 All-Star Game.

Thankfully, they won’t need to travel far. Three current Braves players — right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., starting pitcher Chris Sale and first baseman Matt Olson — earned All-Star selections and will wear their home uniforms at their home ballpark. Acuña will start for the National League for the fifth time in eight seasons, though this is the first time he’ll play an All-Star Game at Truist Park.

Additionally, two former Braves — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried — return to Atlanta and hope to help the National League win for only the second time since 2013.

Let’s rank these five Braves, both current and former, ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game. We felt the best criteria, as well as the fairest, was only to use their numbers from this season. So while Freeman and Sale are likely headed for the Hall of Fame, that doesn’t necessarily mean they earned the top two spots on this list.

And, speaking of Freeman …

5. Freddie Freeman,1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman is arguably the best player on this list in terms of career accomplishments and is easily the most successful hitter. However, the 10-time All-Star is on track for his lowest bWAR since 2015, and he’s only managed 10 homers in 81 games.

The 35-year-old Freeman made five All-Star Games in his 12 seasons with the Braves and easily ranks among the greatest players in franchise history. With that said, there’s not really an argument to list him any higher here.

4. Chris Sale, SP, Atlanta Braves

Despite the San Diego Padres’ Robert Suarez replacing him on the roster, we’re still including Sale. Don’t look too much into Sale’s 5-4 record, especially considering that the Braves have scored two or fewer runs in five of his 15 starts. The nine-time All-Star was as good as ever before going down with injury late last month, owning a 2.52 ERA and a 114-26 K-BB ratio in 89.1 innings this year.

Pure FILTH from Chris Sale 😱 pic.twitter.com/YNkPolRfZG — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2025

Sale likely won’t win his second straight Cy Young, especially not with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes consistently mowing down hitters. The question becomes how much longer Sale, who has an $18 million team option for 2026, remains in Atlanta.

3. Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves

It’s been business as usual for Olson, who has already matched last year’s 3.8 bWAR in 91 games. Olson is batting .270 with 17 homers, 58 RBI and an .857 OPS, and he remains a bright spot on a frustrating Braves team.

The Braves are bad enough as it is. Just imagine how ugly things would be without Olson’s presence in the lineup.

2. Max Fried, SP, New York Yankees

Fried has been worth every penny for the struggling Yankees, owning a 2.27 ERA and a league-high 11 wins at publication. The three-time All-Star has handled his move to the American League with aplomb, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 15 of 19 starts.

Tuesday’s All-Star Game is an early chance for Fried, who spent seven years with the Braves, to refamiliarize himself with Atlanta. The Braves host the Yankees in a three-game set immediately after the All-Star Break.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his second HR of the night! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EgOt7TOX1Y — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2025

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

Acuña might have the second-worst bWAR (2.1) among these five players, but he’s done that over 41 games. What else has Acuña done, you ask? How about 11 homers and a 1.055 OPS, reclaiming his place as one of the sport’s best players after last year’s knee injury.

Acuña’s late start likely puts him out of the NL MVP chase, but we expect a top-10 finish. In fact, at his current rate, would anyone truly be surprised if he manages to finish within the top five?