What you missed from Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers White House visit

It was only a matter of time. The Los Angeles Dodgers, which won the World Series late last Fall, visited the White House and president Donald Trump on Monday. It's a tradition for sports teams, specifically in core leagues like the MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL (plus college football and college basketball) to receive an invitation to the White House following a championship.

Rather than rush in their visit prior to Joe Biden leaving office, the Dodgers waited until April and met new president Donald Trump as a team. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games – thanks in part to a New York meltdown in Game 5 – to win the 2024 World Series. This winter, the Dodgers got even better, and are the running favorites to win back-to-back Commissioners Trophies.

Donald Trump reveals his Shohei Ohtani fandom

Ohtani gleefully met Trump in the oval office, which for some Dodgers fans may be the first time they've earnestly disagreed with the Japanese superstar. Ohtani posed for a photograph with Trump, who called him an "amazing athlete and person." Ohtani's political beliefs aside, it's an important reminder that the Dodgers two-way superstar has impacted millions of people, and perhaps even the president himself.

Happening now behind the scenes, President Donald Trump welcomes

Los Angeles @Dodgers Shohei Ohtani to the Oval Office…



POTUS: “It’s a great honor, you’re an amazing athlete and person…” pic.twitter.com/LUUCspxFgu — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) April 7, 2025

Trump also referenced Ohtani when addressing the team at a press conference. He sarcastically asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts if Ohtani was "good," to which Roberts had an excellent response.

President Trump on Shohei Ohtani: "Is he good?"@Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts: "Only getting better."



Trump: "That's scary for a lot of people." pic.twitter.com/FjGxx7p1hj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 7, 2025

Mookie Betts puts political beliefs aside and visits Donald Trump at White House

Mookie Betts skipped a visit with Trump in 2018 after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. This time, Betts vowed to put political beliefs aside and stand with his teammates next to Trump, however uncomfortable it might be for him. Betts wants to celebrate with his team, even if it leads to criticism down the line.

"Nobody else in this clubhouse has to go through a decision like this except me," Betts said ahead of last Friday’s game in Philadelphia. "That’s what makes it tough. But it is what it is. I’m not trying to make this political by any means at all. All it is is just me being with my team to celebrate something. It’s a privilege to get an invitation like this. I just want to be there with them."

Trump went out of his way to praise Betts, though he neglected to mention Mookie's previous decision to skip a White House visit during his first term.

"Mookie -- that guy can play," Trump said of Betts. "I don't want to say I watched him when he was on Boston, but I did. I didn't think that was a particularly good trade when they made it. And I happened to be right."

None of this is comfortable, and it shouldn't be. The current political climate is a polarized one, and that is unlikely to change while Trump is in office. MLB is a conservative league so it should come as no surprise the Dodgers visited the White House.