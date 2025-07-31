Red Sox bracing for an awkward backup plan after whiffing on Eugenio Suarez

The Boston Red Sox were one of several teams who were interested in landing former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez. However, that ship has sailed, with the Seattle Mariners pulling off a late-night stunner to reunite with their former third baseman. Suarez is on pace for 45-plus home run power on the final year of his contract. The Diamondbacks asking price was three top-20 prospects, including one in the top-10.

The Red Sox, like most contenders around baseball, could have made this trade. The Diamondbacks asking price was relatively reasonable given Suarez was an All-Star and one of the best power hitters in baseball this season. He's no slouch.

Red Sox backup plan after missing on Eugenio Suarez

For Boston, there is one obvious place to turn, and it is to a division rival. Given the recent injury suffered by Triston Casas – the Red Sox aren't confident he'll be back by Opening Day 2026 – Yandy Diaz makes the most sense for Craig Breslow if he is to make a deal for a rival first baseman. ESPN's Buster Olney even listed Diaz as a perfect fit for the Sox, and he makes a good point.

"The Rays' struggles over the last month have really surprised other teams -- and the Rays' staffers, too -- and now Tampa Bay could shift to become sellers. Yandy Diaz would be an absolutely perfect fit for the Red Sox. He's making $10 million this year (the Red Sox would be on the hook for about a third of that), and he has a very attractive $12 million option for 2026," Olney wrote.

Red Sox run a risk trading with the Rays

Diaz has been hot of late, which should only increase his trade value. He's also a former All-Star, batting champion and has won a silver slugger. As Olney mentioned, Diaz is signed through 2026, so he can be an asset for the Red Sox next season should they choose.

Dealing with the Rays can be risky for the Red Sox for several reasons. First, they are a division rival, meaning the asking price could be higher for a team like Boston than, say, the Houston Astros. Second, the Rays tend to make the most of these moments, retooling on the fly and far faster than their small-market competition. They have an elite player development staff that can turn failed prospects into MLB-ready talent in a short turnaround time.

Boston must be careful, but if they want Diaz, it'll cost them.