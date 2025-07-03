Red Sox Trump the Rafael Devers trade with even more embarrassing moment

The Boston Red Sox have not won the World Series since the last Donald Trump presidency. Therefore, it's a little weird they were welcomed into the White House this week. Yet, as we should know by now, rules do not apply to Trump. Teams do not have to win a championship to see the president. He just has to like them. In some ways, that is even more damning given Trump is from New York City, but I digress.

I guess the Sox are pro-Trump, even though one of their former stars, Mookie Betts, plays for a team that's currently being used as an ICE prop. The Los Angeles Dodgers are subject to a federal lawsuit courtesy of a legal company formerly led by Stephen Miller. This came just weeks after the Dodgers, per their own statement, denied ICE agents access to their parking lot. Jeez, I wonder where that suit came from?

Red Sox visit the White House for reasons we don't understand

The most confusing part of the Red Sox visit is that they are 43-45, and in fourth place in the AL East. Assuming Boston doesn't make a remarkable turnaround, a postseason run is unlikely. Heck, they just traded Rafael Devers like two weeks ago. Alex Bregman is reportedly on the block for the right price. Are we celebrating fourth place? If so, I think I deserve a press pass for my third-place finish in a middle school swim meet. It is better than Riley Gaines, after all.

The Sox had a lot to celebrate back in 2018. They had just won the World Series. These days I don't fully understand their motivation for making a visit to the White House and seemingly celebrating the Trump administration just hours after they passed a bill that will hurt many hardcore Boston fans. Massachusetts health care was struggling already, now Trump's so-called Big Beautiful Bill is set to strip even more Americans from decent care. This isn't my opinion, it is fact. And it'll add to the national debt.

Red Sox send the wrong message by visiting the White House

I understand the urge to sink back into our partisan talking points. Yet, for a second we ought to celebrate just how absurd it is that the Red Sox went to the White House in the first place. Even Boston fans did not know they would visit President Trump during their road trip. Yet, here we are.

Meanwhile, the former Red Sox star Betts did attend the White House this time around for a normal trip, which came right after the Dodgers won the World Series. His previous stance suggested that he didn't agree with the Trump administration on the vast majority of policies. He hasn't necessarily altered those opinions, but did want to support his teammates.

I don't have the answers. I guess if you're invited to the White House, you go. Thankfully, not all Red Sox players feel that way, as Garrett Crochet appeared to spend his day at the zoo instead.