Red Sox need to let Joe Ryan dream die if latest trade rumors are true

The Boston Red Sox seemed destined to be sellers at the trade deadline. However, they have turned things around due to an impressive 10-game winning streak entering the All-Star break. Now, the Red Sox are seemingly going to buy at the deadline to bring in players to help with their postseason push.

An obvious area of need for the Red Sox is in the starting rotation. Even though Garrett Crochet has thrived since joining them via trade, the free agent signing of Walker Buehler hasn't panned out. One name that has continuously been linked to the Red Sox is Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who would be the best available at his position at the July 31 deadline. The thing is, it doesn't appear the Twins plan on selling.

The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) noted that the Twins and fellow AL Central rivals, the Cleveland Guardians, aren't obvious sellers because they aren't that far out of the Wild Card picture. Not only that, but Rosenthal notes that the Guardians are always "extremely disciplined" at the trade deadline, and that Twins chief of baseball operations Derek Falvey came from the Guardians.

"The other element is that the Guardians are extremely disciplined in trade talks, often frustrating potential partners," said Rosenthal. "And where did Twins chief of baseball operations Derek Falvey begin his front-office career? Cleveland."

Red Sox fans need to give up on the Joe Ryan trade deadline dream

In the Red Sox and the fanbase needed any further proof that a Ryan trade isn't happening, here you go.

It's also become very well-known around the league that the Twins have no desire to move on from Ryan, who holds a 2.72 ERA and a .0915 WHIP this season. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray noted at the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta that the Twins haven't had any trade talks about Ryan and discussions about selling, for that matter, considering they are 47-49 on the year.

"The Minnesota Twins have yet to have conversations with other teams about right-hander Joe Ryan and at 47-49, have not had any conversations about selling, sources say," writes Murray.

"Rival teams have long been skeptical about the Twins potentially trading Ryan. After all, the 29-year-old has posted a 2.72 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 18 starts this season. He isn’t a free agent until 2028 and is a player that the Twins could potentially build their long-term rotation around."

Red Sox fans may be wondering who the team could target for rotation help. Rosenthal notes in his article that he mentioned Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles as an option.

"Yes, the Red Sox would love to do better, and perhaps they will. But the starting pitching market is thin and Sox manager Alex Cora is familiar with Morton from the 2017 Houston Astros," writes Rosenthal. "With Bryan Bello and Lucas Giolito both on a roll, perhaps the Sox would be OK with someone like Morton rather than a pure (and possibly unattainable) No. 2 starter."

Morton is not an enticing option, considering he holds a 5.18 ERA and a -0.2 WAR. However, Morton does have familiarity with manager Alex Cora dating back to their season together with the Houston Astros in 2017. Maybe, just maybe, a reunion could benefit both parties.

But when it comes to a Ryan to Boston deal, we can probably rule that out.